Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty around 11,150; metals, banks gain

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities On banks

"Banks have clearly underperformed because of what we are seeing in the economy and more so because of complete uncertainty as regards the credit cost in the post-COVID world. So I think that there is no point putting more money into banks at this point of time. I never like to buy into uncertainty but I think there is no point in selling bank investments as well because already they have corrected the way they are and a lot of banks are available at very attractive valuations and maybe six-twelve months from now, when the credit cost will be absorbed, you may see the leadership position coming back into banks. So I would like to remain invested in banks and maybe investors who are slightly underweight and are looking at increasing go for the safer banks like HDFC Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank where the credit cost will not be as high as the other banks. From a medium-term to long-term basis we are positive on the banking sector."