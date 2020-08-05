Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a muted start for the Indian indices

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday after four sessions of losses mainly led index heavyweights RIL and HDFC Bank, which rose 7 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. Gains in other banks and auto stocks also like Maruti, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank also lifted the indices. The Sensex ended 748 points higher at 37,688 while the Nifty added 204 points to settle at 11,095. Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up over 1 percent each during the day. Baring IT, all indices ended in the green with Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services surging 2 percent each. Auto and pharma index also added over 1.5 percent while IT lost 0.7 percent.