Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty above 11,400; RIL, financials rise

Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head-Technical & Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management

“Pharmaceutical is looking very promising and within that the leader, Dr. Reddys is showing strength. Here we are seeing a consistent buildup of long positions in the last 3-4 weeks. So, here one can initiate a long, keeping Rs 4380 as a stop loss I am expecting the stock to hit somewhere close to Rs 4580-4600 in the immediate short term.”

“Reliance Industries is showing very good strength. The stock has not even breached its 20 day moving average in this entire last 6-7 days of consolidation. So, that give us a sense that Reliance is again headed for a stronger up move after consolidating for last couple of trading sessions. So, here one can keep Rs 2120 as a stop loss, on upside Rs 2240 would be my immediate short term target in Reliance.”

“HDFC Life is one stock which has seen good correction and now forming a good base. So, here one can initiate a long in HDFC Life, keeping Rs 572 as a stop loss and on upside Rs 625 is the short term target in HDFC Life.”