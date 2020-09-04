Stock Market Live: Sensex falls over 1%, Nifty below 11,400 on weak global cues; Metals, banks drag

Yellow metal rises; Support seen at Rs 50,400 per 10 grams
Gold prices in India traded flat with a positive bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday after a fall in the previous session tracking gains in international spot prices. Weakness in equity markets supported safe-haven buying in the yellow metal, analysts said. At 11:15 am, gold futures for October delivery rose 0.12 percent to Rs 50,804 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 50,742 and opening price of Rs 50,865 on the MCX. Silver futures traded 0.37 percent lower at Rs 66,678 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 67,102 as compared to the previous close of Rs 66,926 per kg. More here
Fund managers interested in India but not comfortable due to fears of 2nd lockdown, says EPFR Global
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sean Darby of Jefferies and Cameron Brandt, director of research at EPFR Global spoke at length about India and global markets. Darby said there was no obvious reason for the US market sell-off yesterday. “However, if you look inside the internal dynamics of the US equity market, it has been dominated by 5 or 6 very large tech names which have become much overbought on all our measures. Second, we had a rise in the VIX index as we coming into the US election, which normally happens and third, we think positioning became very one-way that is it’s dominated by a large amount of money going into a very few select sectors,” he added. More here
Market Watch: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Trader & Technical Analyst of Deen Dayal Investments
“I am working with two by calls, my first buy call is on Tata Steel which is for a target of Rs 460 and a stop loss of Rs 410. The intermediate high of Tata Steel which is Rs 442 was crossed and now this stock is taking a bit of a breather. We could actually use that favourably to go long.”
“The second buy is on Zee Entertainment Enterprises for a target of Rs 250 and a stop loss of Rs 195, here too the intermediate high which was Rs 210 which was recorded in June this year has been crossed. We are trading above that level and we are also backing it with very good volumes which is a positive sign”
Balmer Lawrie expects Q2FY21 logistics volumes to be same as Q2FY20
Oil Falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June
Oil futures slipped 1 percent on Friday, with prices on both sides of the Atlantic heading for their biggest weekly drops since June, as lacklustre demand and ample fuel supplies offset support from a weaker dollar. Brent crude fell 44 cents to USD 43.63 a barrel by 0325 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was at USD 40.94 a barrel, down 43 cents and set for its first weekly drop in five weeks. The volume of crude arriving in China, the world's largest crude importer, is set to slow in September after rising for five straight months as its refiners gradually digest bloated inventories, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon.
JUST IN: Force Motors sees an increase of 23% to 1,389 units month-on-month
Expect to complete Air India stake sale by end of year: Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri
The civil aviation ministry aims to complete stake sale exercise in Air India by the end of this year, union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. "Answer is a emphatic No. We would not have given this extension also. But some prospective bidders requested the concerned government departments and transaction advisors that under these conditions they would find it difficult to come here. So this was a difficult decision made after considerable consideration," Puri said when asked whether the government would postpone Air India divestment beyond the current financial year 2020-21 (April-March) due to COVID-19. The government recently extended the deadline till October 30 for submission of preliminary bids to buy 100 percent stake in Air India.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 73.36 per dollar against the previous close of 73.47.
Technical View | Even though we have opened with a gap down, we still need to breach 11,300 on a closing basis to term this as a short term weakness for our markets. A good risk-reward trade would be to go long at current levels with a stop at 11,300 and a target of 11,600, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Indian companies raise record $31 billion equity capital in shrinking economy
Indian companies have raised a record USD 31 billion in equity capital in 2020, Refinitiv data showed, as banks strengthen their balance sheets to prepare for future economic uncertainty and corporates tap into the elevated global liquidity levels. The record raising comes despite India's economy contracting 23.9 percent in the June-quarter, year on year, which puts it on track for the first annual contraction since 1980. The rush of deals though has not been extended to initial public offerings (IPOs), which have fallen to a five-year low to be worth just USD 1.5 billion, in the eight months year to date, the data showed. Banks have been the most active issuers, raising USD 13.68 billion, followed by the energy and power sector with USD 7.05 billion, and consumer products with USD 3.41 billion.
All Nifty stocks are in the red
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower, all sectors in the red
Indian shares opened lower on Friday as Asia's stock markets slipped, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June. The US markets snapped gained after rising in 11 of the last 13 sessions. On the domestic front, selling was seen in all key indices and stocks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 593 points at 38,397 while the Nifty lost 173 points at 11,354. On BSE Sensex, no constituent was trading in green in early trade, while Kotak Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank led the losses. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 2 percent each.
Market Watch: Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants
BHEL
“Most inefficient PSU, lot of people have been stating but at Rs 38-42 there is nothing to lose and if you believe in this Make in India concept I think it is going to augur well for a company like BHEL.”
Tata Motors
“Above 10 days ago I mentioned this stock in passing that this could be one of the dark horse in the auto pack. If you believe the Tata management that will become debt free in the next three years. If they work towards that the market is going to appreciate it. The replacement value of Tata Motors, all these plants look at the market cap, look at the debt and all this will come to the fore when the economy comes back on track and people will start talking about it.”
CLSA downgrades Jubilant Food to Underperform from Outperform
Government, AAI to review Adani Enterprises' request to buy stake in Mumbai airport
The government and Airports Authority of India (AAI) will examine Adani Group's request to buy shares of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. "As per shareholders' agreement and OMDA (Operations, Management, Development agreement), the shares held can be sold subject to certain conditions and consent of AAI and government of India. The request for purchase of shares by Adani Group was received by us and we will examine it. OMDA lays down mechanism of revenue sharing between AAI and concessionaires and it also stipulates the service standards that the airports shall maintain. All future developments of an airport is governed by OMDA," Puri said. More here
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on September 4
Infosys | The company will acquire a product design and development firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation.
Tata Motors | Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO), under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, will procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India.
Vodafone Idea | The company has clarified on reports of Verizon, Amazon looking to invest over $4 billion in the company. It said that as a part of corporate strategy, the company constantly evaluates various opportunities for enhancing the stakeholders’ value.
Indian market likely to have a wobbly session today - SGX Nifty more than 100 points lower
Asian stocks drop after wall street's tech rally stumbles
Asia's stock markets slipped on Friday, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June, while safer bonds and the dollar found support as investors sought shelter. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent while markets in Sydney and Seoul fell 2 percent. The moves are more muted than the 5 percent plunge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight, or the S&P 500's 3.5 percent drop, which traders said was overdue given recent frothy gains. But investors are worried the fall might turn into a deeper rout, with a crucial US payrolls report due later on Friday seen as a possible selling trigger if it disappoints. After-hours trade in US tech companies pointed to further pressure and futures dropped, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4 percent early in Asia and Nasdaq 100 futures down 1.2 percent.
US Markets ended lower after rising in 11 of the last 13 sessions
Dow Jones slip more than 800 points, or 2.8 percent, during the cash session for its biggest one-day decline since June, S&P 500 3.5 percent & Nasdaq Composite 5 percent. Thursday’s declines have wiped out the major averages’ gains for the week.
Indian market may open lower following the US market. SGX Nifty is trading with a cut of more than 100 points
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
The Indian market ended flat on Thursday after banks slip in-trade, dragged by index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC while IT stocks capped losses. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea surged the most today, making headlines over plans of raising capital. At close, the Sensex ended 95 points lower to 38,990 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,527, down 8 points. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, by ending nearly 1 percent. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes ended 0.90 percent and 0.73 percent higher respectively. Nifty Bank remained the worst-performing index of the day, ending nearly 2 percent lower while Nifty IT was the best-performing index, closing nearly 2 percent higher
