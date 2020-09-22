Stock Market Live: Sensex trims some losses, down 200 points; Nifty below 11,200

Buzzing | Shares of GMM Pfaudler were locked at lower circuit of 10 percent on Tuesday after the company announced an offer for sale by its promoters at a steep discount. The promoters of the company are selling up to 28 percent stake via offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 3,500. The window for retail investors will open on Wednesday while non-retail investors can subscribe to the issue today. Read more here.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar as compared to the previous close amid selling in equity markets.
Technical View | The breaking of 11,300-11,350 yesterday has resulted in this sharp fall between yesterday and today. The volumes are high and impulsive. We could crack all the way down to 10,950-11,000 levels. The upside resistance is at 11,500-11,550. Until then the markets look weak, says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
The initial public offer (IPO) of India’s one of the largest retail broking houses Angel Broking opens for subscription today. The firm allocated 58,82,352 equity shares at an upper price band of Rs 306 per equity share to the anchor investors. It would be the eighth IPO of 2020 to hit Dalal Street. The investors can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 shares thereafter. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both National Stock Exchange and BSE Limited. The Rs 600 crore-IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating to Rs 300 crore by promoters and investors. More here
Indian indices opened flat on Tuesday following weakness in global peers. Asian shares were weaker on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 31 points at 38,056 while the Nifty fell below 11,300. Gains in IT, pharma stocks were capped by losses in banking and financial stocks. Broader markets underperformed with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down over 1 percent each. Most key indices, except Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT, also fell at opening. Nifty Metal shed 1.4 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG lost half a percent each. Nifty Bank was also in the red at opening.
Asian shares opened weaker on Tuesday on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Monday fell 3.1 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, while HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc hit 25-year-lows on reports that they and others moved funds despite red flags about the origins of the money.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.64 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.26 percent lower. In Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5 percent while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9 percent. Japan is closed for a public holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.10 percent. The dollar index rose 0.639 percent as the euro dipped 0.03 percent to USD1.1766. More here
Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers
Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than $2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades. Britain-based HSBC HSBA.L, Standard Chartered and Barclays, Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, and JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp were among the lenders named in the report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and based on leaked documents obtained by BuzzFeed News. While some banks said many of the transactions happened a long time ago, and they had since put robust anti-money laundering checks in place, investors were clearly worried. HSBC and StanChart shares touched their lowest level in as much as 25 years, although they fared little worse than their peers amid a wider selloff in global stocks. More here
In one year until August 31, 3 of 4 PMSes beat Nifty index, says PMS Bazaar
Broader markets have outperformed the benchmark indices this year. The trend was more clear last week after the change in rules regarding multi-cap fund allocations. In the one year ended August 31, every three out of four PMSes outshined the Nifty50 index, said PMS Bazaar. In August 2020, the Nifty index was up about 2.8 percent while mid-caps and small-caps surged 7.8 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively. As a result, small-cap funds and their portfolio managers churned over 25 percent returns in one month, explained PMS Bazaar. Out of the top-10 best-performing PMSes in August, six of them were in the small-cap category. More here
HDFC Bank clarifies on US lawsuit, says it will defend itself vigorously
HDFC Bank has denied allegations raised against it by two US law firms of making false statements and not maintaining appropriate disclosure controls. The bank said in a stock exchange filing on September that it will defend itself vigorously against the lawsuit filed by the US law firms.
“The Bank is aware of a complaint that was recently filed against the Bank and its three employees in the United States. The lawsuit, which was filed by a single small security holder who seeks to represent a class of the Bank's security holders, is based on allegations that the security holder claims caused a temporary decline in the Bank's ADR stock price in July 2020. The Bank denies the allegations and intends to defend itself vigorously in the lawsuit. The Bank expects its response to the lawsuit to be due in early 2021. Since the lawsuit is at a premature stage, there is no matter at this point of time which requires disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” the lender clarified. More here
CAMS IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 82%; retail quota sees 1.4 times subscription
The Rs 2,244-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) got subscribed 82.5 percent on the first day of its issue. As per the data available on the exchanges, the public issue of CAMS has received bids for 1.05 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.28 crore equity shares, excluding the anchor book portion. The IPO is available for subscription till September 23. The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 1.4 times, while the reserved category of non-institutional investors segment received 29.88 percent subscription. The qualified institutional investors' portion has been subscribed 24.76 percent while that reserved for its employees has been subscribed 24.3 percent.
Indian benchmark indices ended over 2 percent lower on Monday mirroring sell-off in global markets on rising coronavirus cases across the globe. On the domestic front, all key sectoral indices traded with deep cuts dragging the benchmarks lower. The Sensex ended 811 points lower at 38,034 while the Nifty lost 254 points to settle at 11,250. Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were also trading with heavy losses, down 4 percent each. IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were the top losers on the Nifty50 index down between 6 percent and 8.5 percent while only 3 stocks - Kotak Bank, Infosys, and TCS were in the green, up 0.25-1 percent.
