Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end at day's low led by financials, IT stocks; ICICI Bank top loser

Here are the key takeaways from today's trading session:
1. Market erases gains of last two sessions, Nifty ends below 10,100 and Sensex 34,000
2. Sensex and Nifty slip over 1% each, Nifty Bank falls more than 2%
3. Market breadth favours decline with Midcap index slipping 54 points to 14,189
4. Sensex closes 414 points lower at 33,957 and Nifty 121 points lower at 10,047
5. Nifty Bank drops 462 points to 20,725; HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are top losers
6. 36 Nifty stocks close with cuts; GAIL, Wipro and Tata Motors top losers
7. HDFC Bank, RIL and ICICI Bank drag Nifty while HDFC, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma support
8. Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma & Lupin surge to 52-week highs with pharma index gaining nearly 2%
9. IndusInd Bank continues to move higher on promoters plan to buy additional shares
10. PVR falls for the 2nd consecutive day after gaining in previous 9 sessions
11. Vodafone Idea snaps 5-day gaining streak, ends 17% lower today
12. Adani Green gains 5% on 8GW solar generation project win
13. BHEL advances 11% after commissioning 270MW thermal power plant