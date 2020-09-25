Stock Market Live: Sensex pare some gains, up 200 points, Nifty above 10,850; IT stocks rise

Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

First trade is buy on Apollo Hospital. The stock has rallied well, but the remarkable breakout with significant jump in the open interest indicates that the stock can move towards Rs 2,050. We have seen rollover of 90 percent with open interest (OI) addition of 23 percent on series-to-series basis. Last week it has given a consolidation breakout beyond Rs 1,800. So, expecting Apollo Hospital to move towards Rs 2,050 and one can buy with stop loss of Rs 1,888 level.

Second trade is buy on Berger Paints. This is one of the wealth creator stock and has been moving upwards on year-on-year basis. This stock is respecting to its 50 day exponential moving average with rising support trend line. We have seen roll over of 99 percent which is quite encouraging and the bullish enough for the counter to start the next leg of the rally. So recommending to buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 562 and here we have a target of Rs 602 level.

Third trade is on the negative bias. We believe that banking counter could be under pressure and bounce could be sold, here we are suggesting to sell ICICI Bank or buy ICICI Bank 330 Put. We have seen liquidation of long position and stock has given a weekly breakdown. So recommending to buy ICICI Bank 330 Put with stop loss of Rs 9 and expecting this Put to move towards Rs 25-26 on the higher side.