Stock Market Live: Sensex opens marginally higher, nifty above 11,300; banks, IT stocks gain

Indian indices opened marginally higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks and banks. Index heavyweights TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T contributed the most to the gains. Positive trend in Asian peers also lifted the sentiment. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 89 points higher at 38,458 while the Nifty50 rose 18 points to 11,326. Among sectors, the metal index rose nearly 2 percent while Nifty IT also added 1 percent at opening. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Setvices also rose over half a percent.
Trump administration relaxes H-1B visa rules, allows holders to enter US on conditions
The Donald Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders by permitting them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban, according to various media reports available online. As per the reports, dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders. The administration has also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who hold H-1B visas and their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States. The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit. Read more
Oil edges lower after jump on U.S. stocks draw
Crude oil prices eased slightly on Thursday but held most of their gains from the previous session after U.S. government data showed a fall in inventories, supporting the view that fuel demand is returning despite the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was down 8 cents at $45.35 a barrel by 0150 GMT, after a gain of around 2 percent in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate oil was down by 6 cents at $42.61 a barrel after gaining 2.6 percent on Wednesday.
CLSA bullish on Bharat Forge after results yesterday
Bharat Forge posts Rs 127.3 crore loss in April-June
Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a consoldiated loss of 127.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 171.9 crore in April-June period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a filing to the BSE. The company's income during April-June period declined to Rs 1,199.2 crore from Rs 2,372.7 crore in the year-ago period. The spread of COVID-19 has severely impacted business in many countries, including India, and there has been severe disruption to regular business operations due to lockdown and other emergency measures, Bharat Forge said. More here
Ultratech Cement plans Rs 1,500 crore capex in FY21
Largest cement manufacturer Ultratech Cement has lined up investment of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21 in multiple initiatives, its chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said on Wednesday. The company is also targeting to increase its annual capacity to 118 million tonnes from 114.8 million tonnes currently, he informed the company's shareholders during its virtual annual general meeting. Birla, who heads the diversified conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, said periods of turmoil create champions, adding that Ultratech has the capacity, leadership across markets and a strong balance sheet to emerge as one. More here
List of earnings you need to watch out for today
Let's take a look at CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 13
Ashok Leyland | The company reported a net loss of Rs 388.8 crore in Q1FY21 as against a profit of Rs 243 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue declined 88.5 percent to Rs 650.9 crore from Rs 5,684 crore, YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 333.2 crore as compared to EBITDA gain of Rs 537 crore, YoY.
Aurobindo Pharma | The company’s net profit in Q1FY21 rose 22.8 percent to Rs 780.7 crore from Rs 635.7 crore while revenue increased 8.8 percent to Rs 5,924.8 crore from 5,444.6 crore, YoY. EBITDA rose 9.7 percent to Rs 1,257.4 crore from Rs 1,146.4 crore while EBITDA margin increased to 21.2 percent from 21.1 percent, YoY.
Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company has appointed former deputy RBI governor Subhash Sheoratan Mundra as its non-executive chairman with immediate effect. Sameer Gehlaut has relinquished the office of executive chairman of the company and he will be CEO at Indiabulls Ventures.
Indian indices ended Wednesday's trading session little changed ahead of the options expiry tomorrow. Broader markets ended positively as compared to the benchmarks. Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes closed 0.41 percent and 0.07 percent higher respectively. Nifty PSU Bank gained the most, ending 2.7 percent higher followed by Nifty Media (2.37 percent) and Nifty Auto (2.03 percent). On the other hand, Nifty Pharma slipped the most, ending 1.55 percent lower.
