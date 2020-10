Stock Market Live: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 11,550; financials, auto stocks gain

US elections will have little impact on the markets, says Port Shelter’s Richard Harris

Richard Harris, CEO Port Shelter Investment Management discussed at length about US elections and impact on global markets. Harris said the outcome of the US elections will have little impact on the markets. “The whole uncertainty that we have seen with Trump and Biden so far, that is well discounted in the market and if you look at most scenarios of Trump’s health and how the campaign is going to go, it will probably have relatively little impact on the markets,” he added. On India, Harris said the market looked 'reasonably rich' and that his fund was cautious. Watch video here