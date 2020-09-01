Stock Market Live: Indian shares likely to be under pressure as Q1 GDP contracts 23.9%

Market Watch: Dipan Mehta of Director, Elixir Equities
AGR - Bharti Airtel - Vodafone-Idea
"If the AGR verdict is generally favourable, I think it will be then I think we have a clear roadmap as far as Bharti Airtel is concerned and eventually the liability for Bharti Airtel would have crystalized and that will certainly give a lot of confidence to investors because then they can start factoring in the cash flows and the debt levels for Bharti Airtel. Once this uncertainty is over we will have more clarity as far as future financials of Bharti Airtel are concerned. Very positive on Bharti Airtel per se.
Vodafone-Idea still remains bit of an option and if they are able to survive for 2-3 years and eventually the average yields do move up then Vodafone could also do pretty level from this point on but if you want to pure play telecom company then Bharti fits the criteria."
Deutsche Bank believes RBI looks determined to keep longer duration bond yields from inching up sharply
Sebi fines 4 entities for disclosure lapses in SRK Industries case
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a total fine of Rs 4 lakh on four entities for disclosure lapses in the matter of SRK Industries Ltd. In four separate orders, a fine of Rs 1 lakh each has been levied by the regulator on Geeta Narayanan, Birendra Kumar Jain, Island Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Maxgain Advisory Pvt Ltd. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in the matter of trading in SRK Industries' shares by its promoters for the period of March 2010 to December 2014.
Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto for disclosure lapses
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on Amtek Auto Ltd for various disclosure lapses in violation of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) norms. The firm failed to make prompt disclosure of its non-convertible debt securities (NCDs) which were issued and listed during 2008 to 2015, a Sebi order said. Further, it failed to disclose the expected default or action that shall adversely affect timely payment of interest/principal in respect of NCDs and also did not disclose the delay/default in payment of interest or principal amount for more than three months from the due date.
Bharti Infratel decides to proceed with Indus Towers merger
harti Infratel on Tuesday said that its board, in a meeting held on Monday, decided to proceed with the Scheme of Arrangements for a merger with Indus Towers. "After deliberations, the Board has decided to authorize the Chairman to proceed with the Scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT to make the Scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents," said Bharti Infratel in a statement. More here
Just IN: Reliance Ind says transaction of Rs 25,215 crore by Brookfield Infra in Tower Infra Trust is completed
Here are a few other global cues for today's trade
China Data Update
China’s manufacturing activity expanded in August at the fastest pace in nearly a decade. The country's Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 53.1 for August, compared to 52.8 in July.
Global Markets: Asian stocks edge lower after Wall Street dips in month-end trade
Asian stocks were set to weaken on Tuesday following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.89 percent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.22 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.38 percent. Wall Street declines overnight were caused by month-end portfolio rebalancing "rather than a new trend in equities," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at NAB Market Research in Sydney.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian markets reversed gains to end 2 percent lower on Monday after tensions between India and China border near Ladakh escalated. Indian army informed that Chinese troops violated the earlier agreement and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on the nights of August 29-30. The army further said that Indian soldiers pre-empted the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen positions and thwart Chinese intentions. Post the announcement, the Sensex fell as much as 1614 points from the day's high. It ended 839 points lower at 38,628 while the Nifty fell 260 points to settle at 11,387.
