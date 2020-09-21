  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,500; IT stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: September 21, 2020 09:21 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares opened flat on Monday following Asian peers, which also remained in a tight range as investors awaited developments on US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. The domestic indices were dragged by heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Airtel and Nestle while IT stocks HCL Techm TCS and Infosys capped losses.

