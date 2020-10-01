Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up over 1.5%; PVR up 8%, financial stocks add most gains

October sales expected to be better than September's, says Bajaj Auto official

Bajaj Auto sold 4.41 lakh vehicles in September, an increase of 24 percent over August. The figure was 10 percent higher compared to the same month last year. Speaking to CNBCTV18 on the performance, Rakesh Sharma, ED, Bajaj Auto, said the numbers indicated a great supply chain performance, adding that it was the company's best-ever export performance. The company exported 2.12 lakh vehicles in September. Sharma was hopeful that the festive season sales would be good. He expects October to better than September, with another record month for exports. He said auto financing had resumed, but sales have still not caught up with last year's level, adding that retail sales were around 10 percent lower during the same period last year. Watch the video here