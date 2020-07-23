  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 8 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty around 11,100; banks drag

Pranati Deva | Published: July 23, 2020 09:21 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: Indian indices opened flat on Thursday dragged by financials, IT and auto stocks, however, gains in FMCG and pharma space capped the losses. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 57 points lower at 37,814 while the Nifty fell 27 points to 11,106. Zee, Titan, Britannia, Sun Pharma, and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Axis Bank, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, Powergrid and Bajaj Finance led the loses.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement