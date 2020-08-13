Stock Market Live: Sensex opens marginally higher, nifty above 11,300; banks, IT stocks gain

Let's take a look at CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on August 13

Ashok Leyland | The company reported a net loss of Rs 388.8 crore in Q1FY21 as against a profit of Rs 243 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue declined 88.5 percent to Rs 650.9 crore from Rs 5,684 crore, YoY. EBITDA was at Rs 333.2 crore as compared to EBITDA gain of Rs 537 crore, YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company’s net profit in Q1FY21 rose 22.8 percent to Rs 780.7 crore from Rs 635.7 crore while revenue increased 8.8 percent to Rs 5,924.8 crore from 5,444.6 crore, YoY. EBITDA rose 9.7 percent to Rs 1,257.4 crore from Rs 1,146.4 crore while EBITDA margin increased to 21.2 percent from 21.1 percent, YoY.



Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company has appointed former deputy RBI governor Subhash Sheoratan Mundra as its non-executive chairman with immediate effect. Sameer Gehlaut has relinquished the office of executive chairman of the company and he will be CEO at Indiabulls Ventures.

