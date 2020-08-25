Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty above 11,500; banks, RIL lead

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research, Quantsapp Advisory
"The first is buy on BEL. 115 strike Call option for the September series can be bought for a target of Rs 10 with a stop loss at Rs 4. Second call is a buy call on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. 4,500 strike Call option for the September series can be bought for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 135. Lastly, a buy call on HCL Technologies. 700 strike Call option for the September series can be bought for a target of Rs 40 with a stop loss at Rs 26."
Phoenix Mills: 1.5 cr shares (10% equity) worth Rs 1,055 cr trade in multiple blocks at avg Rs 667/sh.
Market extends Monday's gains with Nifty opening above 11,500 & Sensex up 150 points
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by banks, RIL
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers driven by vaccine hopes. Also supporting the mood were statements from both China and the United States saying top-level trade representatives had held constructive talks over the future of the Phase 1 trade deal. On the domestic front, banks and index heavyweights Airtel and RIL contributed the most to the gains. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 149 points at 38,948 while the Nifty rose 46 points to 11,510. On the Nifty50 index, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, SBI, and Kotak were the top gainers while UPL, Bharti Infratel, ONGC, Nestle India, and TCS led the losses.
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities on telecom
"My sense is that Bharti Airtel – the balancesheet still remains strong even to absorb any minor shocks that is another 10-15 percent increase in whatever the liability is, but thereafter they have a clear run and then the street starts focusing on higher yields, increase and increased tariff which will be very positive. The stock has definitely underperformed Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), underperformed the markets also over the past three-four months and given that both Bharti and RIL are looking at monetising the vast subscriber base they have, they will look for newer revenue streams and those revenue streams will certainly be valued much higher by the streets. So very positive on Bharti Airtel and other telecom stocks as well. I just hope that once this AGR issue is over and done with, major dangling sword would be completely removed and that will be positive for the long-term fundamentals."
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral for today
- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,360, target at Rs 3,600
- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 2,070, target at Rs 2,150
- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 530
- Buy Indian Hotel with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112
- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 30, target at Rs 36
Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 341 crore
Societe Generale on Monday offloaded shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction. As per the block deal data on the BSE, 90 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip. The total deal value stood at Rs 340.74 crore. The shares of the lender were purchased by Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd at the same price, another transaction on BSE showed.
Future Retail averts default; pays $14 million to investors
Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail narrowly averted a default by repaying its investors hours ahead of the 30-days grace period deadline ending, people aware of the matter told CNBC-TV18. Future Retail paid $14 million or about Rs 105 crores in interest dues to its coupon holders on Monday for $500 million senior secured notes, said a person directly aware of the matter. However, Future Retail in a regulatory filing confirmed the CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. “In furtherance to our letter dated 22nd July, 2020, wherein we had informed about the grace period of 30 days for making payment of interest on above USD Notes. Today, we are pleased to inform that the Company has made the payment of said interest for the half year ended for an amount of $14 million on above USD Notes. We thank you all the investors and USD Notes holders for their continued confidence in us,” the company said. Read more
Kalyan Jewellers plans Rs 1,750 crore-IPO; files draft papers with Sebi
Kalyan Jewellers India on Monday filed draft papers with markets watchdog Sebi for an initial public offer worth Rs 1,750 crore. The leading jewellery group would be issuing fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) worth Rs 750 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The proceeds from the fresh issue of shares would be utilised for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose. Kalyan Jewellers' promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 250 crore while Highdell Investment Ltd would sell up to Rs 500 crore-worth shares through the OFS route. More here
Gold under pressure as equities hit record high, trades around $1,940/oz. Here are some other global cues:
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 25
Axis Bank | The bank has proposed to acquire a 17 percent stake of Max Life, resulting in total ownership of 18 percent post the transaction.
Bharti Airtel | The company’s founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal hinted at an increase in mobile services rates while stating that the average revenue per user is expected to cross Rs 200 in the next six months. He said that ARPU of Rs 300 is required to make industry sustainable with the lower end still paying Rs 100 a month.
Future Retail | The Kishore Biyani-led company has paid $14 million or about Rs 105 crore in interest dues to its coupon holders on Monday for $500 million senior secured notes.
Global Update: Most major Asian indices near high point of the session in early trade; Hang Seng flat but stays in green territory
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
Indian indices ended higher on Monday led by a surge in heavyweight financials. HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank contributed the most to the indices. The Sensex ended 364 points higher at 38,799 while the Nifty rose 95 points to settle at 11,466. Broader markets were also positive with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 inde, Zee, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the top gainers while PowerGrid, M&M, Adani Ports, Hindalco, and Grasim led the losses. Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services surged over 2 percent while Nifty Media added 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT lose 0.3 percent each during the day.
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!