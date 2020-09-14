Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,500; HCL Tech top gainer, up 6%

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty above 11,500

Indian indices opened higher on Monday following Asian peers as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 309 points at 39,163 while the Nifty 83 points at 11,547.

HCL Tech, Zee, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, and SBI were teh top gainers while BPCL, HUL, UltraTech cement, Nestle and JSW Steel led the losses. Broader markets rose after Sebi issued clarification on multi-cap allocation circular. Nifty Midcap index gained 1.5 percent while the Smallcap index was up 2.3 percent. All sectors were in the green at opening with Nifty IT rising the most, up 1.4 percent. Bifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal also added over 0.7 percent each.