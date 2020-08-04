  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 7 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 10,950; HDFC Bank jumps 5% on new CEO approval

Pranati Deva | Published: August 04, 2020 10:23 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Tuesday led by banks and index heavyweights RIL and HDFC Bank. Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up half a percent each. HDFC Bank rallied over 5 percent after sources said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan for the post of Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank. The bank has received RBI approval letter for the CEO last night, sources added. Shashidhar Jagdishan is currently an Additional Director and Head of Finance, HR at HDFC Bank.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement