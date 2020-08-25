Stock Market Live: Sensex up over 100 points, Nifty above 11,500; banks, RIL lead

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 25

Axis Bank | The bank has proposed to acquire a 17 percent stake of Max Life, resulting in total ownership of 18 percent post the transaction.

Bharti Airtel | The company’s founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal hinted at an increase in mobile services rates while stating that the average revenue per user is expected to cross Rs 200 in the next six months. He said that ARPU of Rs 300 is required to make industry sustainable with the lower end still paying Rs 100 a month.

Future Retail | The Kishore Biyani-led company has paid $14 million or about Rs 105 crore in interest dues to its coupon holders on Monday for $500 million senior secured notes.



