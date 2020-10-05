  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty around 11,550; IT, bank stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: October 05, 2020 10:18 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices started the week on a positive note following gains in Asian peers and US stock futures after on hopes that President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital later in the day, where he was admitted for treatment of coronavirus. Back home, most key sectoral indices witnessed buying with IT, bank and auto indices leading the pack.

