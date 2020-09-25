Stock Market Live: Sensex pare some gains, up 200 points, Nifty above 10,850; IT stocks rise

6 months since the market bottom: Stocks up 50% even as GDP falls 25%
Exactly six months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown that was clear to take a harsh economic toll even as it was needed to combat the rising menace of the coronavirus pandemic. Coincidentally, it was also exactly six months ago, on March 24, when the stock market bottomed out following a crash that wiped out 35 percent from the index in less than a month. But while the market bottom became clear only in hindsight, stocks globally appeared to have disconnected themselves from economic fundamentals, with several indices making a fresh lifetime high. Nifty Midcap 100 gained around 53 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 gained over 76 percent from the low levels hit in March this year. Nifty Bank rose over 31 percent since March lows but is still down 33.95 percent YTD. Nifty Pharma remains the best performing sector amid the pandemic. The index is up 88 percent since March and 46.77 percent YTD. More Here
Market slips from opening highs, Nifty Bank turns negative
First successful delisting since 2018: Hexaware Tech promoter accepts exit price
Hexaware Technologies will be the first company to successfully delist from Indian bourses since December 2018. The company's promoter accepted discovered delisting price of Rs 475 per share. “The acquirer and promoter have accepted the discovered price of Rs 475 per equity share as the final/exit price for delisting offer,” mid-size information technology (IT) services firm Hexaware Technologies said in a public announcement. On June 5, promotor HT Global announced a delisting plan for the company. HT Global IT Solutions Holdings is the investment arm of Baring Private Equity Asia, which holds a 62 percent stake in Hexaware Technologies. It will need to have close to 91 percent ownership in the company to go ahead with the delisting. More here
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 73.75 per dollar as against Thursday's close of 73.90, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Market Watch: Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
First trade is buy on Apollo Hospital. The stock has rallied well, but the remarkable breakout with significant jump in the open interest indicates that the stock can move towards Rs 2,050. We have seen rollover of 90 percent with open interest (OI) addition of 23 percent on series-to-series basis. Last week it has given a consolidation breakout beyond Rs 1,800. So, expecting Apollo Hospital to move towards Rs 2,050 and one can buy with stop loss of Rs 1,888 level.
Second trade is buy on Berger Paints. This is one of the wealth creator stock and has been moving upwards on year-on-year basis. This stock is respecting to its 50 day exponential moving average with rising support trend line. We have seen roll over of 99 percent which is quite encouraging and the bullish enough for the counter to start the next leg of the rally. So recommending to buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 562 and here we have a target of Rs 602 level.
Third trade is on the negative bias. We believe that banking counter could be under pressure and bounce could be sold, here we are suggesting to sell ICICI Bank or buy ICICI Bank 330 Put. We have seen liquidation of long position and stock has given a weekly breakdown. So recommending to buy ICICI Bank 330 Put with stop loss of Rs 9 and expecting this Put to move towards Rs 25-26 on the higher side.
Market Update | Nifty IT index traded 2 percent higher led by TCS & HCL Technologies.
Technical View | The Nifty has opened in the green and traders can utilize this opportunity to strategize short positions as the index remains in a weak zone. We could witness a target of 10,750 during the course of the October series. If we are unable to hold that level, the Nifty could further slide to 10,600. The resistance zone on the upside is at 11,550-11,600, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Independent emerging markets strategist Adrian Mowat believes India market has seen a very narrow rally from its lows
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 350 points higher, Nifty nears 10,900; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher on Friday following gains in Asian peers. All key sectoral indices were also trading higher led by bank, auto, fin services, metal, and pharma indices up over 1 percent each. at 9:18 am, the Sensex was tradinh 357 points higher at 36,911 while the Nifty rose 85 points to 10,891. Broader markets were also higher with Nifty Midcap and Nifty SMallcap up 1 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Powergrid, Reliance, Cipla, and Dr Reddy's were the top gainers while SBI Life, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and Nestle led the losses.
Asian shares rise on tech rally, renewed stimulus hopes
Asian shares rose on Friday after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with investors picking up the pieces a day after a broad regional index posted its biggest daily loss in more than three months. US stocks ended positive in choppy trade on Thursday, led by a dogged comeback in the technology sector, having initially sold off on higher-than-expected unemployment claims. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.66 percent higher in the morning session, after slumping 2.15 percent a day earlier, its biggest daily drop since June 11. But even after Friday’s rise, the index remains on track to post its largest weekly drop since March, pulled lower by fears that the global recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic could be running out of steam. Investors have also been uncertain about Washington’s ability to pass a stimulus package after Fed officials indicated they expected more fiscal support. More here
Mazagon Dock IPO to open on September 29, price band set at Rs 135-145
State-owned warship maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) September 29. The issue will close on October 1. The price band has been set at Rs 135-145. The company is looking to raise up to Rs 444 crore from the public. Bids can be made for a minimum of 103 equity shares and in multiples of 103. Mazagon Dock is a defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the Department of Defence Production, MoD. The company has maximum shipbuilding and submarine capacity of 40,000 DWT. The company is engaged in the construction and repair of warships and submarines for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy and other vessels for commercial clients.
Harley-Davidson evaluates partnerships to stay in India after exit
Harley-Davidson's decision to discontinue the operations in the Indian market is a precursor to a strategic tie-up in the country, industry sources told CNBC-TV18. They said the iconic American motorcycle maker is still in talks with Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and M&M for a strategic partnership. Harley-Davidson is looking to sell India operations or have a non-equity partnership. It continues to evaluate various options to maintain a presence in the Indian market, according to the sources. "We don't want to permanently exit the Indian market. All options are open at this stage," said a Harley-Davidson official, requesting anonymity. More here
Here are some more global cues from overnight & this morning
Chris Wood of Jefferies in his note - GREED & fear views any renewed market setback on second wave concerns, as an opportunity to add to cyclical exposure
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian indices ended nearly 3 percent lower on Thursday following a global selloff in stocks as fears of fresh pandemic restrictions kept domestic investors jittery. All sectoral indices also witnessed deep cuts led by the metal, IT, auto, and bank indices down 3-4.2 percent each. The Sensex ended 1,115 points lower at 36,553 while the Nifty fell 326 points to settle at 10,805. HUL was the only stock in the green on the Sensex index while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and M&M led the losses. Broader markets also ended the day in the red with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indcies down 2.5 percent each.
