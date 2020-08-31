  • SENSEX
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks hit two-year top, Nikkei bounces as Berkshire buys in
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?

Stock Market Live: Indian shares set to start the week in the green following Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: August 31, 2020 07:47 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian shares are likely to start the week on a positive note on Monday following Asian peers, which notched a fresh two-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 percent to reach its highest since June 2018, extending a 2.8 percent rise last week.

