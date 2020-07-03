  • SENSEX
Stock Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty around 10,600; banks decline

Pranati Deva | Published: July 03, 2020 10:40 AM IST

Stock Market Live: The Indian market pared some morning gains but were trading around half a percent higher. Auto, IT, and FMCG led the gains while financial heavyweights like HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance declined. 

