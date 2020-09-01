  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Indian shares likely to be under pressure as Q1 GDP contracts 23.9%

Pranati Deva | Published: September 01, 2020 07:56 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares are likely to open on a weak note after the country's GDP growth contracted 23.9 percent for the April-June period, much more than forecast. Consumer spending, private investments and exports all collapsed during the lockdown imposed in late March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were also weak following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period.

