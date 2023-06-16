CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 near 18,750, Hindalco, JSW Steel lead gains

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 16, 2023 9:20 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 44 points or 0.2 percent higher at 18,804 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended near day's low dragged by financials on Thursday.

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Recover Some Of Thursday's Losses At Open

Jun 16, 2023 9:17 AM

Rupee Check | INR Rise Versus USD

Jun 16, 2023 9:11 AM

Stocks To Watch | ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Bharti Airtel And More To Be In Focus Today

Jun 16, 2023 9:00 AM

Global Market Cue | Oil Prices Dip, Pausing After Previous Session's Surge

Oil prices edge lower in early trade, taking a pause from the previous session when futures gained steeply on optimism around higher energy demand from top crude importer China.

Jun 16, 2023 8:56 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's Market Outlook 

FINALLY ITS FRIDAY
- Mood was spoiled yesterday by Bank Nifty
- Liquidity should improve now that June 15 is over
- Need to see if HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank bottom out
- ICICI Bank has corrected to 50 DMA, HDFC Bank at 200 DMA
- Yesterday’s pressure was due to monsoon news, expiry
- Nifty will make one more attempt at all-time high
- Yesterday’s low is now line in sand for Nifty, Bank Nifty
- No problem in broad market, fresh high for Midcap Index
- Focus on individual stocks till Nifty hits new high
- Once Nifty sustains new high, fresh move will be very sharp
- 52-w high number at 220, not yet at euphoria level
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Nifty managed to defend the lower end of options range
- First resistance zone today: 18,750-18,800
- Bigger resistance zone: 18,800-18,888
- First support zone: 18,650-18,700
- Bigger support zone: 18,500-18,600
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Bank Nifty is the weaker component of market
- Bank Nifty is now way below 20 DMA of 44,000
- Next support for Bank Nifty at 50 DMA of 43,200
- For today. First resistance at 43,600-43,700
- Bigger resistance at 43,800-44,000

Jun 16, 2023 8:54 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay: Will Bulls Attempt A Comeback On Friday?

- Wallstreet puts ‘hawkish pause’ behind
- S&P 500 has seen best week since march
- Equities rise, yields fall
- 10 – yr, 2-year yields down 6-7 bps
- BoJ meeting in Focus – no rate change expected
- Last 1 Month
- S&P 500 up 7.7
- Nikkei up 11.4 percent
- Shanghai Comp down 0.8 percent
- Nifty up 2.2 percent
 
BACK HOME: BANKS HOLD THE KEY
- Bank Nifty sees biggest single-day fall in current the rally
- Bank Nifty 2.4% off peak; falls below 20 DMA
- Key Question: Will BN see buy on dips
 
FPI Flows
- FII buy Rs 3085 crore in Cash mkt 
- June PFI flows @ Rs 13,124cr  vs Rs 43,838cr in May

Jun 16, 2023 8:52 AM

Editor's Take | Mangalam Maloo's Market Outlook  

- S&P 500′s longest winning streak since November 2021
- Virgin Galactic gains 40 percent after hours. Company announced first commercial space tourism for end of month.

Global Indices: Last One Month
Nikkei        +10.53% 
Nasdaq      +10.26%
Brazil         +8.92%
Kospi         +5%
Nifty           +2.8%
 
Distance From Record High
Nasdaq     -14%
Brazil         -8.3%
Kospi         -20%
Nifty           -1%
 
BSE Listed Stocks 
Market Cap Crossed 291 Lakh Crore, At Record High  
 
BSE Listed Stocks
52W High/Low = 220/21
137 A-B group stocks hit Fresh 52W Highs
No A-B group stock hit 52W Low yesterday
 
Key Question: Where to from here?
 
Triggers that have played out
-          RBI Pause
-          India Inflation & IIP Data
-          US Inflation Data
-          FOMC Pause
 
India: FII Cash Market Flows
Jun 13   +1,678 crore
Jun 14   +1,715 crore
Jun 15   +3,086 crore

Jun 16, 2023 8:48 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market 

- Good global cues: US equities strong and dollar Index Week 
- Defending 50 DMA crucial for Nifty Bank 
- SGX Nifty suggests a gap but sustaining this is crucial  

FII in FNO 
Change in OI                               Positioning 
Longs  +2171                                    52% 
Shorts   +8857                                   48% 
 
Nifty Active Strikes 
Strike                              Change in OI               Premium 
18700 Call                    +61.37 lakh shares            100  
18700 Put                     +50 lakh shares                  85 
 
Nifty Support levels 
Near term Support zone                               18,532-18615 
 
Nifty Bank 
Strike                                      Change in OI                 Premium 
44000    Call                          +28 lakh shares                    110 
43500    Call                          +16 lakh shares                    308 
 
Nifty Bank levels 
Resistance zone                43800-43989 
50 DMA                                43,190

Jun 16, 2023 8:45 AM

Market Update | Indian Specialty Chemicals Industry Sees Flourishing Opportunities In Fluorination

Jefferies recently published a report on the specialty chemicals industry, highlighting the significant opportunities in India. The report attributed this potential to investors' interest in the "China plus one" strategy and decreased production in the European Union following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Jun 16, 2023 8:37 AM

Stock Market News | Sun Pharma shares have potential to return 18%

Despite the stock's flat performance for the past six months, analysts believe that Sun Pharma is in a favourable position. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell one percent on a year-to-date basis. Here's why analysts are so bullish

Jun 16, 2023 8:32 AM

Global Market Cue | ECB Hikes Interest Rates, Brent Above $75/bbl

Jun 16, 2023 8:31 AM

Global Market News | Mysterious 1,000% stock gains baffle traders in Indonesia

In the past three years, at least 83 Indonesian companies have swung by 1,000 percent or more from peak to trough, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Jun 16, 2023 8:25 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green After Strong Handover From Wall Street 
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.5 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent

Jun 16, 2023 8:17 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Jump, S&P 500 Surges To Highest Close In 14 Months 

The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
- S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up 1.2 percent

Jun 16, 2023 8:11 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Closed At Day’s Low Dragged Financials On Thursday

The Indian stock market struggled to maintain its early gains and closed at the day's low as financial stocks underperformed.  The BSE Sensex, dropped 311 points to settle at 62,918, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points to 18,688. More on Thursday's session

Jun 16, 2023 7:56 AM
