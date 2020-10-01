  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up over 1.5%; PVR up 8%, financial stocks add most gains

Mousumi Paul | Published: October 01, 2020 12:16 PM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading 1.5 percent higher on Thursday following gains in Asian peers mainly led by banking and auto stocks. All sectors also witnessed buying in early morning deals. Nifty Bank surged over 12.5 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal also rose over 1.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers while ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Titan, Britannia, and Cipla led the losses.

