Stock Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 11,300; IT, auto stocks rise

Market Watch: Shubham Agarwal, CEO & Head of Research of Quantsapp Advisory



“My first call is a buy on Maruti Suzuki, goes without saying the kind of rally that we have seen in the auto space that has been quite encouraging and in the derivative data we have consistent longs that are getting added and yesterday Maruti witnessed two important data point. One is technically it saw breakout from a continuation pattern and second is that At The Money Put saw lot of writing and both the data points are indicating that we might see the rally getting continued in Maruti. So an option trade, 7,000 Strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 100 with a stop loss at Rs 55.”



“The second trade will be buy on Asian Paints. Even though the paint as a sector has been attempting multiple times to see a breakout but that hasn’t been the case for quite some time. But especially Asian Paints if you see the breakout that sustained yesterday should see some more follow buying coming in and the overall structure for the derivative data also remains positive. So 1,860 Strike Call option can be bought for a target of Rs 42 with a stop loss at Rs 22.”



“Lastly a buy call on REC, if you look at the power space, this space has been witnessing a lot of long additions on the derivative data and specially on REC 110 Strike Call option which was one of the highest congestion area, yesterday the future price attempted that and there is a good possibility that we will see the Call writers shifting their position on the upside. So a Bull Call Spread can be initiated which will be a low cost strategy, the trade will be to buy 110 Strike Call Option and sell 120 Strike Call Option. The net cost is roughly around Rs 3 one can maintain a stop loss at Rs 1 for a target of Rs 6.50.”