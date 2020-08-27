Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty around 11,600; Realty index up 2.7%

Market Watch: Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities



“Real estate sector is doing well and NBFCs which are related to housing sector they are doing extremely well. In that if you see, HDFC which is currently trading at Rs 1,870-1,875, it is still significantly down as compared to its previous highest level. So, from here we can expect safer side Rs 1,930-1,950 sort of levels and we can keep stop loss somewhere around Rs 1,830-1,815 levels. So, it is a very strong bet to buy at this level.”



“Apart from this, if we focus on few other real estate companies, then in that Sobha Developers looks good. But pharmaceutical stocks are also participating in this market and in that we like Cadila Healthcare which is currently trading at Rs 394-395. We can keep stop loss at Rs 384 for the same and we can again expect Rs 405 to Rs 410 on the higher side.”