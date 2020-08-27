  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty around 11,600; Realty index up 2.7%

Pranati Deva | Published: August 27, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Thursday with all key sectors supporting the benchmarks. Nifty Realty surged the most, up over 2.7 percent after the Maharashtra government cut stamp duty. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metals added 0.7 percent each.  On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Infosys, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Zee, JSW Steel HDFC, and Shree Cements led the losses. 

