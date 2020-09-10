  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 6 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty above 11,400; RIL, financials rise

Pranati Deva | Published: September 10, 2020 11:53 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher led by gains in financial stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Buying across key sectors also lifted the indices. Broader markets were also up over 1 percent in early deals.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement