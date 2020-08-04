Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty above 10,950; HDFC Bank jumps 5% on new CEO approval

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive | RBI approves Sashidhar Jagdishan's name for CEO of HDFC Bank
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan for the post of Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank, sources said.
HDFC Bank has received RBI approval letter for the CEO last night.
Shashidhar Jagdishan is currently an Additional Director and Head of Finance, HR at HDFC Bank.
Jagdishan was the bank's top choice among 3 shortlisted candidates. The bank had recommended Shashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg's names for post.
Jagdishan joined the bank in the year 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function. He became Business Head- Finance in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.
He has played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the Bank. He has led the finance function and played a pivotal role in aligning the organization in achieving the strategic objectives over the years. Read more here.
Private banks in Q1: Stable NIMs, lower moratorium 2.0, rise in contingency buffer
The quarter ended June 2020 was characterized by unprecedented trends for the private banks that saw contingency buffer augmented, accelerated NPL recognition, average loan book under moratorium 2.0 at sub-15 percent, a sharp contraction in fee income, and enough cost flexibility linked to business volumes, according to ICICI Securities. However, stability in net interest margins, treasury gains, and cost flexibility was the surprise. The overall core operating profit of private banks grew 5 percent YoY and elevated credit cost led to over 15 percent decline in net profit, the report said. The brokerage believes more visibility on growth, cost agility, and credit cost to emerge only in H2FY21. Read More
Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities on banks
"These private sector banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have been great value creators and every time you have bought them in distressed times like these, you have made spectacular gains three-five years down the line. From that point of view, if your outlook and vision is to hold the stock for a longer period of time like two-three years or so then HDFC and Kotak are good buys at this point of time if you don’t have them in your portfolio. There is a great deal of uncertainty as far as the entire banking sector and NBFCs are concerned, which is why investors want to be a little bit light in that particular industry because one doesn’t know that post moratorium what the NPAs will come up. You may have lot of short-term uncertainty but if you have a longer-term view, these banks and maybe a couple of NBFCs offer a great long-term investing opportunity."
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials, auto stocks
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with banking and auto stocks gaining in early deals. Asian shares rose after strong US manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy. Back home, heavyweights HDFC Bank, RIL, HDFC, and ICICI Bank contributed the most to the gains. A 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 227 points higher at 37,166 while the Nifty rose 71 points to 10,962.
Moody's upgrades Yes Bank to B3 following capital raise; outlook stable
Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to B3 from Caa1 after the bank’s equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore. The outlook on Yes Bank's ratings has been changed to Stable from Positive. The global credit rating agency has upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1. “The successful equity raising showcases Yes Bank's regained access to external market funds, which is a result of its improving financial strength and will support depositor confidence,” Moody’s said. More here
Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The move represents an about-face for Trump and prompted the US tech giant to declare its interest in the blockbuster social media deal that could further inflame US-China relations. Trump said on Friday he was planning to ban TikTok amid concerns that its Chinese ownership represents a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.
Bandhan Bank promoter reduces stake to 40%; sells shares worth over Rs 10,550 crore
Bandhan Bank's holding company BFHL on Monday sold 20.95 per cent stake worth over Rs 10,550 crore as part of complying with regulatory requirements. Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL) has offloaded more than 33.73 crore shares in the secondary market. BFHL -- the Non-Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) of the lender -- was required to reduce its excess shareholding to 40 per cent of the paid-up voting capital of the bank. "In order to be fully compliant with the Licensing Guidelines, the NOFHC has today i.e. August 3, 2020 informed the bank that it has diluted its excess shareholding of 20.95 per cent i.e. 33,73,67,189 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up in the bank through secondary market sale," the bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian benchmark equity indices ended near day's low on Monday dragged by selling in private banks, energy, IT and infra stocks. Rising coronavirus cases in the country also added pressure on the markets. At close, the Sensex ended 667 points or 1.77 percent lower to 36,939.60 while the Nifty50 index ended at 10,892, down 182 points. Broader markets remained in contrast to the benchmarks, as they closed in the green. Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes ended 0.03 percent and 1.10 percent higher respectively. Barring, Nifty Metals and Nifty Pharma, all sectors ended in the red zone. Selling in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC twins, among others dragged Nifty below 10,900 level.
