Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty holds 11,250; IT, auto stock gain

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head Of Research, Quantsapp Advisory

"Buy Bata India. The stock has been consolidating for a very long time but the recent data development is indicating that there is a good possibility of a breakout and we did see some longs also getting added in the last couple of days. So 1,400 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 45 with a stop loss at Rs 22.

The second buy call is on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) where we have seen that RIL has been one of the stocks, which has been participating in this entire rally and now we have seen a rebound happening from the lower bound of Rs 2,200, which is also very important support for RIL and this rebound should again lead to a mean reversion and a higher high. So 2,300 strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 75 with a stop loss at Rs 50."