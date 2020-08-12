Stock Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty above 11,250; financials drag, auto stocks gain

Ashok Leyland Q1FY21 Earnings: Here’s what to expect today



Commercial vehicle company Ashok Leyland is set to release its first-quarter earnings today. A weak set of numbers is expected for the company this quarter.



Factors to watch:

- Washout quarter expected.

- The commercial vehicle sector has been the worst hit in the pandemic.

- Lockdown hit commercial vehicle demand significantly.

- Q1 volumes at 3,814 units; down 90 percent YoY, 85 percent QoQ.

- Average selling price to remain flat due to price increase due to BS-VI transition.

- Expected to report an EBITDA loss and a net loss this quarter.

Click here to watch the full review

