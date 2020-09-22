  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex trims some losses, down 200 points; Nifty below 11,200

Pranati Deva | Published: September 22, 2020 10:29 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices fell on Tuesday following weakness in global peers. Asian shares were weaker on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks. All sectoral indices, except Nifty Pharma, traded with deep cuts with Nifty Media and Nifty Auto declining the most.

