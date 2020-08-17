  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty in the green, rupee opens at 74.88/$; Zee Entertainment surges over 3%

Pranati Deva | Published: August 17, 2020 10:10 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian markets traded in the green on Monday after giving up some gains as index heavyweights RIL and Bhati Airtel turned negative ahead of the AGR hearing. Meanwhile, IT and FMCG indices capped losses rising around 0.8 percent each. 

