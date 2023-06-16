Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 near 18,750, Hindalco, JSW Steel lead gains

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Recover Some Of Thursday's Losses At Open
Oil prices edge lower in early trade, taking a pause from the previous session when futures gained steeply on optimism around higher energy demand from top crude importer China.
FINALLY ITS FRIDAY
- Mood was spoiled yesterday by Bank Nifty
- Liquidity should improve now that June 15 is over
- Need to see if HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank bottom out
- ICICI Bank has corrected to 50 DMA, HDFC Bank at 200 DMA
- Yesterday’s pressure was due to monsoon news, expiry
- Nifty will make one more attempt at all-time high
- Yesterday’s low is now line in sand for Nifty, Bank Nifty
- No problem in broad market, fresh high for Midcap Index
- Focus on individual stocks till Nifty hits new high
- Once Nifty sustains new high, fresh move will be very sharp
- 52-w high number at 220, not yet at euphoria level
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Nifty managed to defend the lower end of options range
- First resistance zone today: 18,750-18,800
- Bigger resistance zone: 18,800-18,888
- First support zone: 18,650-18,700
- Bigger support zone: 18,500-18,600
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Bank Nifty is the weaker component of market
- Bank Nifty is now way below 20 DMA of 44,000
- Next support for Bank Nifty at 50 DMA of 43,200
- For today. First resistance at 43,600-43,700
- Bigger resistance at 43,800-44,000
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay: Will Bulls Attempt A Comeback On Friday?
- Wallstreet puts ‘hawkish pause’ behind
- S&P 500 has seen best week since march
- Equities rise, yields fall
- 10 – yr, 2-year yields down 6-7 bps
- BoJ meeting in Focus – no rate change expected
- Last 1 Month
- S&P 500 up 7.7
- Nikkei up 11.4 percent
- Shanghai Comp down 0.8 percent
- Nifty up 2.2 percent
BACK HOME: BANKS HOLD THE KEY
- Bank Nifty sees biggest single-day fall in current the rally
- Bank Nifty 2.4% off peak; falls below 20 DMA
- Key Question: Will BN see buy on dips
FPI Flows
- FII buy Rs 3085 crore in Cash mkt
- June PFI flows @ Rs 13,124cr vs Rs 43,838cr in May
Editor's Take | Mangalam Maloo's Market Outlook
- S&P 500′s longest winning streak since November 2021
- Virgin Galactic gains 40 percent after hours. Company announced first commercial space tourism for end of month.
Global Indices: Last One Month
Nikkei +10.53%
Nasdaq +10.26%
Brazil +8.92%
Kospi +5%
Nifty +2.8%
Distance From Record High
Nasdaq -14%
Brazil -8.3%
Kospi -20%
Nifty -1%
BSE Listed Stocks
Market Cap Crossed 291 Lakh Crore, At Record High
52W High/Low = 220/21
137 A-B group stocks hit Fresh 52W Highs
No A-B group stock hit 52W Low yesterday
Key Question: Where to from here?
Triggers that have played out
- RBI Pause
- India Inflation & IIP Data
- US Inflation Data
- FOMC Pause
India: FII Cash Market Flows
Jun 13 +1,678 crore
Jun 14 +1,715 crore
Jun 15 +3,086 crore
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
- Good global cues: US equities strong and dollar Index Week
- Defending 50 DMA crucial for Nifty Bank
- SGX Nifty suggests a gap but sustaining this is crucial
FII in FNO
Change in OI Positioning
Longs +2171 52%
Shorts +8857 48%
Nifty Active Strikes
Strike Change in OI Premium
18700 Call +61.37 lakh shares 100
18700 Put +50 lakh shares 85
Nifty Support levels
Near term Support zone 18,532-18615
Nifty Bank
Strike Change in OI Premium
44000 Call +28 lakh shares 110
43500 Call +16 lakh shares 308
Nifty Bank levels
Resistance zone 43800-43989
50 DMA 43,190
Market Update | Indian Specialty Chemicals Industry Sees Flourishing Opportunities In Fluorination
Jefferies recently published a report on the specialty chemicals industry, highlighting the significant opportunities in India. The report attributed this potential to investors' interest in the "China plus one" strategy and decreased production in the European Union following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Stock Market News | Sun Pharma shares have potential to return 18%
Despite the stock's flat performance for the past six months, analysts believe that Sun Pharma is in a favourable position. The stock is up 5 percent in the last one month, while it fell one percent on a year-to-date basis. Here's why analysts are so bullish
Global Market News | Mysterious 1,000% stock gains baffle traders in Indonesia
In the past three years, at least 83 Indonesian companies have swung by 1,000 percent or more from peak to trough, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green After Strong Handover From Wall Street
Most Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.3 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.6 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.5 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.2 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Jump, S&P 500 Surges To Highest Close In 14 Months
The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
- S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up 1.2 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Closed At Day’s Low Dragged Financials On Thursday
The Indian stock market struggled to maintain its early gains and closed at the day's low as financial stocks underperformed. The BSE Sensex, dropped 311 points to settle at 62,918, while the Nifty 50 declined 68 points to 18,688. More on Thursday's session