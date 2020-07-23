Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 11,100; banks drag

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened flat on Thursday dragged by financials, IT and auto stocks, however, gains in FMCG and pharma space capped the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 57 points lower at 37,814 while the Nifty fell 27 points to 11,106. Zee, Titan, Britannia, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Axis Bank, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid and Bajaj Finance led the loses.
Jul 23, 2020
09:19
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; bank, auto stocks drag
Indian indices opened flat on Thursday dragged by financials and auto stocks, however gains in FMCG and pharma space capped the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 57 points lower at 37,814 while the Nifty fell 27 points to 11,106. Zee, Titan, Britannia, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Axis Bank, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid and Bajaj Finance led the loses.
Share:
Jul 23, 2020
09:10
Pankaj Murarka, founder, Renaissance Investment Managers on pharma and cement space
On Pharma
We like some of the largecap names in the healthcare sector, essentially Sun Pharmaceuticals. They are making significant transition into complex generics. Apart from that, we like some of those midcap names, we are pretty constructive on the contract research and manufacturing space (CRAMS) and some of the leading companies there are Divi’s Laboratories and Syngene, which we like very much. While there will be some short-term impact on their businesses because of the pandemic and the lockdowns, structurally these businesses can continue to grow at reasonably high rates for a very long time to come. If at all, this pandemic will only accelerate their growth.
On cement
I must give you the caveat – while the sector and the stocks might recover in the short-term, directionally we have been negative on the sector for a while and we continue to remain so because if you look at cement companies as such, they have been operating at 60-70 percent capacity utilisation for the last 3-4 years. It is a well-known secret within the industry that there exists a price mechanism or a price cartel if I may say so within the industry which keeps prices high despite very low or moderate capacity utilisation by the industry. So while there could be some pick up in the short-term because of revival of volumes but longer-term, medium-term view on the sector remains negative.
Only 30 percent of SBI transactions happen at ATMs, says Rajnish Kumar
India’s biggest bank is seeing a pronounced dip in the number of transactions at its branches and ATMs. “Out of 100 transactions at SBI, only nine transactions happen at the branch. Three years ago, during demonetization, transactions at ATMs were 55 percent of all transactions at SBI. That share has come down to 30 percent today,” said SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. More here
Tax relief for Vodafone Idea, SC directs Income-Tax Dept to refund Rs 833 crore
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a special leave petition filed by the Income Tax Department, directing it to refund a sum of Rs. 833cr to Vodafone Idea. The apex court has directed the taxman to issue the refund immediately. The court has upheld the Bombay high court order of June 26 directing refund of 833 crore within 2 weeks. In dismissing the plea by the I-T Department, the SC has held the department does not have power to withhold tax refund in anticipation of future demands against the assesse. More here
Share:
Jul 23, 2020
08:20
Network18 Media and Investments' net loss halves to Rs 60.6 crore in Q1FY21
Network18 Media and Investments' consolidated net loss more than halved to Rs 60.60 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, helped by lower expenses. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 127.66 crore in the April-June 2019 quarter. The company's consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY21 declined 35.18 percent to Rs 807.07 crore as compared to Rs 1,245.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. More here
Share:
Jul 23, 2020
08:10
Axis Bank sees yet another top-level exit: Transformation head Naveen Tahilyani
Less than a month after its executive director and head of retail banking Pralay Mondal resigned, another senior Axis Bank executive, Naveen Tahilyani, has quit. Tahiliyani, one of the key appointments made by the bank’s CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, has resigned as the Group Executive and Head of Banking Operations and Transformation. Tahiliyani’s exit was confirmed by the bank in a statement. Naveen Tahiliyani had joined Axis Bank in January of this year from AIA Group, where he was the CEO of Group Partnership Distribution. Prior to that, he served as the MD & CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
Indian shares snapped five sessions of gains to end with minor cuts on Wednesday dragged by auto, IT and FMCG stocks. Selling in index heavyweights Infosys, HUL, HDFC Bank, and TCS contributed the most to the decline, however, gains in RIL Axis Bank and ITC capped the losses. The Sensex ended 59 points lower at 37,871 while the Nifty lost 30 points to settle at 11,132. Sentiment remained negative as investors shifted focus back to surging domestic coronavirus cases as optimism around earnings waned after a handful of subdued numbers.
Share:
Jul 23, 2020
07:27
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!