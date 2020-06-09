Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, IT names; media, pharma sectors remain top drags

Here are the key highlights from today's trading session:
1. Sensex and Nifty slip nearly 2% from highs to close Monday trade with minor gains
2. HDFC Twins, Reliance & ITC drag market while Infosys, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance support
3. Sensex falls 557 points from highs to close 83 points higher at 34,371
4. Nifty fails to hold 100-DMA, slips 161 points from highs to end 25 points higher at 10,167
5. Nifty Bank drops 620 points from highs to close 153 points higher at 21,187
6. Midcap Index ends 65 points higher at 14,223; market breadth favours advances
7. IndusInd Bank amongst top Nifty gainers on promoters' plan to buy add shares
8. Most PSU companies end higher; BPCL, GAIL, ONGC, HPCL, IOCL, Oil India top gainers
9. Zee Entertainment, Shree Cement, Eicher Motors, M&M, Bharti Infratel, Cipla top Nifty losers
10. In the aviation space, SpiceJet surges 10% while IndiGo slips 6%
11. Vodafone Idea continues to move higher, doubles in one week
12. Indiabulls gains more than 14% to close at nearly 3-month high
13. AstraZeneca at 52-week high on parent company's plan for a merger with Gilead Sciences
14. Abbott India slips 3% after reporting weak January-March earnings YoY