Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 1%, Nifty below 11,400 on weak global cues; Metals, banks drag

Fund managers interested in India but not comfortable due to fears of 2nd lockdown, says EPFR Global

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sean Darby of Jefferies and Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global spoke at length about India and global markets. Darby said there was no obvious reason for the US market sell-off yesterday. "However, if you look inside the internal dynamics of the US equity market, it has been dominated by 5 or 6 very large tech names which have become much overbought on all our measures. Second, we had a rise in the VIX index as we coming into the US election, which normally happens and third, we think positioning became very one-way that is it's dominated by a large amount of money going into a very few select sectors," he added.