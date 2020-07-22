  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 8 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 11,150; HUL, Bajaj Finance drag

Pranati Deva | Published: July 22, 2020 09:44 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian shares pared opening gains to turn negative dragged by heavyweights Bajaj Finance and HUL, down over 2 percent each after they reported June quarter numbers. However, Axis Bank jumped 5 percent on the Q1 results. All sectors, except Nifty Pharma were in the red. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement