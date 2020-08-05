  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a muted start for the Indian indices

Pranati Deva | Published: August 05, 2020 08:35 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market is likely to open flat on Wednesday amid a mixed trend in Asian peers. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 15.00 points or 0.14 percent higher at 11,087.00, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

