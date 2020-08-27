Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty around 11,600; Realty index up 2.7%

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened higher on Thursday with all key sectors supporting the benchmarks. Nifty Realty surged the most, up over 2.7 percent after the Maharashtra government cut stamp duty. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metals added 0.7 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, M&M, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Infosys, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Zee, JSW Steel HDFC, and Shree Cements led the losses.
Aug 27, 2020
11:33
Blue Star bags order worth Rs 149 cr for Electrical & Mechanical works for Mumbai Metro Line III from Dogus-Soma JV
Aug 27, 2020
11:20
Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
“Real estate sector is doing well and NBFCs which are related to housing sector they are doing extremely well. In that if you see, HDFC which is currently trading at Rs 1,870-1,875, it is still significantly down as compared to its previous highest level. So, from here we can expect safer side Rs 1,930-1,950 sort of levels and we can keep stop loss somewhere around Rs 1,830-1,815 levels. So, it is a very strong bet to buy at this level.”
“Apart from this, if we focus on few other real estate companies, then in that Sobha Developers looks good. But pharmaceutical stocks are also participating in this market and in that we like Cadila Healthcare which is currently trading at Rs 394-395. We can keep stop loss at Rs 384 for the same and we can again expect Rs 405 to Rs 410 on the higher side.”
Aug 27, 2020
11:06
Realty players welcome Maharashtra govt move to cut stamp duty
The ailing real estate has welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to reduce the stamp duty to two per cent till December saying the move will foster demand creation and give a boost to the allied industries. The state government on Wednesday decided to slash stamp duty on sale deed documents by 3 per cent from September 1 to December 31, 2020, and by 2 per cent from January 1, 2021 to March 31 2021. Stamp duty is the transactional tax, collected by the government on property purchases. Stamp duty collection is one of the largest contributor to a state's revenues.
"CREDAI has been pursuing the state governments for reduction in stamp duty since the beginning of lockdown. The move will benefit the customer and foster demand creation along with giving a stimulus to the allied industries coupled with employment generation," CREDAI National Chairman Jaxay Shah said. NAREDCO National President Niranjan Hiranandani said the move will stimulate the housing demand and help in converting inquiries into the sales closures. More here
Aug 27, 2020
10:49
L&T Infotech is the best performing IT stock in 2020
In the broader market, stocks like L&T Infotech (LTI) are doing exceptionally well on Tuesday (August 26). The stock has had a smooth run. Five percent up today and 40 percent so far in 2020 from its initial public offering. LTI debuted in July of 2016, from there, the stock is up 246 percent, the issue price was Rs 710 and surprisingly on day one of trading, the stock ended in red and it was down close to about two percent. CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar finds out what is buzzing there.
Aug 27, 2020
10:37
10 PMSes outperform Nifty in July, says PMS Bazaar
The Indian market witnessed an optimistic rally in the month of July despite rising cases of COVID-19. The benchmark indices surged over 7 percent each, so did the portfolio management services (PMS), which clocked double-digit gains. In fact, close to four dozen strategies tracked by PMS Bazaar has outperformed the benchmark in the month of July. In July, the best PMS performers reported up to 16 percent gains. As many as 44 PMSes of the 180 tracked by PMS Bazaar beat the index i.e. 25 percent of PMSes generated alpha. However, the number is lower as compared to the June returns of 40 percent. According to the online portal's data, the top PMS schemes which have outperformed Nifty50 in July are Moneylife MAS Growth ( up 16.03 percent), Equirus Securities long Horizon Fund (up 13.34 percent), Nine Rivers Capital Aurum Capital Cap Opp (up 13 percent), Right Horizons Minerva India (up 12.9 percent) and Kotak Fintech (up 12.5 percent). More here
Aug 27, 2020
10:23
Breaking | Ahead of GST Council meet, sources told CNBC-TV18 that Centre and states have to collectively resolve the GST compensation shortfall issue as such difficult financial situation has never arisen in the past century. There’s a visible huge gap between collection of cess and payment to states and Union Territories.
Aug 27, 2020
10:14
Buzzing | Real estate stocks zoom after Maharashtra government cuts stamp duty on flats
Shares of real estate companies rallied over 4-7 percent in the early morning trade on Thursday after the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on flats. Sunteck Realty jumped over 7 percent, Oberoi Realty and Kolte-Patil Developers gained over 5 percent each while Godrej Properties rallied more than 4 percent on the NSE. The Nifty Realty Index was trading over 3 percent higher.
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday evening decided to reduce stamp duty on flats from 5 percent to 2 percent till December 31 and to 3 percent between January 1 and March 31. The move is expected to boost sales in the sagging real estate market amid the outbreak of coronavirus.
Aug 27, 2020
10:09
Rupee Opens | The Indian rupee opened flat at 74.30 per US dollar as against the previous close.
