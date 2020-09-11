Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty holds 11,450; banks rise, IT stocks drag

Worst is over, but road to normalcy is a long and painful one, says Shankar Sharma of First Global

While economic activity has picked up across the world, there seems like it would take a lot of time for things to return to normal. Agreeing with this notion is Shankar Sharma Vice Chairman and Joint MD of First Global, who spoke about the road ahead for the equity market with CNBC-TV18. Speaking about the US market, Sharma said, "From the first week of April, or lets say from the third or fourth week of March up until now, it has been just an amazing run and I worry about this. As a firm and as an individual we are not happy at all with this. We are satisfied but we are not delirious.

"We always watch for where is the risk in my portfolio, where can we go wrong, where are we becoming complacent, these are the questions we keep asking ourselves but retail investors opening up brokerage accounts, going and buying a bunch of stocks, they have no such fears. However in the last 5-7 days you have had a brutal fall, it has decimated numbers. So it has been a very rough ride for everybody who thought it was easy to make money." More here