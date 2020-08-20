Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty holds 11,300; banks drag

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 20



PNB Housing Finance | The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore equity capital.

Titan Company | The company said that it is fully hedged with gold on lease and gold bought from stock markets. The ineffective hedge loss due to mismatch in sales quantity will be reversed subsequently with a corresponding reversal of stock gain accrued in the Q1FY21, it added.



Yes Bank | The bank has sold the entire stake of 6.34 crore equity shares (10.12% stake) in CG Power & Industrial Solutions in various tranches.