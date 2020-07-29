Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IndusInd Bank jumps 4%, Infosys top loser

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IndusInd Bank top gainer, Infosys top loser
The Indian market opened on with minor cuts on Wednesday following a mixed trend in Asian peers as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Back home, gains in banking stocks were capped by losses in IT and FMCG space. The Sensex opened 26 points higher at 38,551 while the Nifty rose 11 points to 11,311. IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and L&T were the top gainers while HCL Tech, Infosys, RIL, TCS, and Kotak Bank led the losses.Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up nearly 1 percent each. All sectors, except Nifty IT were in the green. Nifty Pharma surged 0.8 percent and Nifty Bank rose 0.7 percent at opening.
On cement
Very encouraging numbers from the three companies, ACC, Ambuja and Ultrattech. Good trend playing out, also while May was all pend-up demand, there is a visible shift now in June and July in terms of gradual improvement. We also saw that in general the construction space, that fear is slightly receding, valuation wise ACC looks good. Ultratech again was a beat on all fronts. So I like the pack, top picks would be ACC and Ultratech.
On banks
I would want to stick with banks which have high disclosures, more transparency, better liquidity profile and liability side.
Dollar teeters, gold takes a breather as markets await Fed
The U.S. dollar hovered just above a two-year low on Wednesday, while stocks struggled, as growing worries about the U.S. economy had investors cautious and looking to Congress and the Federal Reserve for a boost. The Fed is expected to strike a dovish stance at its policy review later in the day and perhaps open the door to a higher tolerance for inflation - something dollar bears think could squash real yields and sink the currency even further. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent as gains in China offset small losses elsewhere. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent on a rising yen and weak start to corporate earnings season. Against a basket of currencies the dollar wallowed just 0.3 percent above a two-year low hit a day ago. It has lost 3.7 percent in July so far and is headed for its worst month in nine years.
Tata Motors appoints Thierry Bolloré as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors has appointed Thierry Bolloré as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) with effect from September 10, 2020. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said that Bolloré will succeed Prof Sir Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover Plc. Bolloré has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia. The appointment comes at the time when the company is witnessing a fall in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic-induces global economic crisis. Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover reported a fall of 42 percent year on year in its retail sales at 74,067 units for the June quarter.
Indusind Bank to raise Rs 3,288 crore via preferential issuance
The fifth largest private sector lender Indusind Bank on Tuesday said its board approved a Rs 3,288-crore fund raising plan through a preferential issue. Under the proposed issue, the bank will allot 6.275 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 524 per share to a set of marquee investors and the promoters, subject to shareholders and other necessary approvals. Managing director & chief executive Sumant Kathpalia told reporters during a post-earnings concall that this is the first time in over four years that the bank is raising capital and clarified that the fund raising has nothing to do with the pandemic. The bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to consider the preferential issue on August 25, it said in a regulatory filing.
PM Modi to meet chiefs of banks, NBFCs today; to take stock of economic situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a high-level meeting with heads of various banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFCs) today to take stock of the economic situation. The topics on agenda include credit products & efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of financial sector. Senior executives, CEOs of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Limited, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, others are expected to participate in the meeting, said people in the know, requesting anonymity.
Asian stocks under pressure, gold rallies on U.S. stimulus impasse
Asian equities pulled backed on Wednesday as an impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations pushed global stocks lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like gold, which hovered near record highs. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not support everything in a $1 trillion Senate Republican coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, although he indicated talks were continuing.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Tuesday led by IT and auto stocks. Better than expected corporate earnings for Q1FY21 amid strong global cues boosted investor sentiment. At close, the Sensex ended with 558 points or 1.47 percent higher at 38,430 while the Nifty50 index at 11,300, up 169 points or 1.52 percent. UltraTech Cement, Grasim, TCS, Kotak Bank and Tata Motors remained the Nifty50 index while ICICI Bank, Bharti Infratel, Nestle India, Asian Paints and ONGC were the index top losers. Barring Nifty Media, all sectors ended in green. Nifty Auto was the best-performing index, up 3.21 percent followed Nifty IT and Nifty Metal.
