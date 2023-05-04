Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's Market View
- Market now believes the US Fed will pause but not cut
- Dollar index approaching 100 with big drop in US bond yields
- Better to focus on domestic economy stocks again
- Nifty texture remains buy on dips till 17,885
- Today's trading range for Nifty 50: 17,980 - 18,210
- Maximum Open Interest at 18,000 Put and 18,200 Call
- Nifty Bank trading range for today: 43,100 - 43,500
- Traders need to play the range smartly today
Buy-on-dips template to be put to test
The market will look to test the buy-on-dips template with the Nifty 50 snapping a six-day winning streak on Wednesday. Analysts believe that the trend will remain positive as long as the index remains above 18,000.
Nifty 50 constituents like HDFC, Hero Moto and Adani Enterprises will be reporting results today. Among the broader market names, TVS Motor, Tata Power, United Breweries, and Dabur will be reporting numbers.
US Fed hikes interest rates by 25 bps, expects mild recession
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that the pace of the US economy continues to be modest and warned that the country could face a mild recession.
Speaking at a news conference, Powell said that while there were differences in the Federal Reserve's forecasts, he emphasised the need to remain cautious and data-dependent in their approach to future monetary policy.
Stock markets nervous about Fed pivot and banking sector
Global stock markets sagged while the Japanese yen rose on Thursday in reaction to the Fed's policy statement and signs of stress at another US regional bank, spurring investors to price in a pivot rather than just a pause in rate rises.
Another US regional bank, PacWest Bancorp, reported troubles overnight, reminding investors of the precarious health of some banks despite regulators' assurances around containing the crisis that started with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.