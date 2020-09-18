  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,550; all sectors in the green

Pranati Deva | Published: September 18, 2020 09:20 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in all key sectoral indices. Index heavyweights RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and ITC contributed the most to the benchmarks. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma rose the most, up over 2 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal added half a percent each. 

