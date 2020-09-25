  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex pare some gains, up 200 points, Nifty above 10,850; IT stocks rise

Pranati Deva | Published: September 25, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pare some opening gains but continued to trade higher on Friday following gains in Asian peers. The gains in the domestic bourses were led by IT and FMCG sectors, up 1.5 percent each. However gains were capped as the banking stocks turned negative.

