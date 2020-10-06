  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 350 points, Nifty above 11,550; financials, auto stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: October 06, 2020 10:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were trading higher on Tuesday, following Asian peers, which were at a 2-week high after US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19. Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by financials and auto stocks. Heavyweights HDFC Bank, HDFC, RIL, and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the benchmarks.

