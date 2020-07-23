Stock Market Highlights: Market ends nearly 1% higher, RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap; Rossari Biotech up 12% over listing price

Closing Bell: Market ends with gains led by RIL, stock hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap; Rossari Biotech up 12% over its listing price

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains to end the day higher on Thursday after Reliance Industries' market capitalisation hit Rs 13 lakh crore, just after 8 sessions of hitting Rs 12 lakh crore. Rossari Biotech ended 12.51 percent higher over its listing price. The stock received a total of about 75 percent premium over its issue price.

At close, the Sensex ended 269 points higher to 38,140 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,215, up 82 points. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, Nifty Midcap 100 index ended 0.96 percent higher while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed 1.03 percent higher.

Barring IT index, all sectors ended in the green. Nifty Pharma was the biggest gainer, up 1.44 percent followed by Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto, ending 1 percent higher.

Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and SBI remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Axis Bank, Shree Cement, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Infosys were the index top losers.