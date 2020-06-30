  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 1 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty nears 10,400; Tata Steel top gainer

Pranati Deva | Published: June 30, 2020 09:43 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares were trading higher on Tuesday led by banking, auto and metal indices. Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement wee the top gainers while TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and HDFC Bank led the losses.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement