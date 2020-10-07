Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to open in the green ahead of MPC meet

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on October 7
Reliance Industries:
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest Rs 5,512.50 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures.
Majesco: The insurance technology solutions company will announce its Q2FY21 earnings today.
GMR Infrastructure: Promoter GMR Enterprises released a pledge on over 15 crore equity shares.
TCS Q2FY21 preview: Revenue growth recovery expected; PAT likely to take a hit
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software services exporter, is likely to see a recovery in revenue growth and improvement in the margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The company is set to release its September quarter earnings on October 7, Wednesday. According to CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll, the IT major’s revenue in Q2FY21 is expected to rise 2.6 percent to Rs 39,330 crore as against Rs 38,322 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue in dollar terms may rise 4.7 percent to $5,297 million as against $5,059 million in the June quarter. Revenue growth in CC terms is expected to be at 3 percent, when compared to the previous quarter. More here
Negative interest rates are not a tool we see as something we are looking to use, Federal Reserve chair Powell says
Indian ended at a 7-month high on Tuesday, helped by gains in financials and auto stocks. The sentiment was aided by rising Asian peers after US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House from the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19. The Sensex ended 601 points higher at 39,574 while the Nifty rose 159 points to settle at 11,662. Broader markets underperformed but rose for the day. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were up over half a percent for the day. The Street was also pleased after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be held for three days beginning October 7. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, HDFC, M&M, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Britannia, Coal India, Wipro, Hindalco, and Tata Steel led the losses.
