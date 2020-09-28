  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty around 11,150; metals, banks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: September 28, 2020 09:40 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices started the week on a higher note led by gains in all key sectors with metal, bank, and auto indices rising over 1.5 percent each at the opening. Broader markets also rose in early deals. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rose 1.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement