Stock Market Live: Indian markets set for a cautious start tracking Asian peers

Global Update: Asia stocks off to cautious start, dollar nurses scars
Asian shares and the dollar made a cautious start to the new month on Monday as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan and a global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent, though that was from a six-month top. Japan's Nikkei added 1.1 percent courtesy of a pullback in the yen, while South Korea shares eased 0.3 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 dithered either side of flat.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
Indian indices ended the day in red on Friday dragged by heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex ended 129 points lower to 37,607 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,073, down 29 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes ended the day in green, up 0.43 percent and 0.83 percent higher respectively. Market breadth remained in favour of the laggards. 957 stocks on the NSE ended with losses while 829 stocks gained.