Aug 27, 2020
10:04
Technical View | Just as anticipated yesterday, we have opened above 11600 this morning! Our next target would be 11700 which may or may not be achieved today upon closing but that would be the direction to trade-in. The support of the Nifty is at 11300 and any drop or intraday correction can be looked at as a buying opportunity, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Aug 27, 2020
09:56
Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Dynamics decline up to 11% on reports of stake sale by government
Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) fell up to 11 percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government plans to sell stake in both stocks through offer for sale (OFS) in the second quarter of this fiscal. As per the sources, the government will sell 15-18 percent stake in the stocks and is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore from HAL and Rs 600-700 crore from BDL sale. As per the sources, the government will sell 15-18 percent stake in the stocks and is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore from HAL and Rs 600-700 crore from BDL sale. The government shareholding in Hindustan Aeronautics currently stands at 89.97 percent and for Bharat Dynamics, it currently stands at 87.75 percent.
Aug 27, 2020
09:41
Sebi says measures to tackle market volatility to be in force till Sept 24
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said measures to deal with market volatility will be in place till September 24 after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic-related situation. In the wake of the pandemic, the watchdog, in March, came out with various measures, including revision of market wide position limit, to ensure orderly trading and settlement to contain high market volatility. Besides ensuring orderly trading and settlement, these steps were aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity. More here
Aug 27, 2020
09:27
Street cheers Maharashtra govt's move to cut stamp duty, all real estate stocks surging in opening trade
Aug 27, 2020
09:19
Opening Bell: Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty breaches 11,600
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday with all key sectors supporting the benchmarks. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 183 points at 39,257 while the Nifty rose 60 points to 11,609. On the Nifty50 indx, M&M, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Infosys, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Zee, JSW Steel HDFC, and Shree Cements led the losses. All sectors were in the green at openings. Nifty Realty surged the most, up over 2.7 percent after the Maharashtra government cut stamp duty. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metals added 0.7 percent each.
Aug 27, 2020
09:13
Asia shares take a breather, hope for flexible Fed
Asian shares touched two-year peaks on Thursday in the wake of Wall Street's record run as cheap cash drove up big-cap tech darlings, although Sino-US tensions caused caution to creep in as the session progressed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan turned flat after earlier reaching its highest since August 2018. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4 percent from levels not seen since mid-February, and South Korea fell 0.8 percent as a jump in coronavirus cases ended four days of rises. Even S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2 percent, although that followed five straight sessions of gains. Asian investors turned more circumspect because of the military face-off in the South China Sea, as Washington blacklisted 24 Chinese companies while Beijing reportedly test fired missiles into the area on Wednesday. More here
Aug 27, 2020
09:02
NMDC to report its Q1 earnings today
Aug 27, 2020
08:52
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral for today
- Buy Endurance Tech with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 100
- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 210
- Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 123, target at Rs 138
- Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745
- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 142
ICICI Bank to sell up to 2% stake in ICICI Securities
ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it will sell up to 2 percent of its holding in ICICI Securities through an open market transaction. "The Board of Directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, approved the sale of up to 6,442,000 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of ICICI Securities Limited (company), representing up to 2 percent of its issued and paid-up equity share capital, through an open market sale," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing. The sale is in accordance with the requirement of minimum public float of the company, the private sector lender said. ICICI Securities Limited (I-Sec) is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank. It offers services like broking, distribution of financial products, wealth management and investment banking. More here
Aug 27, 2020
08:28
Let's take a look at some global market updates
Aug 27, 2020
08:20
List of earnings you need to watch out for today
Aug 27, 2020
08:11
Government plans to sell stake in HAL and BDL through OFS in Q2FY21
The Narendra Modi government is planning to sell up to 15 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and 15-18 percent in Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) through an offer for sale (OFS) in the second quarter of this fiscal, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. According to multiple people familiar with the development, the government is looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore from HAL and Rs 600-700 crore from BDL sale. The government shareholding in Hindustan Aeronautics currently stands at 89.97 percent and for Bharat Dynamics, it currently stands at 87.75 percent. More here
Aug 27, 2020
08:03
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 27
Telecom stocks | Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost around 47 lakh mobile customers each in May. The total wireless customer base of Airtel and Vodafone Idea fell to 31.7 crore and 30.9 crore, respectively.
Real Estate stocks | Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, among other realty stocks will be in focus after the Maharashtra government decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on flats from 5 percent to 2 percent till December 31 and to 3 percent between January 1 and March 31.
Asia slips as US futures turn lower amid the Jackson Hole annual symposium
Aug 27, 2020
07:45
SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian equities today
Aug 27, 2020
07:37
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday led by gains in banks, auto and IT stocks. The Sensex ended 230 points higher at 30,074 while the Nifty rose 77 points to settle at 11,550. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Zee, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, UltraTech, Asian Paints, Maruti, and HDFC Life led the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Auto gained the most, up 1.5 percent led by Tata Motors and two-wheeler stocks. Two-wheelers Hero Moto, TVS Motor, and Bajaj Auto rose 2-6.5 percent after FM Sitharaman said the GST Council may consider a rate revision for the 2-wheeler segment.
Aug 27, 2020
07:29
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!