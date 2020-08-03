Stock Market Live: Indian markets set for a cautious start tracking Asian peers

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday

Indian indices ended the day in red on Friday dragged by heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex ended 129 points lower to 37,607 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,073, down 29 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indexes ended the day in green, up 0.43 percent and 0.83 percent higher respectively. Market breadth remained in favour of the laggards. 957 stocks on the NSE ended with losses while 829 stocks gained.