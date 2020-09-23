Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to start on a muted note following mixed trend in global peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday following weakness in global peers. Asian shares were weaker on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. The decline in most key sectors including bank, auto, metal, and FMCG indices dragged the benchmarks further. The Sensex ended 300 points lower at 37,734 while the Nifty lost 97 points to settle at 11,154. Broader markets also ended with deep cuts with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down nearly 1.5 percent each. HCL Tech, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, and Grasim were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Zee, GAIL, Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports and Maruti led the losses.