Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to muted tracking mixed trend in Asian peers

Pranati Deva | Published: August 28, 2020 07:46 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Friday following a mixed trend in Asian peers as investors react to developments from the US Federal Reserve. The SGX Nifty also indicates a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

