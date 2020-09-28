Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty around 11,150; metals, banks gain

IPOs in top gear: September 2020 witnesses 8 launches; busiest month in a decade
September 2020 has ended a long dry spell of the IPO markets, which were severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The month has been one of the busiest months for the primary markets in a decade, witnessing the launch of 8 IPOs. Before this, more than 8 IPOs in a single month was launched in September 2011. These 8 IPOs include Happiest Minds, Route Mobile, CAMS, Chemcon Specialty, Angel Broking, UTI AMC, Likhitha Infrastructure, and Mazagon Dock. These IPOs together are looking to raise over Rs 7,000 crore. The new IPOs come after a four-month-long hiatus during which companies stayed away from the primary market. After the failed IPO of Antony Waste Handling Cell in March, the next IPOs came only in July – Rossari Biotech and Mindspace Business Parks REIT. They together raised Rs 5,000 crore from investors amid heavy demand. The IPOs have also witnessed strong subscriptions and robust listings this month and as per experts investor are looking forward to more IPOs after the gap of 6 months. More here
Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert on IndusInd Bank
"The stock has recovered and lost ground and again probably is looking at recovering but I would believe it will probably be underperforming the Bank Nifty because the Bank Nifty itself has been beleaguered for various other reasons. So if there is a recovery in Bank Nifty and the overall environment, IndusInd would probably not lead that is what I would guess. The positioning is very simple, buying to the better promising banks than IndusInd and IndusInd could probably wait. Once it crosses that Rs 600-630 kind of a hurdle then I think there would be some sort of a revival but till then I would look at some of the other banks, which will participate in the Bank Nifty is what I feel."
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty around 11,100; metals, banks gain
Indian indices started the week on a higher note led by gains in all key sectors with metal, pharma, and auto indices rising over 1 percent each at the opening. Broader markets also rose in early deals. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rose 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 188 points at 37,577 while the Nifty rose 55 points at 11,105. On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Hero Moto, Tata Steel, and Dr Reddy's were the top gainers while only 3 stocks - TCS, Nestle, and HUL, traded in the red.
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities On banks
"Banks have clearly underperformed because of what we are seeing in the economy and more so because of complete uncertainty as regards the credit cost in the post-COVID world. So I think that there is no point putting more money into banks at this point of time. I never like to buy into uncertainty but I think there is no point in selling bank investments as well because already they have corrected the way they are and a lot of banks are available at very attractive valuations and maybe six-twelve months from now, when the credit cost will be absorbed, you may see the leadership position coming back into banks. So I would like to remain invested in banks and maybe investors who are slightly underweight and are looking at increasing go for the safer banks like HDFC Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank where the credit cost will not be as high as the other banks. From a medium-term to long-term basis we are positive on the banking sector."
US federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
Afederal judge on Sunday postponed a Trump administration order that would have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from US smartphone app stores around midnight. A more comprehensive ban remains scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election. The judge, Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, did not agree to postpone the later ban. The ruling followed an emergency hearing Sunday morning in which lawyers for TikTok argued that the administration's app-store ban would infringe on the company's First Amendment rights and do irreparable harm to the business. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared that TikTok was a threat to national security and that it must either sell its US operations to US companies or be barred from the country. More here
Valuations in Indian market have got stretched, says Max Life Insurance
Valuations have been stretched in the market, easy money has been made and probably it is time to work a bit harder, said Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer at Max Life Insurance. According to him, IT stocks are still not overvalued and will continue to do well. IT, pharmaceuticals, along with export-oriented companies, will command premium valuations, Vora said. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is doing well and will continue to deliver double-digit revenue growth, S Krishna Kumar, CIO Equity at Sundaram Mutual Fund, mentioned. "It is a pretty reasonable space to be in when there is uncertainty around you," he added. Watch the full video for more details
Here are the market cues for the day
Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks to reassure depositors after CEO, directors ousted at AGM
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) sought to soothe its depositors and shareholders via a statement issued on Sunday, saying its liquidity position remains comfortable, and that the board along with senior management would continue to manage the daily affairs of the bank. The statement was issued after its shareholders voted against the appointment of seven of its directors, including the managing director and chief executive officer, at the bank’s recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM). “Certain news items have appeared, expressing concerns about the governance of the Bank,” it said in the release. LVB said its liquidity position is “comfortable as on date”, and that its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is at about 262 percent, against minimum 100 percent required by RBI. More here
HDFC Bank aims 10-fold growth in merchant segment in 3 years to 20 million
HDFC Bank is targeting a ten-time increase in the number of small merchants it serves to 20 million in the next three years, sources at the largest private sector lender have said. The bank started targeting merchants about 18 months ago with solutions on accepting payments, providing value-added services like creating a simple website for them, taking care of their inventory and lending based on cash flows, through a single app. The merchant relationships accrue in fees as the services are charged, in interest income for the lending and also in low-cost current and saving account (Casa) deposits. "We are serving two million merchants at present and aim to take it to 20 million in three years by the end of FY23," a bank source told PTI. More Here
Eight of top 10 valued firms lose Rs 1.57 lakh crore in market valuation
Eight of the top 10 valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,57,277.53 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited emerging as the biggest laggard. Last week, the Sensex lost 1,457.16 points or 3.83 per cent. Only Infosys and HCL Technologies emerged as gainers among the most valued firms. The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited tumbled Rs 70,189.95 crore to Rs 14,88,797.82 crore. Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation tanked Rs 31,096.67 crore to Rs 2,39,880.86 crore and that of ICICI Bank plummeted by Rs 14,752.95 crore to reach Rs 2,40,329.93 crore. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian shares ended nearly 2.5 percent higher on Friday led by massive buying in all key sectors amid positive momentum in the Asian peers. The Sensex ended 835 points higher at 37,388 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 11,050. However, for the week the benchmarks ended around 3.75 percent lower. On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers up between 4-6.6 percent while only 3 stocks - BPCL, UPL and SBI Life ended in the red. Meanwhile, on the Sensex, all constituents were in the green for the day.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!