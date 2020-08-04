Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 10,950; HDFC Bank jumps 5% on new CEO approval

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | RBI approves Sashidhar Jagdishan's name for CEO of HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan for the post of Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, sources said.

HDFC Bank has received RBI approval letter for the CEO last night.

Shashidhar Jagdishan is currently an Additional Director and Head of Finance, HR at HDFC Bank.

Jagdishan was the bank's top choice among 3 shortlisted candidates. The bank had recommended Shashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg's names for post.

Jagdishan joined the bank in the year 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function. He became Business Head- Finance in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.