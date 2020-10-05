Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty around 11,550; IT, bank stocks gain

Market Watch: Prakash Diwan, Market Expert

I am quite positive on the stock, I have always been positive on the stock but now it seems like the floor of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 is a buyable zone, any dip in the market and you will probably see a lot of other institutions mirroring this buying pattern, which the larger equity guys has demonstrated.

Couple of weeks back, we spoke about the cash that would be required to pay off to the Mistry group, the Shapoorji Pallonji side of the family and this is exactly what was anticipated. There could be a little bit of a run up in anticipation of that. Ever since that announcement came and this was a potential way of building up cash for the group, TCS has started at least participating in the largecap IT rally that otherwise it stayed away from. If you see the kind of two-weeks after the last quarterly earnings, it participated and it kind of decided to say okay, this much is enough, let me sit on the sidelines but ever since this news came, there has been a little bit of activity and I think it will continue. I see at least get another 8-10 percent kind of an upside very quickly in the next week or so in anticipation of the positive move on the buyback.