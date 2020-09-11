Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty holds 11,450; banks rise, IT stocks drag

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Friday led by gains in banks and index heavyweight RIL turned positive. FMCG stocks like Titan, HUL, ITC and IT stocks also added to the gains.
Worst is over, but road to normalcy is a long and painful one, says Shankar Sharma of First Global
While economic activity has picked up across the world, there seems like it would take a lot of time for things to return to normal. Agreeing with this notion is Shankar Sharma Vice Chairman and Joint MD of First Global, who spoke about the road ahead for the equity market with CNBC-TV18. Speaking about the US market, Sharma said, "From the first week of April, or lets say from the third or fourth week of March up until now, it has been just an amazing run and I worry about this. As a firm and as an individual we are not happy at all with this. We are satisfied but we are not delirious.
"We always watch for where is the risk in my portfolio, where can we go wrong, where are we becoming complacent, these are the questions we keep asking ourselves but retail investors opening up brokerage accounts, going and buying a bunch of stocks, they have no such fears. However in the last 5-7 days you have had a brutal fall, it has decimated numbers. So it has been a very rough ride for everybody who thought it was easy to make money." More here
Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit
The share price of state-run Hindustan Copper rallied over 8 percent in the early trade on Friday after the company reported a sharp jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2020. The stock gained as much as 8.34 percent to an intraday high of Rs 38.30 apiece on the BSE. The stock price of Hindustan Copper has surged over 109 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 18.30 hit on March 25, 2020. The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 29.4 crore in Q1FY21, a rise of 40 percent from Rs 21.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue during the quarter increased 41.9 percent to Rs 431.4 crore from Rs 304.1 crore, YoY. However, EBITDA fell 7.4 percent to Rs 86.4 crore from Rs 93.3 crore while the EBITDA margin contracted to 20 percent from 30.7 percent, YoY.