  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 2 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty around 11,350; banks, metals gain

Pranati Deva | Published: August 11, 2020 10:02 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Tuesday led by gains in financials, metals and FMCG stocks. Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ITC, HDFC and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the benchmark Sensex. Broader markets were also in line with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.  

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement