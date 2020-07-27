  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty nears 11,100; financials drag, ICICI Bank down 3.5%

Pranati Deva | Published: July 27, 2020 10:01 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices pared opening gains to turn negative on Monday dragged by heavyweight financials like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Meanwhile, a weak trend in Asian peers also weighed on the sentiment amid ongoing US-China trade war. Consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world’s two largest economies.

