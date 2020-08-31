Stock Market Live: Indian shares set to start the week in the green following Asian peers

Six of top 10 most valued firms together add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

The market valuation of six of the top 10 most valued firms zoomed by Rs 1,06,523.84 crore last week, with ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank leading the pack. During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex had gained 1,032.59 points or 2.68 percent. Of these 10 most valued companies in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank emerged as gainers. On the other hand, four firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys and ITC ended the week with losses.