Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty in the green, rupee opens at 74.88/$; Zee Entertainment surges over 3%

Glenmark Pharma's shares surge nearly 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' share price surged as much as 7 percent on Monday after the company reported over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The pharmaceutical giant in the same period last year reported a net profit of Rs 109.28 crore.

The shares gained as much as 7 percent to Rs 509 per share on the NSE. At 9:51 am, the stock gave up some gains to trade 2.51 percent higher to Rs 487.65.

Consolidated revenue rose nearly a percent higher to Rs 2,345 crore as compared to Rs 2,323 crore last year.

The company's formulations sales in the domestic market rallied to Rs 780 crore as compared to Rs 731 crore in the year-ago period. Europe's business revenue surged about 13 percent to Rs 274 crore while the US business revenue rose 1.6 percent to Rs 743 crore.

"Despite the difficult operating environment, we managed to record sales growth for the organisation. We focussed on controlling costs on all fronts and will continue with these efforts for the remaining part of the financial year," said Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha.

On the COVID-19 drug development, he said, "Our fight against COVID-19 will continue and we will continue to innovate in this space to explore other promising treatment options."