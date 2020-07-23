Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 11,100; banks drag

Pankaj Murarka, founder, Renaissance Investment Managers on pharma and cement space



On Pharma



We like some of the largecap names in the healthcare sector, essentially Sun Pharmaceuticals. They are making significant transition into complex generics. Apart from that, we like some of those midcap names, we are pretty constructive on the contract research and manufacturing space (CRAMS) and some of the leading companies there are Divi’s Laboratories and Syngene, which we like very much. While there will be some short-term impact on their businesses because of the pandemic and the lockdowns, structurally these businesses can continue to grow at reasonably high rates for a very long time to come. If at all, this pandemic will only accelerate their growth.



On cement



I must give you the caveat – while the sector and the stocks might recover in the short-term, directionally we have been negative on the sector for a while and we continue to remain so because if you look at cement companies as such, they have been operating at 60-70 percent capacity utilisation for the last 3-4 years. It is a well-known secret within the industry that there exists a price mechanism or a price cartel if I may say so within the industry which keeps prices high despite very low or moderate capacity utilisation by the industry. So while there could be some pick up in the short-term because of revival of volumes but longer-term, medium-term view on the sector remains negative.