Stock Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 11,150; HUL, Bajaj Finance drag

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday

Indian stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, led by financials, auto and energy stocks. The sentiment remained upbeat as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and strong earnings momentum eclipsed fears over surging domestic cases. The Sensex ended 511 points higher at 37,930 while the Nifty rose 140 points to settle at 11,162. Index heavyweights RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Maruti contributed the most to the gains.