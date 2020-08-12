  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 14 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty above 11,250; financials drag, auto stocks gain

Mousumi Paul | Published: August 12, 2020 12:16 PM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were off day's low but still in negative territory on Wednesday, tracking caution in Asian peers after Wall Street fell in overnight trade. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by selling in all major sectors led by financials, however, gains were capped by auto stocks.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement