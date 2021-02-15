Stock Market Live: Sensex hits 52,000-mark for the first time ever, Nifty at record highs; banks, financials lead

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The Nifty has opened the week with a gap up and is headed to its next target of 15,500. We have good support for the index at 15,100 and until that does not break on a closing basis, we can buy on dips or intraday corrections. Traders are advised to maintain stops and book profits at regular intervals.
Oil rises on fears of heightened tensions in Middle East
Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year on Monday, after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions. Hopes for more US stimulus and an easing of coronavirus lockdowns helped support the rally, after prices gained around 5 percent last week. Brent crude was up 66 cents, or 1.1 percent, at USD 63.09 a barrel at 0004 GMT, after climbing to a session high of USD 63.44, the highest since Jan. 22, 2020. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 86 cents, or 1.5 percent, to USD 60.33 a barrel. It touched the highest since Jan. 8 last year of USD 60.77 earlier in the session. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said late on Sunday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group toward the kingdom, state TV reported. More here
Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Sunday that he supports major holders of the meme-based digital currency dogecoin selling most of their coins, adding that he felt too much concentration in dogecoin was the ”real issue”. ”If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo”, Musk said in a tweet. A well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, Musk has weighed in regularly on the recent frenzy in retail investment, driving up prices of dogecoin and shares of US video game chain GameStop. Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed on Feb. 8 it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs tracking rally in Asian peers; banks, financials lead
Indian indices started the week at record highs following a rally in Asian peers as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery. Back home, all sectors witnessed massive buying led by banks and financials in opening lifting the benchmarks to their all-time high mark. The Sensex rose as much as 427 points to its new high of 51,971 while the Nifty jumped 129 points to its fresh high of 15,292.
The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Servcies indices rose 1.3 percent each in morning deals while Nifty Auto added 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, the FMCG and metal sectors were up 0.5 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Shree cement were the top gainers hwile ONGC, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and BPCL led the losses.
Bharti Airtel board meet on Wednesday; strategic plans, shareholding in subsidiary cos on agenda
Bharti Airtel will hold a board meeting on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to mull strategic plans and a possible reorganisation of shareholding in subsidiary companies. This may involve acquiring or increasing their stake in subsidiary companies which could involve a payment which could be done on a preferential basis, preferential equity, or cash. Watch the video for more
Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 percent to 736.4. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent, despite data showing the country’s recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter. Australia’s benchmark index added 0.9 percent while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trading. China and Hong Kong markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. US stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday. The highlight of the week will probably be minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged. More here
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder
The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. According to reports, the 14.2 kg gas cylinder will now be available in Delhi at Rs 769. This is the second price hike in the month of February, as per ANI. The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4. The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.
Vodafone Idea narrows loss to Rs 4,532 crore in Q3
Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 4,532.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 6,438.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. "In the third quarter of financial year 2021, we improved subscriber retention and operating performance, supported by Vi GIGAnet. We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimization plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings," Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said in a statement. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices ended flat on Friday after rising in early deals as FMCG, energy, pharma and metal stocks declined. However, a rise in IT and financial stocks capped the fall. Heavyweights ITC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, and HUL dragged the benchmarks which ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC twins rose. The Sensex ended 13 points higher at 51,544 while the Nifty lost 10 points to settle at 15,163. However, both benchmarks ended over a percent higher for the week.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva from the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!