Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a positive note tracking gains in Asian peers

Aashish Somaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer - White Oak Capital on October AMFI DATA
The sharp fall in markets in March 2020 would have certainly scared equity investors. Usually even as they may be worried, investors prefer not to withdraw when markets are down but it is quite unfortunate that now when values are being restored we are seeing large number of investors bolt for the door. Committing to investments on the way up and giving up on investments after a fall is not the way to create wealth. Also, this is not the time to withdraw money from equities because macro conditions portend a new economic cycle, it is for the first time in many years we have seen a quarter where earnings are way ahead of consensus estimates and corporate performance has surprised on the upside.
Exactly at the time when there is potential to generate returns better than the last 5 years, we are seeing investors exiting the markets. It’s like watching a movie and exiting the cinema hall just when the story is set to get better and an expected climax is set to play out.
M&M Q2 earnings: Here’s what to expect
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is set to report its Q2 results today. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue growth of 2 percent and there will be margin expansions so the operating margin number that the street is looking at is 14.7 percent. Profits are likely to decline despite an improvement in margins on the back of lower other income.M&M has seen about a 3 percent volume decline in this quarter where weakness in the automotive sales was only partially offset by very strong tractor demand. So despite lower volumes, the reason revenues are expected to show marginal growth is on account of higher realizations. Continue reading.
Q2FY21 Earnings | M&M, GAIL India, Hindalco, NMDC, among others will be announcing earnings today. Here’s the list.
Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine explained: What we know so far and what it means for India
US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech on Monday became the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said the vaccine was more than 90 percent effective and they have so far found no serious safety concerns, priming it for possible speedy regulatory approvals. Pfizer expects to seek broad US emergency use authorisation in the US of the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85 in the coming weeks.
The vaccine is found to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants with no prior COVID-19 exposure. This gives Pfizer a lead in the race for COVID-19 vaccine -- by becoming the first one to report late-stage data and showing efficacy above 90 percent when the world has been expecting efficacy around 50-60 percent. Read more here.
Prestige group to sell commercial projects to Blackstone for Rs 9,160 cr
Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Monday said it has agreed to sell a large portfolio of office, retail and hotel properties to global investment firm Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,160 crore. Bengaluru-based Prestige has signed term sheets on Monday with the Blackstone group, and the deal is likely to be closed next month. In October, Prestige Estates signed a non-binding letter of intent with Blackstone group entities for the sale of certain direct and indirect interest in certain commercial offices, retail and hotel properties, mall management and identified maintenance business. In a regulatory filing, Prestige said the company on Monday executed a term sheet with Blackstone entities. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels Monday helped by strong global cues after the US presidential election outcome and sustained foreign capital inflow into the domestic market. The Sensex ended 704.37 points or 1.68 percent higher at 42,597.43 while the Nifty gained 197.05 points or 1.61 percent to close at 12,461.05. Nifty Bank surged almost 3 percent. Nifty hit an intra-day record high of 12,474 and Sensex hit 42,645.30. Broader indices, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 gained 0.33 percent and 0.87 percent, respectively. All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metals, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
