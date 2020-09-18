Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,550; all sectors in the green

Lupin surges to 52-week high
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 points higher, Nifty above 11,550; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in all key sectoral indices. Index heavyweights RIL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HDFC and ITC contributed the most to the benchmarks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 172 points at 39,152 while the Nifty rose 52 points to 11,569. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent each. Among sectors, Nifty Pharma rose the most, up over 2 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal added half a percent each.
Oil eases as US production returns after storm
Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel by 0112 GMT, while US oil futures dropped 6 cents to $40.91 a barrel. Both contracts have risen sharply this week as Hurricane Sally cut US production and are on track for a weekly gain of around 9 percent, the first in three weeks.
US offshore drillers and exporters began a clear up on Thursday after Hurricane Sally weakened to a depression and started rebooting idle Gulf of Mexico rigs after closing the down for five days. Crews were flown back to at least 30 offshore oil and gas platforms. Equinor and Chevron Corp began returning staff to platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, following Murphy Oil Corp’s restart this week.
DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suffered a loss of around Rs 1,609 crore due to the closure of metro services in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Thursday. Delhi Metro services, which were shut on March 22 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, resumed on September 7 in a phased manner. Full-fledged normal operations resumed on September 12. "DMRC has informed that loss of revenue due to closure of metro services in view of COVID-19 pandemic is around Rs 1,609 crores," Puri said in a written reply to a question. During the lockdown period, he said, preparatory work like detailed designing, preparation of tender schedule and finalisation of tenders, among other things, had been carried out by the DMRC.
Govt to sweeten Air India deal; bidders may get to bid on enterprise value with flexibilities
Unable to find suitors, the government is now considering sweetening the Air India strategic sale deal. According to sources, the inter-ministerial group, headed by disinvestment secretary has presented five options to the top government to pave way for a smooth and early deal. The proposal that could soon be cleared by the government, is likely to provide a fresh breather for the Air India bidders, by allowing them to have an option where bidders can quote combined debt and equity as Enterprise Value, with flexibilities in timelines, assets and employees base, sources added.
The move came after COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the aviation sector and similarly on the financial health of Air India. Thus, to ensure that the government takes the right steps at the right time to keep the strategic sale process going on, the transaction adviser of the deal has presented a fresh view to the government. “As per the advice of the transaction adviser, the inter-ministerial group has informed the core group of secretaries on disinvestment, to speed up the process of Air India strategic sale. The IMG on Air India divestment has requested the core group headed by Cabinet secretary to analyse these 5 options at the earliest,” sources added.
SEBI asks MFs to put in place policy on trade execution, allocation
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked mutual fund houses to put in place a policy specifying role of several teams engaged in fund management and back office with regard toexecution of order and allocation of trade among various schemes. The policy will ensure that all the schemes and its investors are treated in a fair and equitable manner, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular. The circular will be applicable with effect from January 1, 2021, it added. In addition, the regulator has come out with framework for uniformity in applicability of net asset value (NAV) across various schemes on realisation of funds.
In respect of purchase of units of mutual fund schemes (except liquid and overnight schemes), Sebi said closing NAV of the day will be applicable on which the funds are available for utilisation irrespective of the size and time of receipt of such application. Currently, subscription in equity and debt schemes, if aggregate value per PAN is less than Rs 2 lakh then NAV of the transaction date, was given and not based upon the actual realisation of funds for these transactions.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by banking stocks and index heavyweights TCS and RIL, as China tensions remained in focus. The Sentiment was also negative after global markets gave up gains despite the US Federal Reserve saying it would keep interest rates near zero. The Sensex ended 323 points lower at 38,980 while the Nifty lost 88 points to settle at 11,516. Broader markets were also in the red with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index lost 1.4 percent on concerns of economy revival while the banking and Fin Services indices fell over 1 percent each. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma ended the day in the green.
