Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty above 11,500; banks, RIL lead

Pranati Deva | Published: August 25, 2020 09:50 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices were trading higher on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers driven by vaccine hopes. Also supporting the mood were statements from both China and the United States saying top-level trade representatives had held constructive talks over the future of the Phase 1 trade deal. On the domestic front, banks and index heavyweights Airtel and RIL contributed the most to the gains.

