Stock Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 11,300; IT, auto stocks rise

Rupee Opens | Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 74.78 per dollar as against previous close of 74.89.
Technical View | The Nifty is trading above the crucial 11,350 resistance level. We need to keep a watch to see if it can close above this level. If we manage to do that, we could target a 200 point move on the Nifty. 11,100 is the support for the markets which again is crucial because if we break that, we could slide 200 points downwards. Either way, a good trading opportunity is in the offing, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Buzzing | Petronet LNG shares rally 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates
Shares of Petronet LNG rose 5 percent in the early morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
The company’s net profit in Q1FY21 rose 33.9 percent to Rs 499.8 crore from Rs 373.2 crore in the previous quarter. CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll had estimated profit of Rs 441 crore. Revenue fell 43 percent to Rs 4,883.6 crore from Rs 8,567.2 crore, QoQ. Total volumes during the quarter stood at 190 tbtu.
Operating performance improved sequentially as EBITDA rose 30.5 percent to Rs 909.9 crore form Rs 697.5 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 1050 bps to 18.6 percent from 8.1 percent, QoQ.
Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 321 per share. The brokerage is of the view that Petronet LNG’s earnings beat was on better-than-expected volumes while the COVID impact on LNG imports was lower than estimated.
Demand has recovered to pre-COVID levels, implying the start of an upgrade cycle, Morgan Stanley said. Oversupplied LNG markets and low prices remain tailwinds, it added.
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral for today
- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 178
- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 3,220
- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 718, target at Rs 745
- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 20,900, target at Rs 21,500
- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 203
Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research of Quantsapp Advisory
“My first call is a buy on Maruti Suzuki, goes without saying the kind of rally that we have seen in the auto space that has been quite encouraging and in the derivative data we have consistent longs that are getting added and yesterday Maruti witnessed two important data point. One is technically it saw breakout from a continuation pattern and second is that At The Money Put saw lot of writing and both the data points are indicating that we might see the rally getting continued in Maruti. So an option trade, 7,000 Strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 100 with a stop loss at Rs 55.”
“The second trade will be buy on Asian Paints. Even though the paint as a sector has been attempting multiple times to see a breakout but that hasn’t been the case for quite some time. But especially Asian Paints if you see the breakout that sustained yesterday should see some more follow buying coming in and the overall structure for the derivative data also remains positive. So 1,860 Strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 42 with a stop loss at Rs 22.”
“Lastly a buy call on REC, if you look at the power space, this space has been witnessing a lot of long additions on the derivative data and specially on REC 110 Strike Call option which was one of the highest congestion area, yesterday the future price attempted that and there is a good possibility that we will see the Call writers shifting their position on the upside. So a Bull Call Spread can be initiated which will be a low cost strategy, the trade will be to buy 110 Strike Call Option and sell 120 Strike Call Option. The net cost is roughly around Rs 3 one can maintain a stop loss at Rs 1 for a target of Rs 6.50.”
Here is a look at the top index gainers in the opening hour of trade
Opening Bell: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 11,250; IT stocks gain
Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday as Asian shared inched up driven by Wall Street's overnight tech-driven rally. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 144 points at 38,195 while the Nifty rose 25 points to 11,272. Broader markets were also in the positive, with midcap and smallcap indices up 0.4 percent each. Index heavyweights RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, and TCS contributed the most to the benchmarks. Among sectors, the auto index rose nearly 1 percent while the IT index added half a percent at opening. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin services were also in the green.
Global Markets: Asia shares sluggish after Wall Street's tech-inspired rally
Asian stocks inched up on Tuesday as Sino-US tensions weighed on optimism generated by Wall Street's tech-driven rally, while the dollar dropped against almost all major currencies. The Trump administration announced on Monday it would further tighten restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.19 percent, to sit not far short of its pre-pandemic late January high. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.52 percent, while most markets traded in a narrow band with Chinese blue chips dropping 0.25 percent. The Australian benchmark index rose 0.12 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat. The Nasdaq surged to a record high close on Monday and the S&P 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by technology stocks. More here
Market Watch: Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities
Auto ancillaries
“I would prefer to buy into auto ancillaries which are more focused and have larger revenues from the domestic market especially who have got a more emphasis on the two-wheelers like Endurance Technologies, or maybe even Minda Industries or Minda Corp rather than Bharat Forge or Motherson Sumi Systems which are dependent on many overseas factors to generate growth for them.”
NBFCs
“One need to keep the allocation to NBFC in your portfolio to around at best 10 percent or so. If you don’t have any NBFCs in your portfolio or you are underweight on the NBFC sectors per se then one could look at buying into companies like Shriram Transport Finance Company or a Cholamandalam Finance which have been around for decades and have many such ups and downs and are now present at attractive valuations.”
Few sectors are critical & will need help from banking system & policy measures, KV Kamath tells us
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID-19
Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire entrepreneur took to the social media platform and said: "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way." The Biocon head had in July said that she was extremely encouraged by the clinical trials of Itolizumab--better known by its brand name ALZUMAb, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for treating COVID-19. The drug is being used by numerous doctors and over 150 people had recovered from coronavirus until July 13. More here
L&T Finance divests 8.4% stake in CG Power
L&T Finance on Monday divested 8.4 per cent stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions through open market transactions on stock exchanges. According to block deal data available on the exchanges, L&T Finance Ltd sold a total of 5.26 crore shares, or 8.4 per cent stake, in CG Power for over Rs 73 crore. On BSE, L&T Finance offloaded 4,12,93,778 shares at an average price of Rs 13.97 per share, valuing the deal at about Rs 57.69 crore. Besides, it sold 1,13,06,222 scrips of CG power at Rs 13.94 apiece on the NSE, taking the deal value to about Rs 15.76 crore. The shares were picked up by Blue Daimond Properties Pvt Ltd and Singularity Holdings Ltd, among others.
Take a look at how global markets performed overnight
Let's take a look at CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 18
Bandhan Bank | The RBI has lifted regulatory restrictions on the remuneration of the bank's Managing Director and CEO. With this, all the regulatory restrictions imposed by the central bank are now withdrawn.
Bharti Airtel | The company has completed the payment on commercial papers issued on May 18.
SBI | SEBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 Lakh on the bank for non-compliance of Mutual Fund Regulations with the directions issued by the SEBI in the case of holding, more than prescribed limit, equity shares of UTI AMC Ltd and UTI Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Monday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended in the green territory on Monday as financial heavyweights recovered. Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank contributed gains, surged over 2 percent. At close, Sensex ended 173 points higher to 38,051 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,247, up 69 points. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 index closing nearly a percent higher while Nifty Midcap100 index closed the day 0.51 percent higher. Barring pharma sector, all indices ended in the green. Nifty Media was the best-performing index of the day, ending over 2.61 percent higher followed by Nifty Metal (+2.51 percent) and Nifty Auto (+2.43 percent).
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!