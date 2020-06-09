  • SENSEX
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end at day's low led by financials, IT stocks; ICICI Bank top loser

Mousumi Paul | Published: June 09, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Stock Market Highlights: Indian indices ended at day's low on Tuesday after selling pressure seen in financials, auto and media stocks. ICICI Bank remained the Nifty50 top loser.  However, Nifty Pharma tried to cap losses by ending 2 percent higher, with Dr Reddy's Laboratories as index top gainer.
