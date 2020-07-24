  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 10 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty around 11,150; banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: July 24, 2020 09:44 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian market was trading lower on Friday following weakness in Asian peers amid tensions between the US and China. The indices were dragged mainly by financials and IT stocks. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak, Infosys, and HCL Tech contributed the most to the losses.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement