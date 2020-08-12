Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty above 11,250; financials drag, auto stocks gain

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were off day's low but still in negative territory on Wednesday, tracking caution in Asian peers after Wall Street fell in overnight trade. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by selling in all major sectors led by financials, however, gains were capped by auto stocks.
Shares of MPS Ltd hit upper circuit of 5 percent after the company’s board approved buyback of fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each not exceeding 5,66,666 equity shares at a price of Rs 600 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 34,00,00,000.
Technical View | We are still trading above 11,250 which is a good intraday support for the market. If we break this level upon closing, we could test 11,150. On the upside, we could continue being bullish for a target of 11,450-11,500, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened unchanged at 74.77 per US dollar.
Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, sending the electric carmaker's recently high-flying shares up 7 percent in extended trade. Tesla's stock, which traded at USD 1,475 after the announcement, is among the highest priced on Wall Street, and the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a press release it was looking to make its shares more accessible to employees and investors. Tesla's stock has surged over 200 percent this year, while shares of General Motors and Ford Motor declined on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. More here
Ashok Leyland Q1FY21 Earnings: Here’s what to expect today
Commercial vehicle company Ashok Leyland is set to release its first-quarter earnings today. A weak set of numbers is expected for the company this quarter.
Factors to watch:
- Washout quarter expected.
- The commercial vehicle sector has been the worst hit in the pandemic.
- Lockdown hit commercial vehicle demand significantly.
- Q1 volumes at 3,814 units; down 90 percent YoY, 85 percent QoQ.
- Average selling price to remain flat due to price increase due to BS-VI transition.
- Expected to report an EBITDA loss and a net loss this quarter.
5 out of the only 10 Nifty gainers are auto stocks
Opening Bell; Sensex, Nifty open lower dragged by financials
Indian indices opened marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking caution in Asian peers after Wall Street fell in overnight trade. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by selling in all major sectors led by financial stocks, however, IT stocks capped the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 245 points lower at 30,161 while the Nifty lost 69 points to 11,252. Only 5 stocks in the Sensex was trading in the green at opening - Tech Mahindra, M&M, SBI, TCS, and Infosys, while, Bahah Finance, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the top losers.
Railways suspends all regular passenger services indefinitely
The Railways has stated that all regular passenger train services will remain suspended till further notice, but 230 special trains will continue to be in service. "This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that as decided and informed earlier as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice," a statement from the Railways said. "It may be noted that 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run," it said. More here
Citi on Adani Ports: Market share gains for Adani Ports are visible after Q1 earnings.
Reliance Industries breaks into top 100 global companies
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has jumped 10 places to break into the world's top 100 companies on the Fortune Global 500 list. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 96th in the 2020 ranking released by Fortune on Tuesday. This is the highest any Indian company has been ranked on the Fortune Global 500 list. Reliance had broken into the top 100 in 2012 ranking when it was ranked 99th but slipped in subsequent years to rank 215th in 2016. Since then it has risen steadily, according to the ranking. State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) slipped 34 positions to rank 151st on the 2020 ranking while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is ranked 190th, 30 notches lower than its last year's ranking. The country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) has risen 15 ranks to 221st position. More here
IIP declines 16.6% in June but beats street expectations
Industrial production declined by 16.6 percent in June, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining, and power generation, as per the government data released on Tuesday. The reading, however, was better than the CNBC-TV18 analyst poll which expected a decline of 22 percent. The May reading has been revised too to minus 33.9 percent.According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 17.1 percent, while the output of mining and power fell 19.8 percent and 10 percent, respectively. In a press release, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation issued a disclaimer saying that "it may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic". More here
Let's take a look at CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 12
HDFC Ltd: The company has raised Rs 10,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors, including the Government of Singapore and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. Besides, it has raised Rs 3,693 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures.
Eicher Motors: The company’s shareholders have approved share split of existing one equity share of face value Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of Re 1 each. The expected time of share split is 2-3 months. The issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company will increase to 27.3 crore equity shares from 2.73 crore shares.
Adani Ports & SEZ: The company’s Q1FY21 net profit fell 26.2 percent to Rs 757.8 crore from Rs 1,028.7 crore while revenue declined 19 percent to Rs 2,292.7 crore from Rs 2,794.5 crore, YoY. EBITDA fell 24.5 percent to Rs 1,394.2 crore from Rs 1,846.4 crore and EBITDA margin decreased by 530 bps to 60.8 percent from 66.1 percent, YoY.
Some global cues from this morning & overnight
Here's the list of earnings you need to watch out for today
SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening for Indian indices
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday led by financials and metal stocks. Better-than-feared domestic earnings reports of most firms also helped keep the sentiment upbeat. The Sensex ended 225 points higher at 38,407 while the Nifty rose 52 points to settle at 11,322. Zee, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL, and IndusIn Bank were the op gainers on the Nifty50 index while Shree Cement, Titan, UPL, Cipla, and Dr Reddy's led the losses. Among sectors, signs of a recovery in Chinese economic activity powered gains in metal stocks with the Nifty Metal index up 1.7 percent. Nifty Bank also surged the 1.5 percent. However, IT and pharma indices were doen 0.5-1 percent for the day.
