Stock Market Live: Sensex trims some losses, down 200 points; Nifty below 11,200

HDFC Bank clarifies on US lawsuit, says it will defend itself vigorously

HDFC Bank has denied allegations raised against it by two US law firms of making false statements and not maintaining appropriate disclosure controls. The bank said in a stock exchange filing on September that it will defend itself vigorously against the lawsuit filed by the US law firms.

“The Bank is aware of a complaint that was recently filed against the Bank and its three employees in the United States. The lawsuit, which was filed by a single small security holder who seeks to represent a class of the Bank's security holders, is based on allegations that the security holder claims caused a temporary decline in the Bank's ADR stock price in July 2020. The Bank denies the allegations and intends to defend itself vigorously in the lawsuit. The Bank expects its response to the lawsuit to be due in early 2021. Since the lawsuit is at a premature stage, there is no matter at this point of time which requires disclosure as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” the lender clarified. More here