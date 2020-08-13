  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex opens marginally higher, nifty above 11,300; banks, IT stocks gain

Pranati Deva | Published: August 13, 2020 09:20 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened marginally higher on Thursday led by gains in IT stocks and banks. Index heavyweights TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI and L&T contributed the most to the gains. Positive trend in Asian peers also lifted the sentiment.

