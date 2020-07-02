Stock Market Live: Sensex opens over 250 points higher, Nifty around 10,500; financials, auto gain

Market quote by Mehraboon J. Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants

On NBFCs



I feel that as far as the momentum goes, as far as the trade goes, there is still room for upside. I am referring to some of the better quality NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Finance. We need to accept the fact that post moratorium, a lot of skeletons may fall out of the cupboard but at the moment we need to understand that market discounts quite a few things well. On the lower side, possibly it punishes the stock much more than what they ought to be punished, so there is a complete bounce or a complete retracement of the fall, which happened and I personally believe there is still some room for upside in most of them.

On stocks

I would look at specific stocks here and there which I feel are providing decent opportunities. People need to identify individual stocks and I feel there are whole lot of stocks where there are opportunities not only from a trade angle but if you are caught on the wrong side, if the market suddenly comes down for whatever reason, it should not happen that you feel foolish that you have bought into this stock.