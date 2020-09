Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,500; HCL Tech top gainer, up 6%

New SEBI rules for multi cap funds may not spark the much hoped-for rally in small caps

On the face of it, the new asset allocation rules for multi cap equity schemes announced by SEBI on Friday should send fund managers rushing to load up on mid and small cap stocks, particularly the latter. But not everybody in the market is betting on it, and for good reason. Under the new rule, these funds will have to invest a minimum of 75 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments. Also, the funds will have to invest a minimum of 25 percent of their corpus in each of the three categories of stocks--large caps, mid caps and small caps.

This led many analysts to assume that in order to comply with the revised rules, fund managers will have to liquidate their large cap holdings down to 50 percent. This is because it is technically possible for fund houses to have 25 percent of their assets each in mid caps and small cap stocks and the remaining in large caps. So, if large cap holdings have to be brought down to a maximum of 50 percent, and exposure to mid and small cap stocks has to be raised to a minimum of 25 percent, money will flow from large caps to mid and small caps as fund managers rebalance their portfolios.