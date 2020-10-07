  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open in the green ahead of MPC meet

Pranati Deva | Published: October 07, 2020 07:48 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open in the green on Wednesday as the net meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) starts today and the policy will be announced on October 9. The meet last week was delayed after the tenure of 3 members expired in September. The government named the new members yesterday. The RBI is widely expected to keep key rates unchanged at the upcoming monetary policy review, as it attempts to manage high retail inflation while keeping its policy stance accommodative. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 30 points higher indicating a positive start for the Indian indices.

