Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty nears 11,100; financials drag, ICICI Bank down 3.5%

ICICI Bank shares fall 4.5% post Q1 earnings
Shares of ICICI Bank fell 4.5 percent on Monday even after the bank posted a strong performance in its first-quarter earnings and brokerages raised the target price for the stock while maintaining bullish views. The stock fell as much as 4.5 percent to Rs 364.60 per share on BSE. The lender's consolidated net profit for the April-June period improved by 24 percent at Rs 3,117.68 crore as against Rs 2,513.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Govt begins search for new SEBI chairman
The government has begun the process for selecting a new SEBI Chairman, sources told CNBC-TV18. The current SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi's term ends on August 31. Sources said that another extension for Tyagi cannot be ruled out. A search panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary will be interviewing the shortlisted candidates. MS Sahoo, Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is said to be one of the shortlisted candidates for the role. The panel has been given the power to consider candidates who have not applied for the position.
Market Update: Sensex, Nifty pare gains to turn rangebound
Indian indices pared opening gains to turn rangebound on Monday as gains in IT stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries were capped by heavyweight financials like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open with minor gains led by financials, RIL; ICICI jumps 2% post Q1
Indian indices opened marginally higher on Monday as gains in financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries. RIL, ICICI Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance contributed the most to the gains. Meanwhile, Asian shares came under pressure amid ongoing US-China trade war. Consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world’s two largest economies.At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 53 points higher at 38,182 while the Nifty rose 14 points to 11,208.
Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 lakh crore inflow in June quarter on investment in liquid schemes
Driven by investments in liquid schemes as also banking and PSU funds, debt mutual funds saw an inflow of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in three months ended June 2020 after witnessing massive redemptions in the preceding quarter. The positive inflow pushed the asset base of debt mutual funds to Rs 11.63 lakh crore at June-end from Rs 11.5 lakh crore at the end of March, according to data with Association of Mutual Funds on India (Amfi). As per the data, inflows into debt mutual funds were at Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the three months ended June, compared to outflows of Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the January-March quarter. Investment into such funds was at Rs 19,690 crore during the quarter ended June 2019.
Seven of top 10 valued firms add Rs 2 lakh cr in Mcap; RIL outshines
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) led markets from the front aiding seven of the 10 most valued firms last week add a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore (Rs 2,03,063.21 crore) in market valuation. The gainers list included RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel witnessed an erosion in their market capitalisation. The valuation of oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL jumped by Rs 1,48,880.91 crore to Rs 13,60,562.99 crore. Shares of Reliance Industries last week gained amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerate's retail arm.
ICICI Bank posts strong Q1 results; collection to be key going forward
ICICI Bank posted a strong performance in its first-quarter earnings, with its operating profit growing strongly even in the face of modest loan growth. The bank’s asset quality improved to a 14-quarter high even as it made provisions for the impact of COVID-19 by using proceeds from recent stake sales in subsidiaries. Deposit momentum remained strong even as moratorium book declined to 17.5 percent from 30 percent earlier. More here
Global stocks on defensive as U.S.-China tensions spook investors
U.S. stock futures slipped and Asian shares came under pressure in early Monday trade as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world’s two largest economies. S&P500 futures dropped 0.2 percent while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3 percent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.3 percent, re-opening after a long weekend. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.
Indian shares trimmed early losses to end flat on Friday as gains in IT stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries capped the losses. RIL hit another record high in intraday-deals and settled over 4 percent higher for the day while losses in financials heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank kept the index in the red. The Sensex ended 11 points lower at 38,129 while the Nifty fell 21 points to 11,194. However, for the week, both the indices were up over 2.5 percent.
