Stock Market Live: Indian markets set for a cautious start tracking Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: August 03, 2020 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian markets are likely to open on a cautious note on Monday, tracking Asian peers as a global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. SGX Nifty also suggests Indian market could see a lower opening today. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent, though that was from a six-month top.

