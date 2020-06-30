Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty nears 10,400; Tata Steel top gainer

Buzzing: Tata Steel shares surge 4% after better-than-expected Q4 earnings

The share price of Tata Steel gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected March quarter earnings. The stock rose as much as 4.57 percent to Rs 335.95 per share on the BSE.

Tata Steel posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,095.7 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 2,430.9 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the loss at Rs 1,300 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter declined 20.4 percent to Rs 33,770 crore, YoY, impacted by the worldwide lockdown.

Operating performance was also better than expectations. Consolidated EBITDA fell 38.1 percent to Rs 4,646.9 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 390 bps to 13.8 percent, YoY.