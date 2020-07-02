Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 250 points higher, Nifty around 10,500; financials, auto gain

Sectoral trend at opening: All sectors positive
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials, auto stocks
Indian indices opened higher on Thursday tracking gains in Asian peers and Wall Street but fresh concerns about Hong Kong will keep investors cautious. At 9:18 am, the Sensex was trading 262 points higher at 35,676 while the Nifty rose 63 points to 10,493. Broader markets were also trading higher with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap up around 0.8 percent each. Gains were mainly led by financials and suto stocks. Axis Bank, M&M, InduInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T ere the top gainers while HUL and Kotak Bank were the only losers on the Nifty50 index.
Market quote by Mehraboon J. Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants
On NBFCs
I feel that as far as the momentum goes, as far as the trade goes, there is still room for upside. I am referring to some of the better quality NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Finance. We need to accept the fact that post moratorium, a lot of skeletons may fall out of the cupboard but at the moment we need to understand that market discounts quite a few things well. On the lower side, possibly it punishes the stock much more than what they ought to be punished, so there is a complete bounce or a complete retracement of the fall, which happened and I personally believe there is still some room for upside in most of them.
On stocks
I would look at specific stocks here and there which I feel are providing decent opportunities. People need to identify individual stocks and I feel there are whole lot of stocks where there are opportunities not only from a trade angle but if you are caught on the wrong side, if the market suddenly comes down for whatever reason, it should not happen that you feel foolish that you have bought into this stock.
Sebi issues SoP to deal with possible defaults by trading, clearing members
Sebi on Wednesday came out with a set of standard operating procedures for stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to deal with possible defaults by trading or clearing members. The framework, which will come into force from August 1, is aimed at protecting the interest of non-defaulting clients of trading members or clearing members in the likely event of default by trading member or clearing member. The Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) enumerates actions that need to taken when a stock exchange or clearing corporation is of the view that a trading or a clearing member is likely to default in repayment of funds or securities to its clients, according to a circular.
Asian stocks rise on vaccine hopes, eyes on US payrolls
Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday although sentiment was cautious ahead of US employment data while copper prices jumped to more than six-month highs on a better global outlook and supply fears in top producer Chile. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan rose 0.9 percent with all major indexes trading higher on hopes of a vaccine for COVID-19, which has killed more than half a million people globally and shut down the world economy. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent, China's blue-chip index added 0.6 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.7 percent. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.
BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in human trial
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has shown potential and was found to be well tolerated in early-stage human trials, the companies said on Wednesday. The drug is one of 17 being tested on humans in a frantic global race to find a vaccine the world is counting on to end a pandemic that has infected 10.5 million people and killed more than half a million so far. The potential treatment is the fourth early-stage COVID-19 drug to show promise in human testing, along with projects involving Moderna, CanSino Biologics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.
India's factory activity contracts for third straight month in June
India’s manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a much shallower pace, as demand and output continued to suffer from three months of lockdowns to quell the spread of the coronavirus, a private survey showed. While the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by IHS Markit, increased to 47.2 last month from 30.8 in May it was still below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 37.5.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Wednesday
The Indian equity benchmark indices ended the trading session with gains after sluggish opening on Wednesday supported by PSU banks. At close, the Sensex ended 498.65 points or 1.43 percent at 35,414.45 while the Nifty50 ended at 10,430.05, 127.95 points or 1.24 percent. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, HDFC and Bajaj Finance were the Nifty50 top gainers of the day while NTPC, Nestle India, Cipla, L&T and M&M remained the index top losers.
