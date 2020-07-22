Stock Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 11,150; HUL, Bajaj Finance drag

These 3 stocks quadrupled investor wealth in four months
Even as internet usage increased during the lockdown, cable and broadband services companies created huge wealth for investors. Den Networks, Sterlite Technologies, and Hathway Cable and Datacom have created huge wealth for their shareholders. The stocks have risen up to nearly 4x in the last four months. Hathway has jumped 380 percent since March, which is the highest amongst all its peers. Den Networks has rallied 329 percent, while Sterlite Technologies jumped 158 percent in the last four months. Analysts have been bullish on the stocks related to digital services, broadcast and internet services considering the recovery in the ad revenues. More here
Govt may announce more measures to boost growth, says Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday promised more policy interventions to revive the economy, and emphasised that green shoots are visible and the agriculture sector is driving growth. Indicators like electricity and fuel consumption, inter and intra-state movement of goods, PMI data and retail financial transactions are witnessing a pick-up, she said. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had said the Indian economy has started seeing "green shoots" of recovery and the country remains one of the most open economies in the world.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the red; Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv gain
Indian shares snapped six sessions of gains to open marginally lower as gains in heavyweights financials Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were capped by losses in HDFC Bank, RIL, HUL and Infosys. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was down 51 points at 37,879 while the Nifty fell 12 points at 11,149. Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv rose 5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively after they reported decent earnings for the June quarter lifting investor sentiment.
Axis Bank Q1: Sharp fall in book under moratorium, bank increases COVID-19 buffer
The country’s third largest private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 18.8 percent decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year. This was largely due to lower fee income and higher provisions. When the bank last declared its earnings for the quarter ending April, it said that almost 28 percent of its book was under a three-month moratorium, as permitted by RBI. Three months later, this figure has fallen dramatically to just 9.7 percent of the book. In a call with the media after declaring its results, the Axis Bank management said the sharp reduction in the book under moratorium was a testament to the quality of the bank's customers. More here
Jet Airways gets 2 offers from suitors as bid deadline ends
Two little known suitors have come forward with a proposal to acquire the grounded Jet Airways, people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity. In the fourth round of bidding, and what could be the last attempt at saving the airline, the two consortiums of investors have placed bids with the resolution professional of the bankrupt airline. The first bid has come from a consortium comprising of Abu Dhabi based Imperial Capital Investments LLC (ICIL), Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTCPL) and Mumbai-based Big Charter Pvt Ltd (BCPL). The second bid that came in before the deadline ended at 6 pm on Tuesday was from a consortium of UK-based financial advisory firm Kalrock Capital Partners, along with an individual by the name of Murari Lal Jalan who is a resident of Dubai. More here
Unitech resolution proposal promises to complete all stuck projects within 5 years
Supreme court appointed Unitech board has submitted a resolution plan for the company. What would come as a major relief to 15,000 home buyers awaiting the possession of their homes would be that the resolution proposes will complete all incomplete dwelling units between 1 to 5 years of time. Unitech would require approximately Rs 5,000 crore to complete approximately 14,500 incomplete dwelling units. The amount required for the construction of the incomplete dwelling units would be raised through the sale of land parcels owned by the company as well as the unsold inventory lying with the company. More here
Bajaj Finance Q1FY21: Profit falls 19%; provides additional Rs 1,450 crore for COVID-19
NBFC major Bajaj Finance reported a 19.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 to Rs 962.32 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,195.25 crore in the same period last year. Net Interest Income for Q1FY21 rose by 12 percent to Rs 4, 152 crore from Rs 3,694 crore in Q1FY20. Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2020, grew by 7 percent to Rs 138,055 crore from Rs 128,898 crore as of June 30, 2019. More here
Mindspace REIT IPO opens on July 27, price band fixed at Rs 274-275
The primary market is finally picking up after a brief lull of four months. After Rossari Biotech, Mindspace Business Parks REIT is planning to raise about Rs 4,500 crore and will open for subscription on July 27 and will close on July 29. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 274-275. Mindspace REIT is the second REIT IPO after Embassy Office Parks REIT. The latter company was the country's first REIT to launch Rs 4,750 crore IPO in March 2019. Mindspace REIT will raise the fresh issue of units aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore and offer for sale of units of Rs 3,500 crore. The bidding for public issue by anchor investors will open on July 24.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Tuesday
Indian stocks rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, led by financials, auto and energy stocks. The sentiment remained upbeat as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and strong earnings momentum eclipsed fears over surging domestic cases. The Sensex ended 511 points higher at 37,930 while the Nifty rose 140 points to settle at 11,162. Index heavyweights RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Maruti contributed the most to the gains.
