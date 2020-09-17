  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty around 11,550; banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: September 17, 2020 09:20 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market opened lower on Thursday following losses in global markets after the US Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee indicated the overnight rate could stay close to zero for years to reach its 2 percent inflation target. Losses in the domestic indices were led by banking and IT stocks.

