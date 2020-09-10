Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty above 11,400; RIL, financials rise

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades in a range
Gold prices in India traded flat on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Thursday following a muted trend in the international spot prices as investors await European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy later today. Silver prices gained over half a percent to trade above Rs 68,500 per gg level. At 11:00 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.10 percent to Rs 51,455 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 51,402 and opening price of Rs 51,430 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.57 percent higher at Rs 68,830 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 68,660 as compared to the previous close of Rs 68,443 per kg.
India August inflation seen above RBI's target range: Poll
India’s retail inflation likely stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target range in August for the fifth straight month as supply disruptions kept food and fuel prices high, a Reuters poll showed. While the government has eased lockdown restrictions to revive the economy, supply distortions remain due to coronavirus cases rising domestically at the fastest pace in the world. The Sep 4-9 Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists suggested consumer prices rose 6.85 percent last month from a year ago. While that is slightly lower than the 6.93 percent surge in July, if realised it would mean inflation was above the central bank’s target range of 2-6 percent for a fifth straight month – something not seen since August 2014. More here
Syngene International rallies 8% on ICMR approval for COVID-19 antibody test kit ELISafe 19
Shares of Syngene International rallied over 8 percent in early trade on Thursday after the company received Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approval for HiMedia-Syngene's COVID-19 antibody test kit, ELISafe 19. HiMedia Laboratories and Syngene International have collaborated to manufacture ELISafe 19TM, an IgG based ELISA test kit for COVID-19. The ELISafe 19TM antibody test kit has a sensitivity of 100 percent and specificity of 99 percent, the company said. “The kit is made in India for the benefit of Indian hospitals and patients and it will play a significant role in testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies facilitating tracking of the progression of infection and immunity to future infection,” said Vishal Warke, Director R&D, Cell Culture and Immunology, HiMedia Laboratories.
BUZZING | Dilip Buildcon soars 11% on bagging project worth Rs 1,905 cr from NHAI
Shares of Dilip Buildcon rallied 11.66 percent on Thursday after the company said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new Hybrid Annuity Model project in Bihar. "DBL has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new HAM project viz "construction and upgradation of NH-131A from km 34,600 near Narenpur to Km 79,97- near Purnea to 4 lane standard and from Km 79,970 to km 82,000 near Purnea to 2 lane with paved Shouders standard in the State of Bihar on (Hybrid Annuity) mode Project," Dilip Buildcon said in an exchange filing today.
BNP Paribas' Manishi Raychaudhuri says there may be further unlocking in Reliance Retail's assets
Market Watch: Ashish Chaturmohta, Head-Technical & Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management
“Pharmaceutical is looking very promising and within that the leader, Dr. Reddys is showing strength. Here we are seeing a consistent buildup of long positions in the last 3-4 weeks. So, here one can initiate a long, keeping Rs 4380 as a stop loss I am expecting the stock to hit somewhere close to Rs 4580-4600 in the immediate short term.”
“Reliance Industries is showing very good strength. The stock has not even breached its 20 day moving average in this entire last 6-7 days of consolidation. So, that give us a sense that Reliance is again headed for a stronger up move after consolidating for last couple of trading sessions. So, here one can keep Rs 2120 as a stop loss, on upside Rs 2240 would be my immediate short term target in Reliance.”
“HDFC Life is one stock which has seen good correction and now forming a good base. So, here one can initiate a long in HDFC Life, keeping Rs 572 as a stop loss and on upside Rs 625 is the short term target in HDFC Life.”
Technical View | While the market has opened with a marginal gap up, we need to see if we can get past 11,450 on a closing basis. That is a key resistance level. Until then the bearish sentiment continues and we could drop back to the 11,200 levels and lower, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Buzzing | RIL shares hit an all-time high on positive sentiment over Reliance Retail-Silver Lake deal
The share price of Reliance Industries rose over 2 percent to hit its all-time high, a day after the company announced that private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore for a 1.75 percent equity stake in its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures. The stock rose as much as 2.3 percent to its record high of Rs 2,211 per share on BSE.
After a slew of investments in Jio Platforms, the company is back in the news with more investments in its retail arm. The latest investment comes 10 days after RIL announced the acquisition of the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses through Reliance Retail. Read more here.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened stronger at 73.43 per US dollar as against yesterday's close of 73.53 per US dollar.
Some more global cues for you this morning
Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 150 poinst higher, Nifty above 11,300; RIL, financials rise
Indian indices opened higher led by gains in financials stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. Buysing across key sectors also lifted the indices. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 177 points at 38,371 while the Nifty rose 56 points at 11,334. Broader markets were also up over 1 percent in early deals. The metal indices rose the most, up 1 percent while Nifty Bank added 0.9 percent at opening. FMCG and IT indices were also in the green. IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Bajaj FInserv and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while UPL, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Bajaj Auto and NTPC led the losses.
Oil prices slip as growing stockpiles signal bumpy fuel demand recovery
Oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday, paring overnight gains, on worries about fuel demand after data showed US crude stockpiles rose last week, rather than dropping as expected, and COVID-19 cases continued to rise around the world. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.5 percent, to USD 37.85 a barrel at 0056 GMT, after climbing 3.5 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude futures dropped 14 cents, or 0.3 percent to USD 40.65 a barrel, after rising 2.5 percent on Wednesday. As coronavirus case surged in several US states, the country’s crude stockpiles rose by 3 million barrels in the week to Sept. 4, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday. That compared with analysts’ forecasts of a draw of 1.4 million barrels.
Eveready Industries Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 25 crore led by robust operating performance
Eveready Industries India on Wednesday reported a robust jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to Rs 25 crore from Rs 6.9 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of better operating performance led by improved margins. Consolidated revenue during the period fell 20.5 percent to Rs 263.4 crore from Rs 331.2 crore, YoY. This fall was attributable to non achievement of optimal sales during April 2020 consequent to a complete stoppage / disruption of economic activities during the initial phases of the countrywide lockdown, the company said. "Despite the lower turnover, gross margin was at par with that of the previous year due to a better turnover mix towards the more profitable segments of batteries and flashlights. Though the battery and flashlight turnover was also in the negative territory, the impact for these segments was lower in comparison to the other segments of lighting and appliances," Eveready Industries said in an exchange filing. More here
BPCL privatisation is 'event risk' due to little info: Fitch
Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the potential privatisation of BPCL is an "event risk" as there is little information about bidders and potential transaction structure. The rating agency affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is 'Negative'. "Fitch equalises BPCL's rating with that of its largest shareholder, the India sovereign (BBB-/Negative)...due to the strong likelihood of government support," it said. More here