Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 250 points, Nifty below 15,200; private banks, auto stocks drag

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged 3.5 percent to hit its 52-week high on Thursday after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley reiterated its bullish stance on the stock and raised its target price. The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 600 per share from Rs 525 earlier. It further stated that the bull case target for the stock is Rs 765 per share implying a 90 percent upside. MS added that the lender has much option value in earnings and multiples and looks well placed in the current cycle among peers. "In the bull case, we build in over 1 percent RoA for SBI and see an increasing risk of this being achieved over the next two years," said the brokerage. More here
Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking
RailTel is amongst the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India with pan-India optic fiber network. Company has a diversified portfolio of services and solutions. Although, the telecommunications industry in India is highly regulated and changes in laws, regulations or governmental policy could potentially adversely affect the business, prospects, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations. There are no listed peers for the Company.
The company has priced its issue at 21.4x PE on a FY20 trailing basis, which is quite reasonable by looking at the strong future growth rates of the Company. RailTel IPO is subscribed over 6.6 times on day 2. We expect the IPO to be subscribed many times.We expect a good listing for the Company. We are positive on the long term prospects of the industry as well the Company, we recommend "SUBSCRIBE" to the RailTel IPO for long term as well as for listing gains.
Larsen & Toubro | The construction arm of L&T has secured a significant order in the Nuclear sector worth in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business in India to construct the Main Plant Civil Works of the Kudankulam 5&6 units (KKNPP 5&6 – 2X1000 MWe).
Bharti Airtel shares gain on acquiring 20 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia
The share price of Bharti Airtel rose over 2 percent in early morning trade on Thursday after the telecom major announced the acquisition of 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia. Airtel will acquire the stake back from the affiliate of Warburg Pincus, Lion Meadow Investment Ltd for about Rs 3,126 crore. The transaction will occur via issuance of 3.64 crores of equity shares of Airtel at Rs 600 per share and some 1,037 crores in cash. Warburg Pincus had previously bought this 20 percent stake in December 2017. Dish TV is the only listed DTH business with a market cap of $300 million. In an exchange statement, Airtel said it would issue shares to Warburg Pincus affiliate, at a premium of 0.5 percent to the floor price, as per ICDR regulations. Remaining Rs 938 crore will be paid in cash and some Rs 100 crore could be paid on account of minor customary adjustments.
Market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
"IMF projects India's GDP growth rate at 11.5% and 6.8% for 2021& 2022 respectively. This means India will be the fastest-growing large economy in the world in the medium term. Going by the Q1 & Q2 trends, earnings growth also is likely to accelerate. This explains the upgrading of India by most foreign brokerages. Sentiments are positive as reflected in the sustained FPI inflows. Institutional investment is seeing rotation from the star performers of 2020 like pharma & IT to an economy facing cyclical like financials & industrials. However, the rise in crude is a macro- negative for India"
Market quote by Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
"The markets have been a tad nervous since yesterday. The key support to watch out for is 15,100 and until we do not close below this level, traders can accumulate long positions at the current juncture and keep a stop below the 15,100 support level. 15,500 can be a potential target."
GAIL India shares rally over 5% on buyback approval
Shares of GAIL India rallied over 5 percent in early trade on Thursday after the company announced that its share buyback will open on February 25. GAIL stock was the biggest gainer on the Nifty50 index. In a release issued on Wednesday, GAIL said that it will open its buyback on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55 percent of the total number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company. The company will buy back shares from all the existing shareholders/ beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on the record date i.e. Thursday, January 28, 2021 on a proportionate basis, through the “tender offer” process at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,046.35 crore, the company said.
JUST IN: L&T Construction awarded contract in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 cr to build two units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project
RBI issues directions for housing finance companies
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday came out with a slew of directions related to maintenance of liquidity coverage ratio, risk management, asset classification and loan-to-value ratio, among others, for housing finance companies (HFCs). The central bank said these directions, which shall come into force with an immediate effect, are aimed at preventing the affairs of any HFCs from being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of investors and depositors. "All non-deposit taking HFCs with asset size of Rs 100 crore and above and all deposit-taking HFCs (irrespective of asset size) shall pursue liquidity risk management, which inter alia should cover adherence to gap limits, making use of liquidity risk monitoring tools and adoption of a stock approach to liquidity risk," the RBI said. The board of each HFC would ensure that the guidelines are adhered to. More here
JUST IN: Sun Pharma promoter releases pledge on 43 lakh shares from February 9-11
Opening Bell :Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 15,200; ONGC, SBI top gainers
Indian indices opened on a flat note on Thursday as gains in heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank, RIL were capped by losses in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 62 points higher at 51,766 while the Nifty rose 10 points to 15,228. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap idnices up 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank continued surging on privatisation buss, up 3.5 percent while Nifty Metal and Nifty IT added over half a percent each. Nifty Bank was also positive in early deals. However, Nifty Auto, Nifty Fin Servcies, and Nifty Pharma started the day in the red. On Sensex, ONGC, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's, and M&M led the losses.
China shares rise on return from holiday, profit-taking hits other markets
Chinese shares rose on Thursday during the first trading session after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday amid renewed optimism for an acceleration in global growth, but other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.15 percent but was still close to an all-time high. Shares in China rose 0.77 percent. Australian stocks erased gains to trade 0.05 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei was unchanged. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.04 percent. Yields on two-year Treasuries hit a record low and the 10-year yield extended a pullback from a one-year high as a bond market sell-off started to fade. More here
Airtel to buy back 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,126 crore
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore. The Warburg Pincus affiliate had acquired 20 per cent equity stake in Bharti Telemedia in 2018 after the announcement of the deal in December 2017. The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of Rs 600 per share and and up to Rs 1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
Rs 10,570 crore tax dispute: Cairn CEO to meet top finance ministry officials today
As top team of Cairn Plc will be calling upon union finance ministry, all eyes are on how the Narendra Modi government and the company look at the years old tax dispute. Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and top income tax department officials are likely to be part of the meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday with Simon Thomson, CEO of Cairn Plc. According to multiple people familiar with the development, both India and Cairn will be sitting with an open mind to see a possible solution outside the legal options when they meet tomorrow. More Here
Sebi board approves relaxing minimum public offer norms, other measures
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday approved a slew of proposals, including relaxing minimum public offer requirements and amending norms for portfolio managers. Besides, the watchdog cleared repealing of Sebi (Underwriters) Regulations, 1993 and amendments to the Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992 and the SEBI (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992. Continuing efforts to further the ease of doing business in the country, the watchdog's board also gave its nod for merger of Sebi (Regulatory Fee on Stock Exchanges) Regulations, 2006 with Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018, according to a release.
Gabriel Makhlouf likens craze for Bitcoin to 17th century Tulip Mania
Gabriel Makhlouf, the British economist and European Central Bank governing council member, has likened the craze for Bitcoin to the Netherlands Tulip mania of the 17th century, often used metaphorically to refer to an economic bubble. Reiterating his last month's warning, Makhlouf said Bitcoin investors must prepare to "lose all their money". Makhlouf, however, added he was not advising people on whether or not they should invest in the digital currency. Attending a webinar on Tuesday in Dublin, Makhlouf said even though some people thought investing money in Bitcoin was "good bet", he wouldn't put his money into it. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended in the red on Wednesday as losses in financials, IT, and pharma stocks overpowered gains in auto, media, and PSU Bank space. The Sensex ended 400.34 points or 0.77 percent lower at 51,703.83 while Nifty fell 104.55 points or 0.68 percent to settle at 15,208. Broader markets, however, ended positively for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.31 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, SBI, Adani Ports, and Power Grid were the top gainers while Nestle India, Asian Paints, Maruti, Bajaj FinServ, and HDFC Bank led the losses. Among sectors, the Nifty pharma lost the most, down 1.3 percent while Nifty IT fell 1.29 percent. Nifty Financial Services also shed 1.10 percent, while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Realty also traded in the red. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 5 percent and Nifty Media, metal, and auto traded in the green. More here
