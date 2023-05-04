English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for gap down start after Fed rate hike

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for gap-down start after Fed rate hike

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for gap-down start after Fed rate hike
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By Kanishka Sarkar   May 4, 2023 7:57 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Stock Market LIVE: Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely to witness a gap-down opening in May 4 session, after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases. Track market LIVE here

Live Updates

Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for gap-down opening

SGX Nifty were trading with a discount of nearly 60 points from nifty Futures Wednesday close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian market.

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 headed for gap-down start after Fed rate hike
May 4, 2023 8:17 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's Market View

- Market now believes the US Fed will pause but not cut
- Dollar index approaching 100 with big drop in US bond yields
- Better to focus on domestic economy stocks again
- Nifty texture remains buy on dips till 17,885
- Today's trading range for Nifty 50: 17,980 - 18,210
- Maximum Open Interest at 18,000 Put and 18,200 Call
- Nifty Bank trading range for today: 43,100 - 43,500
- Traders need to play the range smartly today

May 4, 2023 8:11 AM

Buy-on-dips template to be put to test

The market will look to test the buy-on-dips template with the Nifty 50 snapping a six-day winning streak on Wednesday. Analysts believe that the trend will remain positive as long as the index remains above 18,000.

Nifty 50 constituents like HDFC, Hero Moto and Adani Enterprises will be reporting results today. Among the broader market names, TVS Motor, Tata Power, United Breweries, and Dabur will be reporting numbers. 

Read on for more details

May 4, 2023 8:09 AM

US Fed hikes interest rates by 25 bps, expects mild recession

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that the pace of the US economy continues to be modest and warned that the country could face a mild recession.

Speaking at a news conference, Powell said that while there were differences in the Federal Reserve's forecasts, he emphasised the need to remain cautious and data-dependent in their approach to future monetary policy.

Get all details here

May 4, 2023 7:57 AM

Stock markets nervous about Fed pivot and banking sector

Global stock markets sagged while the Japanese yen rose on Thursday in reaction to the Fed's policy statement and signs of stress at another US regional bank, spurring investors to price in a pivot rather than just a pause in rate rises.

Another US regional bank, PacWest Bancorp, reported troubles overnight, reminding investors of the precarious health of some banks despite regulators' assurances around containing the crisis that started with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

May 4, 2023 7:48 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X