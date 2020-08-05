Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a muted start for the Indian indices

RBI MPC meeting outcome on August 6
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee will announce its decision on the policy rate on August 6. The central bank this year has cumulatively slashed 115 basis points. With rising inflation and dire domestic economic conditions in view, the Street is expecting a quarter of a percentage point cut in the repo rate this time, from 4 percent to 3.75 percent. On May 22, RBI had announced a further 40 basis point reduction in repo rate to 4 percent, after reducing it by 75 basis points in March. However, the June meeting was advanced to May 20-22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. More here
Trump’s demand for US cut of a TikTok deal is unprecedented
President Donald Trump’s demand that the U.S. government get a cut from a potential Microsoft purchase of TikTok is the latest unprecedented scenario in an unprecedented situation. Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok, a forced sale after Trump threatened to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which claims 100 million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally. The Trump administration says TikTok is a national-security concern. How a ban would have worked was not clear; that federal authority has never been used before with a consumer app. TikTok denies that it would send U.S. user data to the Chinese government. Microsoft did not address a potential price when it confirmed the talks.
Virgin Atlantic airline files for US bankruptcy protection
Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, filed Tuesday for relief from creditors as the virus pandemic hammers the airline industry. The airline made the filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom. A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic cast the Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing as part of a court process to carry out a restructuring plan that the airline announced last month. The process is supported by a majority of the airline's creditors, and the company hopes to emerge from the process in September, she said. More here
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday after four sessions of losses mainly led index heavyweights RIL and HDFC Bank, which rose 7 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. Gains in other banks and auto stocks also like Maruti, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also lifted the indices. The Sensex ended 748 points higher at 37,688 while the Nifty added 204 points to settle at 11,095. Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up over 1 percent each during the day. Baring IT, all indices ended in the green with Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services surging 2 percent each. Auto and pharma index also added over 1.5 percent while IT lost 0.7 percent.
