Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty around 11,150; banks drag

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open lower dragged by banks, IT stocks

The Indian market opened lower on Friday following weakness in Asian peers amid tensions between the US and China. The indices were dragged minly by financials and IT stocks. Index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak, Infosys, and HCL Tech contributed the most to the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 260 points lower at 37,880 while the Nifty lost 65 points at 11,149. All sectors except Nifty Pharma were in the red at opening. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin services fell the most, down 1.5 percent each. The metal and auto indices were also down around 1 percent each and Nifty IT lost 0.4 percent. However, Nifty Pharma rose over 1 percent capping the losses.