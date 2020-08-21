Stock Market Live: Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty around 11,400; all sectors in the green

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommends provisional anti-dumping duty on phenol imports from Thailand & USA
Opening Bell: Sensex opens 250 points higher, Nifty around 11,400; all sectors in the green
Indian indices opened higher, tracking a rally in global markets, led by buying in key sectors. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 267 points higher at 38,488 while the Nifty rose 77 points to 11,389. Broader markets were also in-line with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.8 percent each. No stocks were in the red on the Nifty50 index while Powergrid, Hindalco, SBI, Tata Motors and JSW Steel led the losses. Among sectors, the metal index was up the most, 1.3 percent while Nfty Bank and Nifty Realty also rise 1 percent each. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also added 0.9 percent.
Record-breaking global stocks take a breather, data weighs on dollar
Asia's stock markets bounced on Friday following Wall Street's lead, but were set for their softest week in about a month as investors grapple with tepid economic data and lofty valuations after a huge rally that has wiped out coronavirus losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent on Friday, though it is it poised to snap a four-week winning streak with a small weekly loss. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.3 percent but was headed for a 1.5 percent weekly drop, while a bond market selloff has also moderated in recent days as caution and summer-time lassitude weighs on the mood after the S&P 500 touched another record intraday peak. More here
EPFO adds over 8 lakh net subscribers during first quarter of FY 21: Payroll data
Despite coronavirus crisis, the EPFO subscribers base increased by nearly 8.47 lakh members during the first quarter of FY21, according to provisional payroll data released today. The update suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had adversely affected the enrolments in April and May 2020. Despite lockdown, about 0.20 lakh and 1.72 lakh net new subscribers were added to social security schemes of EPFO in April and May 2020. According to payroll data, there were recovery in June with addition of 6.55 lakh net subscribers, registering a 280 percent month-on-month growth. The subscriber base growth is on account of increased number of new subscribers, lower exits and higher rejoining by exited members, an EPFO statement said. The new subscribers joining have increased by 64 percent from 3.03 lakh in May to 4.98 lakh in June. In addition, the exits from EPFO subscriber base declined by nearly 33 percent from 4.45 lakh in May to 2.96 lakh in June 2020, according to the statement.
Axis MF sells shares worth over Rs 152 crore of V-Guard Industries
Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday sold more than 94.96 lakh shares worth over Rs 152 crore of V-Guard Industries through an open market transaction. As per block deal data available on the NSE, the company's shares or little over 2.22 stake were offloaded at an average price of Rs 160.25 apiece. They were purchased by SBI Mutual Fund. Shares of V-Guard Industries on Thursday rose 6.40 per cent to Rs 170.50 on the NSE. On the BSE, two promoters of Sequent Scientific Ltd offloaded shares valued at more than Rs 400 crore through open market transactions. The promoters -- K Ravishankar and Arunkumar Pillai -- sold a total of 3,13,99,895 shares, or 12.64 per cent stake. They were sold at an average price of Rs 127.9 per share. More here
GMM Pfaudler to acquire majority stake in the global business of Pfaudler Group
Crisil revises outlook on Indian Bank's debt instruments to negative
Crisil Ratings on Thursday revised the outlook on state-run Indian Bank's four tier-2 bond issues worth a total Rs 1,600 crore to negative, while retaining the ratings of these debt instruments at AAA. It also downgraded rating of Rs 500 crore worth additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds to AA from AA+ and revised the outlook to negative, according to a regulatory filing by the bank. The domestic ratings agency had 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' outlook on the Basel III compliant AT1 bonds and tier 2 bonds. "The negative' outlook on debt instruments reflect the potential stress that the bank's asset quality and consequently its profitability may witness on account of the current challenging macro environment," as per the BSE filing.
Here are some global cues ahead of today's trade
CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 21
Wipro | The company has set up a blockchain-based gas trading platform for Uniper Global Commodities SE.
Indian Overseas Bank | The bank has reported Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 120.69 crore versus a loss of Rs 342.08 crore, YoY. The NII rose 9.6 percent to Rs 1,412.32 crore from Rs 1,288.46 crore, YoY.
GMM Pfaudler | The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (54 percent) in the global business of the Pfaudler Group from Pfaudler UK.
Market Update: Divi's Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance Company will be included in Nifty with effect from September 25, 2020.
SBI Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, said on Thursday. Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be dropped from the Nifty 50, NSE Indices said in a statement. Besides SBI Life Insurance Company and Divi's Laboratories, NHPC, Page Industries and Shriram Transport Finance Company will be excluded from Nifty Next 50. In their places, Adani Green Energy, Alkem Laboratories, Bharti Infratel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Tata Consumer Products will be added in the index.
SGX Nifty suggests a green opening for Indian market today
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday led by the slip in index heavyweights like ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. At close, the Sensex ended 394 points or 1.02 percent lower to 38,220 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,312, down 96 points. Nifty Bank remained the worst-performing index of the day, ending 1.29 percent lower while Nifty Media was the best-performing index, closing over 3 percent higher. Broader market continued to outperform the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 index and Nifty Smallcap100 index ending 0.92 percent and 0.66 percent respectively. NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid, Coal India and BPCL were the Nifty50 top gainers while Tata Motors, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Wipro were the top laggards.
