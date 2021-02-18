  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 15,200; private banks, auto stocks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: February 18, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading lower on Thursday dragged by losses in the auto and banking space. PSU Banks remained in focus with the index surging over 3 percent on buzz that 4 public banks have been shortlisted for privatisation.

