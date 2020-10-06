Stock Market Live: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 11,550; financials, auto stocks gain

Exclusive | Govt appoints 3 new members to MPC; Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Varma to come on board

The Narendra Modi government has appointed Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Varma to Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The trio have been appointed for a four-year term, CNBC-TV18 reported in an exclusive news break. Bhide, currently is a Senior Advisor to the National Council for Applied Economic Research and is a serving member of the Board of Governors of the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bangalore. Goyal, is a professor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research in Mumbai. Her fields of research and interest include, open economy macroeconomics, international finance, financial markets and regulation, institutions and development. Similarly, Jayanth Varma is a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He did his post-graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), where he was awarded a Gold Medal for scholastic performance. Subsequently, he obtained his doctorate in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is also a qualified cost accountant.