Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 11,350; financials drag

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open on a muted note; financials drag
Indian indices opened on a muted note Tuesday as decline in financial stocks were capped by gains in heavyweights like RIL, Infosys anf ITC. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 54 points lower at 38,363 while the Nifty was down 17 points at 11,338. Broader markets were also flat, in line with the benchmarks. Among sectors, the banking and fin services indices fell around 0.4 percent in the early deals while IT, pharma and realty sectors were in the green at opening. On the Nifty50 index, RIL, ITC, L&T, HDFC Life and Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bharti Infratel, Powergrid, Nestle, HDFC and ONGC led the losses.
Oil mixed after dropping on demand concerns post-US holiday
Oil prices were mixed in early trade on Tuesday on looming demand worries about a possible rise in COVID-19 cases following the US Labor Day long weekend, which also marks the end of the peak US driving season. Coronavirus cases rose in 22 of the 50 US states, a Reuters analysis showed, on the holiday weekend traditionally filled with gatherings to mark the end of summer. At the same time, cases are flaring up in India and Britain. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 64 cents, or 1.6 percent, to USD 39.13 per barrel at 0221 GMT, playing catch-up with a drop in Brent prices overnight. Brent crude futures inched up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to USD 42.07 a barrel, after falling 1.5 percent on Monday.
Global Markets: Shares stabilise, try to shrug off US tech rout scare
Asian shares and US stock futures regained some footing on Tuesday following a small bounce in European markets as investors looked to whether high-flying US tech shares could recover from their recent rout. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent as revised data confirmed the nation had slumped into its worst postwar contraction, with business spending taking a bigger hit from the coronavirus than initially estimated. China's blue-chip index tacked on 0.2 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6 percent, even as President Donald Trump on Monday ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric by again raising the idea of de-coupling the US and Chinese economies. More here
Fresh fire hits stricken oil supertanker off Sri Lanka
Firefighters are again battling flames aboard a fully loaded oil supertanker off Sri Lanka, the island's nation's navy said on Monday, four days after fire first broke out on the New Diamond. "Fresh flames have risen in the funnel section of the MT New Diamond Supertanker and firefighters are battling the fire using foam to contain the blaze," said the Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva, adding that the fire had not reached the oil cargo of around 2 million barrels. A fire first broke out last Thursday in the engine room and spread to the bridge of the very large crude carrier, chartered by Indian Oil Corp for importing oil from Kuwait. That blaze was doused on Sunday. Tugs had been spraying water onto the ship on Monday to keep the metal cool, but high winds ignited the flames once again, de Silva said. More here
Some global cues this morning
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on September 8
SBI | The bank plans to recruit more than 14,000 people this year.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories |
The company has launched Fulvestrant injection in the US market.
Future Enterprises | The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore in Q4FY20 as against a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore, YoY.
Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 2.87 times on day 1
The initial public offer of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies was subscribed 2.87 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. The IPO received bids for 6,67,09,800 shares against total issue size of 2,32,59,550 shares, according to data available with the NSE. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 8 per cent, non-institutional investors 62 per cent and retail individual investors 14.61 times. Happiest Minds Technologies has raised Rs 316 crore from anchor investors. The IPO will close on Wednesday (September 9). The price band of the offer has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 166 per equity share.
Fitch revises India’s FY21 fiscal deficit forecast to 8.2% of GDP from 7.2%
Global credit rating agency Fitch has revised India’s FY21 central government fiscal deficit forecast to 8.2 percent of GDP from 7.2 percent due to higher than anticipated willingness of govt to spend amid weak revenue collection. The rating agency also forecasts total government deficit including the state deficit for FY21 at 11.8 percent of GDP. This is due to a quicker than previously anticipated divergence in expenditures and non-debt receipts, which saw the deficit exceed the full year target in only four months, Fitch said. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended marginally higher after a volatile session on Monday led by IT, FMCG stocks and heavyweights HDFC and RIL. Investors shrugged off caution as the country became the second-most hit with coronavirus and selloff in Wall Street. The Sensex ended 60 points higher at 38,417 while the Nifty rose 40 points to 11,374. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap up 0.2 percent. Most sectors turned positive in the last leg of the trade. Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT rose over half a percent each. Meanwhile Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto lost 0.8 percent and 0.27 percent. The banking and fin services indices were flat for the day.
