Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 15,200; private banks, auto stocks drag

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking

RailTel is amongst the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India with pan-India optic fiber network. Company has a diversified portfolio of services and solutions. Although, the telecommunications industry in India is highly regulated and changes in laws, regulations or governmental policy could potentially adversely affect the business, prospects, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations. There are no listed peers for the Company.

The company has priced its issue at 21.4x PE on a FY20 trailing basis, which is quite reasonable by looking at the strong future growth rates of the Company. RailTel IPO is subscribed over 6.6 times on day 2. We expect the IPO to be subscribed many times.We expect a good listing for the Company. We are positive on the long term prospects of the industry as well the Company, we recommend "SUBSCRIBE" to the RailTel IPO for long term as well as for listing gains.