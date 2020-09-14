  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,500; HCL Tech top gainer, up 6%

Pranati Deva | Published: September 14, 2020 10:00 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Monday following Asian peers as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial. Broader markets rose after Sebi issued a clarification on multi-cap allocation circular. Nifty Midcap index gained 1.5 percent while the Smallcap index was up 2.3 percent. All sectors were in the green at opening with Nifty IT rising the most.

