Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open in the green ahead of MPC meet

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian ended at a 7-month high on Tuesday, helped by gains in financials and auto stocks. The sentiment was aided by rising Asian peers after US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. The Sensex ended 601 points higher at 39,574 while the Nifty rose 159 points to settle at 11,662. Broader markets underperformed but rose for the day. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were up over half a percent for the day. The Street was also pleased after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be held for three days beginning October 7. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, HDFC, M&M, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Britannia, Coal India, Wipro, Hindalco, and Tata Steel led the losses.