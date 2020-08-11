Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty around 11,350; banks, metals gain

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities on Titan



"My view on Titan has been negative for past several weeks and numbers which came out were very disappointing. Although the management is optimistic that in Q3-Q4 they will get back to normalcy, I don’t see that kind of visibility. If you see at the ground level, I think that nothing is normal in this country. The consumer sentiment has been hit very badly. Apart from the larger companies, most of the small and medium enterprises are bleeding at this point of time and lot of professionals are worried about their increments and jobs as well. In this kind of a consumer spending environment, I don’t think a discretionary spending company like Titan can do well and considering at what level it is trading at, there is hardly any margin of safety. Maybe these results could be a bit of an eye-opener. You could see longer-term compression of the P/E multiples of Titan as well. There are a lot of positives going for the company in terms of higher market share, gold prices rising and everything but end of the day it is just a bit too expensive and I would be looking at exiting at these levels."