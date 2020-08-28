Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to muted tracking mixed trend in Asian peers

HAL OFS subscribed 1.60 times on Day 1; government to use greenshoe option
The offer for sale (OFS) of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) was subscribed 1.60 times by non-retail investors on the first day of the issue on Thursday. Further, the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option and retail investors will get chance to bid on Friday (August 28) with a discount of 5 percent on the cut off price. In an OFS, promoters of a company offload their stake in the company by selling their shares on an exchange platform. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,001 per equity share of the company. Government holds 89.97 percent stake in state-owned defence firm HAL, which was listed on the stock exchanges in March 2018.
GMR Infra to split airport and non-airport businesses
GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) today announced a strategic restructuring of Group companies, which involves vertical split demerger of the non-airport businesses (energy, EPC, urban infrastructure, etc.) of GIL into GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL). The Group will also amalgamate GMR Power Infra (GPIL) with GIL, as a step preceding demerger. “The restructuring is a step in the right direction towards creating pure plays in different businesses of the Group,” GMR Group said in a statement. According to the company, the restructuring will help attract sector-specific global investors, unlock value for the shareholders of GIL and will also pave the way for focused growth and sustained value creation for all stakeholders over a period of time. More here
Powell announces new Fed approach to inflation that could keep rates lower for longer
Update: SGX Nifty trading at levels around 11,590 Vs Nifty August Fut's Thursday close of 11,581, indicating a flat opening for the Indian market today
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian shares pared morning gains but ended in the green for a fifth straight session on Thursday, on the expiry day of derivative contracts for August. Gains in financials and realty stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights RIL, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. The Sensex ended 39 points higher at 39,113 while the Nifty added 9 points to end at 11,559. Broader markets were also in the green for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, SBI, and Grasim were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while ONGC, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Zee and coal India led the losses.
