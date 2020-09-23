  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indian indices likely to start on a muted note following mixed trend in global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: September 23, 2020 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday following a mixed trend in Asian peers as investors react to recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The SGX Nifty also indicated a muted start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

