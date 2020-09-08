Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 11,350; financials drag

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday

Indian indices ended marginally higher after a volatile session on Monday led by IT, FMCG stocks and heavyweights HDFC and RIL. Investors shrugged off caution as the country became the second-most hit with coronavirus and selloff in Wall Street. The Sensex ended 60 points higher at 38,417 while the Nifty rose 40 points to 11,374. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap up 0.2 percent. Most sectors turned positive in the last leg of the trade. Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT rose over half a percent each. Meanwhile Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto lost 0.8 percent and 0.27 percent. The banking and fin services indices were flat for the day.