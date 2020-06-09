  • SENSEX
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by banks, IT names; media, pharma sectors remain top drags

Pranati Deva | Published: June 09, 2020 07:25 AM IST

Stock Market Highlights: The domestic equity indices on Monday ended off day's high with gains. The session remained volatile due to heavy selling in media and pharma sector. However, IT and banks supported the market. GAIL and IndusInd Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Zee Entertainment and Shree Cement were the index losers of the day.
