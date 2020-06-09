Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end at day's low led by financials, IT stocks; ICICI Bank top loser

Expect some stock specific upmoves in the near term, says Angel Broking

"Our market had rallied sharply during last week and the global market developments hinted at further positive momentum over the weekend. This led to some complacency among the traders fraternity (especially the bulls). And as witnessed last week also, when traders become too complacent and aggressive on the one side, the market tends to show its supremacy and tries to bring back the market sentiments to equilibrium. In last couple of sessions, many stocks from the broader markets have witnessed price upmove with good volumes and hence, we are likely to see a continuation of some stock specific upmoves in the near term," said Sameet Chaven, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

He also said that the intraday support for the index is placed around 10,080 and the traders are advised to use intraday declines as buying opportunities. For a near term perspective, 9,900 remains a key support and till this is intact, it would be prudent to keep a buy on dip approach and trade with a positive bias.

On the higher side, 10,350 is the immediate hurdle for Nifty which is the ‘200 SMA’ on the weekly charts. However, we expect that the index would surpass this hurdle soon and approach 10,500-10,600 zone. As mentioned above, many stocks from the broader market have witnessed price upmove with good volumes in last couple of sessions. Traders are advised to look for such opportunities which could deliver decent returns in the near term, Chavan further added.