Stock Market Live: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 11,350; IT, FMCG stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: September 07, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were volatile on Monday as index heavyweights swung between gains and losses. IT and FMCG stocks including Infosys, TCS, HUL, and Nestle led the gains while HDFC Bank and M&M contributed the most to the losses.  

