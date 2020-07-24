Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty around 11,150; banks drag

Government imposes restrictions on public procurement from China, neighbouring countries
Amid the border row with China, the government on Thursday imposed restrictions on public procurement from China and other countries with common border. The Government of India amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security, an official statement said. The Department of Expenditure has, under the said Rules, issued a detailed order on public procurement to strengthen the defence of India and national security, it said. More here
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower dragged by banks, IT stocks
The Indian market opened lower on Friday following weakness in Asian peers amid tensions between the US and China. The indices were dragged minly by financials and IT stocks. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak, Infosys, and HCL Tech contributed the most to the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 260 points lower at 37,880 while the Nifty lost 65 points at 11,149. All sectors except Nifty Pharma were in the red at opening. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin services fell the most, down 1.5 percent each. The metal and auto indices were also down around 1 percent each and Nifty IT lost 0.4 percent. However, Nifty Pharma rose over 1 percent capping the losses.
Oil rises on weaker dollar, but virus woes and US-China tensions weigh
Oil edged up on Friday as the dollar fell to an almost two-year low, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and US-China tensions kept a lid on prices. The dollar slid to 22-month lows against a basket of currencies. A weaker dollar usually spurs buying of commodities priced in the greenback, like oil, because they become cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Ashwani Lohani joins GMR Group as CEO, Services Business
Former Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani has joined GMR Group as CEO, Services Business, sources informed CNBCTV-18. "Ashwani Lohani is joining GMR group and he will be spearheading the growth of our services business in the capacity of CEO, reporting to the undersigned" GBS Raju, Chairman -- Airports, GMR Group was quoted as saying in an internal company communication. Lohani was appointed as Air India CMD on Feb 13, 2019, on a contract basis for a one-year tenure.
Jio tops Trai's 4G chart with 16.5 mbps download speed in June; Vodafone Idea leads in upload speed
Reliance Jio has topped 4G speed chart with an average download speed of 16.5 megabits per second (mbps) in June, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India on its MySpeed portal. However, Vodafone and Idea led in terms of upload speed. Idea followed Jio in download speed chart with 8 mbps speed. Download speed helps in accessing messages, pictures, videos, etc., sent by others, while upload speed helps subscribers in sending messages, pictures, etc., to their contacts. More here
PNB Housing Finance Q1FY21: Net profit down 9.5%; AUM under moratorium declines to 39%
PNB Housing Finance reported 9.5 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.18 crore for the quarter ended June 2020as against Rs 284.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's Net Interest Income (NII) during Q1FY21 registered a decline of 22 percent to Rs 487.8 crore from Rs 625.5 crore in the year-ago period. The Net Interest Margin also declined to 2.66 percent compared to 3.14 percent due to nil securitization during Q1FY21 as against Rs 2,318 crore during Q1FY20. Pre-provision operating profit decreased by 30 percent to Rs 404.6 crore from Rs 578.2 crore. Loan assets de-grew by 10 percent to Rs 68,009 crore as on June 30, 2020, from Rs 75,933 crore as on June 30, 2019.
Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains in financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries, which became the first Indian company to cross market capitalisation of Rs 13 lakh crore. The Sensex ended 269 points higher at 38,140 while the Nifty rose 83 points to settle at 11,215. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices adding 1 percent each. Reliance Industries rose 3.5 percent for the day to end at Rs 2,075. It took the stock 8 sessions to cross mcap of Rs 13 lakh crore from Rs 12 lakh crore. At closing its mcap stood at Rs 13.15 lakh crore.
