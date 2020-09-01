Stock Market Live: Indian shares likely to be under pressure as Q1 GDP contracts 23.9%

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta of Director, Elixir Equities

AGR - Bharti Airtel - Vodafone-Idea

"If the AGR verdict is generally favourable, I think it will be then I think we have a clear roadmap as far as Bharti Airtel is concerned and eventually the liability for Bharti Airtel would have crystalized and that will certainly give a lot of confidence to investors because then they can start factoring in the cash flows and the debt levels for Bharti Airtel. Once this uncertainty is over we will have more clarity as far as future financials of Bharti Airtel are concerned. Very positive on Bharti Airtel per se.

Vodafone-Idea still remains bit of an option and if they are able to survive for 2-3 years and eventually the average yields do move up then Vodafone could also do pretty level from this point on but if you want to pure play telecom company then Bharti fits the criteria."