Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty holds 11,250; IT, auto stock gain

Pranati Deva | Published: September 29, 2020 09:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared some gains but rose on Tuesday as banking stocks turned negative soon after opening. Gains in IT, auto and metal stocks were capped by losses in financials. Meanwhile, Asian peers helped a recovery in US markets after last week’s selloff.

