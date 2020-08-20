Stock Market Live: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty holds 11,300; banks drag

Apple is 1st US company to be valued at $2 trillion
Apple is the first US company to boast a market value of USD 2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach USD 1 trillion. Apple shares have gained nearly 60 per cent this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company's hugely loyal customer base trusts its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter, An upcoming four-for-one stock split that will make Apple's shares more affordable to more investors also sparked a rally after it was announced three weeks ago. More here
Reliance's strategy to use M&A as a growth vehicle will continue
Mergers and acquisitions has been an important strategic tool used by Reliance Industries to diversify into consumer facing digital businesses from the earlier old economy focused segments. The company has spent over $3 billion in the last 3 years on acquiring businesses, which help it expand in areas it sees growth. Having raised more than $20 billion, Reliance’s shopping bag has just got bigger. If one looks at the company's fund deployment, the intent is clear: tech-media-telecom so far has got the lion's share of investment at 80 percent. The energy has got a miniscule 6 percent. In terms of funds, $1.7 billion has been allocated to TMT. Next comes retail (with a smattering of digital). More here
Indian indices opened lower on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains on weak global cues after the overnight release of July meeting minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s policymaking body. The domestic indices were mainly dragged by financials and metal stocks at the opening. At 9:18 am, the Sensex fell 351 points at 38,262 while the Nifty lost 109 points to 11,299. On the Nifty50 index, Cipla and Dr Reddy's were the only 2 stocks in the green while L&T, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Axis Bank led the losses. All sectors were in the red at opening. the bank and metal indices fell around 1.3 percent each while Nifty Auto was down 0.9 percent.
- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 112
- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,950, target at Rs 7,100
- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 2,950
- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 72
- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,100
PNB Housing Finance | The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore equity capital.
Titan Company | The company said that it is fully hedged with gold on lease and gold bought from stock markets. The ineffective hedge loss due to mismatch in sales quantity will be reversed subsequently with a corresponding reversal of stock gain accrued in the Q1FY21, it added.
Yes Bank | The bank has sold the entire stake of 6.34 crore equity shares (10.12% stake) in CG Power & Industrial Solutions in various tranches.
SGX Nifty trading around 11,269 versus Nifty August Fut's previous close of 11,420, indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian market.
Indian indices ended with gains for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to Zee Entertainment and broader markets. At close, the Sensex ended 96 points higher to 38,615 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,408, up 23 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 index closing 0.62 percent and 1.24 percent higher respectively. Zee Entertainment, GAIL, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Nestle India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Britannia were the index top losers.
