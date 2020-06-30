Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty nears 10,400; Tata Steel top gainer

Buzzing: Tata Steel shares surge 4% after better-than-expected Q4 earnings
The share price of Tata Steel gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected March quarter earnings. The stock rose as much as 4.57 percent to Rs 335.95 per share on the BSE.
Tata Steel posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,095.7 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 2,430.9 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the loss at Rs 1,300 crore.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter declined 20.4 percent to Rs 33,770 crore, YoY, impacted by the worldwide lockdown.
Operating performance was also better than expectations. Consolidated EBITDA fell 38.1 percent to Rs 4,646.9 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 390 bps to 13.8 percent, YoY. Read more.
Rupee opens higher versus Monday's close
Technical view: The markets have made a high of a little above 10,400 which is close to the upper range of 10,450. We need to get past that level to see a meaningful upside rally. The support continues to be at 10,200. Above 10,450, we could go up to 10,700. Month-end 10,400 call options can be considered once we cross 10,450 on the spot Nifty, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Gold poised for best quarter in four years as virus fears persist
Gold held close to a near eight-year peak on Tuesday, en route to its best quarter in more than four years, as worries over rising cases of the novel coronavirus and its economic fallout boosted safe-haven demand. Bullion, with more than 12 percent gains this quarter, is on track for its best quarter since end-March 2016, and is also headed for a third straight monthly gain.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by banks, metals
Indian shares opened on a positive note on Tuesday following gains in Asian markets as the sentiment boost from upbeat US data outweighed the threat of rising COVID-19 infections. Gains in domestic indices were led by banking, auto and metal indices. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 168 points at 35,163, while the Nifty rose 75 points to 10,387.
Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries
The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge USD 2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries. Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be USD 3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors.
Bharat Bond ETF's second tranche to open for subscription on July 14
The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF, through which the government is looking to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore, will open for subscription on July 14. The subscription will be closed on July 17, Edelweiss AMC said. This comes after the successful launch of the initial series of the ETF in December 2019. Edelweiss Asset Management in May said it will launch the second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF in July, with two new series, to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 4 pm
China's June factory activity quickens, but exporters struggle amid pandemic
China's factory activity expanded at a stronger pace in June, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment, but export orders remained weak as the global coronavirus crisis shatters demand. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) came in at 50.9 in June, compared with May's 50.6, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Tuesday, and was above the 50.4 forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Jerome Powell says US economy facing heightened uncertainty
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the outlook for the US economy is “extraordinarily uncertain” and the success of the recovery effort will depend in large part on the country’s ability to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “A full recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities,” Powell says in testimony he is scheduled to deliver Tuesday in an appearance with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the House Financial Services Committee.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as a jump in coronavirus cases stoked fears of renewed restrictions that could hit business activities, dimming hopes of a quick economic recovery. The Sensex ended 210 points lower at 34,961 while the Nifty fell 68 points to settle at 10,315. Index heavyweights Infosys, RIL, Axis Bank and HDFC contributed the most to the losses. Broader markets also fell during the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
