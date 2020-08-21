Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty around 11,400; all sectors in the green

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 21



Wipro | The company has set up a blockchain-based gas trading platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE.



Indian Overseas Bank | The bank has reported Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 120.69 crore versus a loss of Rs 342.08 crore, YoY. The NII rose 9.6 percent to Rs 1,412.32 crore from Rs 1,288.46 crore, YoY.



GMM Pfaudler | The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (54 percent) in the global business of the Pfaudler Group from Pfaudler UK.

