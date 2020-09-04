  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 1%, Nifty below 11,400 on weak global cues; Metals, banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: September 04, 2020 10:18 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty traded over one percent lower on Friday as Asia's stock markets slipped, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June. Selling was seen in all key indices with Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT falling over 1 percent each. Broader markets also succumbed to selling pressure with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 declining 0.8 and 0.6 percent, respectively.

