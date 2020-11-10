Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a positive note tracking gains in Asian peers

Aashish Somaiyaa, Chief Executive Officer - White Oak Capital on October AMFI DATA

The sharp fall in markets in March 2020 would have certainly scared equity investors. Usually even as they may be worried, investors prefer not to withdraw when markets are down but it is quite unfortunate that now when values are being restored we are seeing large number of investors bolt for the door. Committing to investments on the way up and giving up on investments after a fall is not the way to create wealth. Also, this is not the time to withdraw money from equities because macro conditions portend a new economic cycle, it is for the first time in many years we have seen a quarter where earnings are way ahead of consensus estimates and corporate performance has surprised on the upside.

Exactly at the time when there is potential to generate returns better than the last 5 years, we are seeing investors exiting the markets. It’s like watching a movie and exiting the cinema hall just when the story is set to get better and an expected climax is set to play out.