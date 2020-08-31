Stock Market Live: Indian shares set to start the week in the green following Asian peers

Warren Buffett looks to Japan, takes 5% stakes in five biggest trading firms
Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has acquired slightly more than 5 percent of the shares in five large Japanese companies, marking a departure for Chairman Warren Buffett as he looks outside the United States to bolster his conglomerate. In a statement on Sunday, Buffett's 90th birthday, Berkshire said it acquired its stakes in Itochu Corp, Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp over approximately 12 months. Berkshire said it intends to hold the investments for the long term, and may boost its stakes to 9.9 percent. A Berkshire insurance business, National Indemnity Co, is holding the shares. More here
Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter
Suzlon Energy on Saturday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 398.86 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company was Rs 336.88 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2019, a BSE filing said. Total consolidated income of the company declined to Rs 528.22 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 851.09 crore in the same period last year. About the COVID-19 situation in the country, the company stated that the group's ability to generate sufficient cash flows to meet its financial obligations in the foreseeable future could be impacted by the undetermined circumstances arising from the pandemic. More here
Gold hits near two-week high on weaker dollar, dovish Fed signals
Gold prices rose on Monday to their highest level in nearly two weeks, as demand was boosted by a weaker dollar and the US Federal Reserve's new policy framework suggested that interest rates would remain low for some time. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at USD 1,971.68 per ounce by 0043 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 19 at USD 1,976 in early Asian trade. However, gold is down nearly 0.2 percent so far this month. US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to USD 1,982.50. More here
MS has an Overweight Rating on Reliance Ind with target being raised to Rs 2,247/Share
GDP numbers, auto sales data fresh triggers for stock market this week: Analysts
Domestic equity bourses in the coming week will be guided by Q1 GDP print, infrastructure output data for July and monthly auto sales numbers, which together will give an indication about the health of the economy, analysts said. During this data-heavy week, the investor focus will also remain on global market trends and COVID-19 updates like the number of infection cases and news related to the progress of vaccines. "This week, participants will be closely eyeing auto sales number and GDP data for cues on how the economy is progressing. Besides, monsoon progress and news updates related to COVID-19 would also be on their radar," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd. More here
Reliance Industries arm to acquire Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, warehousing biz for Rs 24,713 crore
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, today announced that it is acquiring the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore. A slump sale is when a business is sold for a lump sum consideration without values being assigned to the individual assets and liabilities. The deal value is subject to adjustments set out in the composite scheme of arrangement. Under the scheme, Future Group will merge certain companies carrying on the abovementioned businesses into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL). More here
ESAF Small Finance Bank to take call on Rs 976-crore IPO after September
Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank has said it will take a call on Rs 976-crore initial public offering (IPO) after September. As part of its commitment for going public by listing its stock in line with requisite guidelines, the bank had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in January and subsequently got approval from the market regulator Sebi in the last week of March. However, the bank could not go to market due to lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
Six of top 10 most valued firms together add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap
The market valuation of six of the top 10 most valued firms zoomed by Rs 1,06,523.84 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank leading the pack. During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex had gained 1,032.59 points or 2.68 percent. Of these 10 most valued companies in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerged as gainers. On the other hand, four firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys and ITC ended the week with losses. Read More
Asian stocks hit two-year top, Nikkei bounces as Berkshire buys in
Asian shares notched a fresh two-year high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory for a protracted period, keeping the safe-haven dollar on the defensive. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 percent to reach its highest since June 2018, extending a 2.8 percent rise last week. Tokyo's Nikkei rallied 1.4 percent aided by news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had bought more than 5 percent stakes in each of the five leading Japanese trading companies. The Nikkei had dipped on Friday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation stirred doubts about future fiscal and monetary stimulus policies. More here
Indian indices ended higher for the sixth consecutive session on Friday lifted by gains in financial stocks. Heavyweights ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, and HDFC contributed the most to the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 354 points higher at 39,467 while the Nifty rose 88 points to end at 11,647. For the week, the indices rose around 2.5 percent. The benchmark indices have climbed close to 5 percent this month on signs that business activity is picking up and global optimism around potential coronavirus vaccines.
