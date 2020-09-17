Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty around 11,550; banks drag

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Wednesday led by gains in pharma, auto and realty stocks amid strong global cues. The Sensex ended 258.50 points or 0.66 percent higher at 39,302.85 while the Nifty gained 82.75 points or 0.72 percent to settle at 11,604.55. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 ending flat while Nifty Midcap100 gaining 0.3 percent. Rally in heavyweights such as M&M, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, among other lofted Nifty above 11,600 levels.