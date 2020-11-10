  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a positive note tracking gains in Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: November 10, 2020 08:23 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market may open higher on Tuesday following a rally in global stocks on positive developments over a COVID-19 vaccine. The SGX Nifty was also trading 185.50 points or 1.48 percent higher at 12,683.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement