Stock Market Live: Sensex volatile, Nifty below 11,350; IT, FMCG stocks gain

Top brokerage calls for today

Jefferies on HDFC Bank: The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,350 per share. Law firms in US filed a class action suit, the brokerage stated but added that nocase has been filed yet as firms are soliciting interest from investors.

Morgan Stanley on BPCL: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 517 per share. It added that the sale, if executed well, could lead to a re-rating of the multople for the industry.

Kotak on NALCO: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 26 per share. It said that the company's alumina margin was impacted by weak prices and it sees downside risks to current price.

CLSA on Coal India: The brokerage maintains 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target to Rs 155 per share from Rs 160 earlier. It added that risk-reward is attractive at current levels.

CLSA on Consumer: As per the brokerage, competitive intensity in AC firming up and market consolidation is unlikely to challenge Voltas' leadership. It added that it would be difficult for Havells to regains its market leading position.