Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to muted tracking mixed trend in Asian peers

Indian shares pared morning gains but ended in the green for a fifth straight session on Thursday, on the expiry day of derivative contracts for August. Gains in financials and realty stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights RIL, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. The Sensex ended 39 points higher at 39,113 while the Nifty added 9 points to end at 11,559. Broader markets were also in the green for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, SBI, and Grasim were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while ONGC, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Zee and coal India led the losses.