Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,550; all sectors in the green

Govt to sweeten Air India deal; bidders may get to bid on enterprise value with flexibilities

Unable to find suitors, the government is now considering sweetening the Air India strategic sale deal. According to sources, the inter-ministerial group, headed by disinvestment secretary has presented five options to the top government to pave way for a smooth and early deal. The proposal that could soon be cleared by the government, is likely to provide a fresh breather for the Air India bidders, by allowing them to have an option where bidders can quote combined debt and equity as Enterprise Value, with flexibilities in timelines, assets and employees base, sources added.

The move came after COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the aviation sector and similarly on the financial health of Air India. Thus, to ensure that the government takes the right steps at the right time to keep the strategic sale process going on, the transaction adviser of the deal has presented a fresh view to the government. “As per the advice of the transaction adviser, the inter-ministerial group has informed the core group of secretaries on disinvestment, to speed up the process of Air India strategic sale. The IMG on Air India divestment has requested the core group headed by Cabinet secretary to analyse these 5 options at the earliest,” sources added.