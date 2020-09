Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 200 points lower, Nifty around 11,550; banks drag

US Fed touts economic recovery, vows to keep interest rates low

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to overshoot the US central bank's 2 percent target, a bold new promise aimed at bringing millions of out-of-work Americans back to the labor market. But the new guidance also marked the start of a vigorous monetary policy debate as the Fed shifts from a crisis-era focus on keeping markets afloat during the coronavirus pandemic to managing what it now sees as a steady, multi-year recovery. Underscoring the depth of disagreement, and the economic uncertainty that underlies it, the decision drew two dissents, one from a policymaker who thought it went too far, and the other from one who thought it didn't go far enough. More here