Stock Market Live: Sensex hits 52,000-mark for the first time ever, Nifty at record highs; banks, financials lead

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs tracking rally in Asian peers; banks, financials lead

Indian indices started the week at record highs following a rally in Asian peers as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery. Back home, all sectors witnessed massive buying led by banks and financials in opening lifting the benchmarks to their all-time high mark. The Sensex rose as much as 427 points to its new high of 51,971 while the Nifty jumped 129 points to its fresh high of 15,292.

The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies indices rose 1.3 percent each in morning deals while Nifty Auto added 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, the FMCG and metal sectors were up 0.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Shree cement were the top gainers hwile ONGC, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and BPCL led the losses.