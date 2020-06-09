Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, IT names; media, pharma sectors remain top drags

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end off day's high amid volatility; GAIL, IndusInd Bank top gainers

The Indian market ended higher on Monday continuing the streak of gains from last week. However, the market remained extremely volatile during the day, swinging between gains and losses.

At close, Sensex ended 83 points higher to 34,370.58 while Nifty50 ended 25 points higher to 10,167.45.

Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma indices remained a top drag to the Indian market. While, IT and banks continued to trade in the green.

GAIL, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Axis Bank and ONGC remained the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, M&M and Bharti Infratel were the index top losers.