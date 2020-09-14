Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,500; HCL Tech top gainer, up 6%

Market Update: With the onset of new SEBI rule on multicap schemes, there is a huge buying sentiment seen in midcaps and smallcaps. At 10:15 am, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rallied 2.49 percent and 5.14 percent respectively. To read more on the SEBI regulation, click here.
Stock Update: Tata Motors' shares surged as much as 2.42 percent to Rs 147.80 per share on the NSE after CLSA maintained 'buy' rating on the stock with target price at Rs 220 per share. It said, "JLR is gearing for a stronger Q2. July and August retail numbers of JLR indicate a QoQ uptick of 57 percent." The brokerage feels that the cash flow recovery and cost cuts should lead to strong free cash flow generation and deleveraging.
HCL Tech shares hit 52-week high, up 6.6% on strong September quarter update
Shares of HCL Tech jumped over 6.5 percent on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high after a strong September quarter update by the company. The IT firm said that it sees Q2 constant currency revenue up over 3.5 percent on a QoQ basis and margin in the range of 20.5-21 percent. It is enabled by broad-based momentum across all service lines, verticals and geographies, the firm added. In the June quarter, the company said that it expects topline to increase by an average of 1.5-2.5 percent QoQ in constant currency for the next three quarters while operating margin is likely to grow between 19.5-20.5 percent for FY21.
Reliance Industries hits record high, crosses 2,350
IT stocks gain after a strong Q2 update by HCL Tech
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty above 11,500
Indian indices opened higher on Monday following Asian peers as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 309 points at 39,163 while the Nifty 83 points at 11,547.
HCL Tech, Zee, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, and SBI were teh top gainers while BPCL, HUL, UltraTech cement, Nestle and JSW Steel led the losses. Broader markets rose after Sebi issued clarification on multi-cap allocation circular. Nifty Midcap index gained 1.5 percent while the Smallcap index was up 2.3 percent. All sectors were in the green at opening with Nifty IT rising the most, up 1.4 percent. Bifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal also added over 0.7 percent each.
Vodafone Idea becomes co-presenting sponsor of Dream11 IPL 2020
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has become the co-presenting sponsor of the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to commence from September 19, the company said on Saturday. Vodafone and Idea have had engagement with the IPL cricket tournament in the past but this is the first ever sponsorship deal that Vodafone Idea has signed since its inception in August 2018. The company, which now operates under 'Vi' brand name has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of the live broadcast of T-20 premier league which will be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and telecast on the Star Sports network, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a statement.
New SEBI rules for multi cap funds may not spark the much hoped-for rally in small caps
On the face of it, the new asset allocation rules for multi cap equity schemes announced by SEBI on Friday should send fund managers rushing to load up on mid and small cap stocks, particularly the latter. But not everybody in the market is betting on it, and for good reason. Under the new rule, these funds will have to invest a minimum of 75 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments. Also, the funds will have to invest a minimum of 25 percent of their corpus in each of the three categories of stocks--large caps, mid caps and small caps.
This led many analysts to assume that in order to comply with the revised rules, fund managers will have to liquidate their large cap holdings down to 50 percent. This is because it is technically possible for fund houses to have 25 percent of their assets each in mid caps and small cap stocks and the remaining in large caps. So, if large cap holdings have to be brought down to a maximum of 50 percent, and exposure to mid and small cap stocks has to be raised to a minimum of 25 percent, money will flow from large caps to mid and small caps as fund managers rebalance their portfolios. More here
HCL Tech releases Q2 update, expects revenue & margin to be meaningfully better than top end of the guidance.
Lenders have voted to push bid submission deadline to October 17 from September 16: Sources on DHFL
Sources on DHFL tell us that lenders have voted to push bid submission deadline to October 17 from September 16. Only 5 serious bidders remain in fray to acquire DHFL out of the 22 shortlisted. Bidders Oaktree Capital, Welspun Group are among the potential suitors. Do note, DHFL is facing claims of Rs 99,888 cr from various creditors under NCLT. 22 suitors were invited to submit bids on the basis of their EoIs. Adani Properties, SC Lowy, Piramal Enterprises seen as serious bidders
Sebi issues clarification on multi-cap allocation circular
Market regulator, Sebi, on Sunday clarified that mutual funds have multiple options to comply with the changes in the framework for multi-cap mutual funds. Further, it said that the changes are targeted at ensuring that funds are true to their 'label'. "Sebi would like to clarify that mutual funds have many options to meet with the requirements of the circular, based on the preference of their unitholders. Apart from rebalancing their portfolio in the multi-cap schemes, they could inter-alia facilitate a switch to other schemes by unitholders, merge their multi-cap scheme with their large-cap scheme or convert their multi-cap scheme to another scheme category, for instance, large cum mid-cap scheme," said Sebi in the statement issued on Sunday
On Friday, Sebi tweaked asset allocation framework for multi-cap mutual funds, requiring such funds to have a minimum corpus of 75 percent invested in equities as against the present mandate of 65 percent. Further, such funds will have to make a minimum investment of 25 percent each in equity and related instruments of large-cap, midcap and smallcap companies, according to the circular. More here
AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness
AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout. "On 6 September, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," AstraZeneca said. It added that safety reviewers had recommended to Britain's Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to resume the British trials.
FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out Rs 2,038 crore so far
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) turned net sellers in Indian markets by pulling out Rs 2,038 crore so far in September as participants turned cautious in view of rising Indo-China tensions and weak global cues. According to the depositories data, a net Rs 3,510 crore was withdrawn from equities, while Rs 1,472 crore was pumped into debts by FPIs between September 1-11. FPIs were net buyers for three consecutive months -- June to August. They invested Rs 46,532 crore in August, Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on a net basis. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian benchmark indices ended a little higher on Friday led by gains in IT, banks and metal stocks. The benchmark Sensex ended 0.04 percent or 14.23 points higher at 38,854.55 while the Nifty ended at 11,464.45, up 15.20 points or 0.13 percent. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty SmallCap100 gained 0.68 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.
