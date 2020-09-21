Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,500; IT stocks gain

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on September 21

Indian Banks: All listed lenders will remain in focus today as Rajya Sabha passed the amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, on Saturday. The amendment will not allow any fresh proceedings for at least six months.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma giant will continue to be in focus after it settled patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene, which allows it to sell Lenalidomide in the US after March 2022.

: Ministry of Railways has decided to start twenty pairs of clone special trains services from September 21, 2020 on specific routes.

