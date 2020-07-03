Stock Market Live: Sensex up 100 points, Nifty around 10,600; banks decline

Market view by Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd
"With the Intel deal the company has so far raised investments of Rs 1,17,588 crore for a 25.1 percent stake in Jio Platforms from marquee investors like Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Intel etc. Investment by such marquee names in Jio Platforms has reaffirmed our conviction in the company's potential transformation to a digital play from a brick and mortar company. The company well on it’s way to achieve a net debt free status by raising INR 1.7lakh cr. through a combination of stake sale in Jio Platforms and rights issue which is leading to a rerating for the company. We are positive on Reliance Industries Ltd. from a long term perspective as we believe that the digital and retail business will be key growth drivers for the company going forward. Potential listing of the digital and retail business over the next 3-5 years would also lead to significant value unlocking for shareholders in the long run. We also expect the hydrocarbon business to recover in the second half of the year as demand for petro products normalizes. Given no significant capex outlay in the near future, the hydrocarbon segment should generate free cash flows which can be used to fund expansion in other businesses. "
KKR’s stake in JB Chemicals capped due to foreign ownership norms
Global investment firm KKR on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase a controlling stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCPL), one of the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies specializing in branded formulations. The deal structure has two important aspects - promoter stake sale and the open offer. KKR will acquire its stake for over $500 million at Rs 745 per share and make an open offer for an additional 26 percent of the company. Foreign ownership for the pharma sector is capped at 74 percent via automatic route, therefore, KKR’s stake cannot breach 64.9 percent given FII holding in the stock. Promoters own a 55.9 percent stake in the company and whether they can exit completely depends on the success of the open offer. More here
RIL shares gain on announcement of Jio Platforms-Intel deal
The share price of Reliance Industries gained over a percent on Friday after the company announced that Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in its technology arm Jio Platforms for a 0.39 percent stake. This is the twelfth high-profile investment in the firm in less than three months. The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
India's services activity stayed in deep contraction in June
India's crippled services industry, the lifeblood of economic growth and jobs, contracted sharply in June as an extended lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus stalled business activity, a private sector survey showed. Although the pace of decline moderated from May - the Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 33.7 in June from May's 12.6 - it remained a long way from the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. June was the fourth straight month the index was sub-50, the longest such stretch since a ten-month run to April 2014.
Board of Muthoot Finance to consider stock split on July 18
Non-banking finance company Muthoot Finance on Friday said its board of directors will meet on July 18 to consider the proposal for stock split. In a regulatory filing the company said its a meeting of the board is scheduled to be held on July 18, to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/stock split of equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders approval. Stock split is a process, in which the company divides its existing shares into multiple shares to boost the liquidity of the shares. Although the number of shares outstanding increases, the total value of the shares remains the same compared to pre-split amounts. It lowers the trading price of the stock so that more investors can buy the shares. Further, the board will seek approval of shareholders for increase the borrowing powers of the company from existing Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore, the filing added.
Deadline for furnishing TDS/TCS extended till July 31, TDS/TCS issuance till August 15
he Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the deadline for furnishing of TDS/TCS statements for FY19-20 to July 31. The department has also extended the issuance deadline of TDS/TCS certificates for FY19-20 to August 15. "Understanding the current times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines," the department said.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) plunged 9 percent in the early trade on Friday after the company announced a group restructuring under which it will demerge its domestic wiring harness (DWH) business into a new company that will eventually be listed. The stock fell as much as 9.02 percent to Rs 94.30 on the BSE. The company said the reorganization is aimed at realigning interests of all its stakeholders creating a simplified corporate structure for the growth of businesses across product portfolios within auto components space and allied operations.
Rupee Update: Rupee opens at over a 3-month high against the US dollar.
Technical view: The markets opened above its previous high of 10,553 which was recorded on 24 June 2020. This should allow us to throttle further to levels between 10,650-10,700. The intraday support for the Nifty lies at 10,500, says Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
Asian shares hit four-month high as US, China recoveries gather pace
Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on Friday on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity but a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States kept a lid on further risk-taking. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, reaching their highest level since late February, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent. Mainland Chinese shares, which were among the best performers over the past month, extended gains, with the Shanghai composite index hitting a high last seen in April 2019.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher led by financials, RIL
The Indian market opened higher on Friday following gains in global peers. Meanwhile, Shanghai rose to the highest level since April 2019 as China's new business for services firms expands at fast pace in a decade. Back home, at opening, Sensex was trading 247 points higher at 36,091 while the Nifty was up 76 points at 10,627. Gains were led by index heavyweights RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and ITC.
Motherson Sumi board approves reorganisation of business
Automobile components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on Thursday said it's board of directors has approved a group reorganisation plan. The company said the reorganisation is aimed at realigning interests of all its stakeholders creating a simplified corporate structure for growth of businesses across product portfolios within auto components space and allied operations. The reorganisation plan approved by the respective boards of MSSL and Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) among other things, entails demerger of domestic wiring harness business from MSSL into a new company which is in the process of being incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of MSSL. More here
COVID-19 vaccine by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials
After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday for human clinical trials, government sources said. The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic. The assent for human trials was given after the company submitted data of clinical trial on animals to the DCGI, in which the vaccine candidate was found to be successful with respect to safety and immunogenicity, sources said.
Intel to invest Rs 1,895 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.39% stake
American multinational company Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Reliance Industries' technology arm Jio Platforms, making it the twelfth high-profile investment in the firm in less than three months. The deal will translate into a 0.39 percent stake for Intel in RIL's digital arm. The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF and Intel. This makes investment in Jio Platforms the largest continuous by any company in the world.
Biocon lines up $200 million capex for the current fiscal
Biotechnology major Biocon expects to invest $200 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) this fiscal on capital expenditure, according to the company's Annual Report for 2019-20. Sharing information with the company's shareholders, Biocon CEO and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said the investment would be split across small molecules and biosimilar verticals. We expect capex (capital expenditure) spends to be $200 million in 2020-21, split equally between small molecules and the biosimilars businesses, Mittal said.
Vedanta to be dropped from Nifty 50; HDFC Life to move in
Vedanta Ltd will be dropped from NSE's benchmark index Nifty 50 and other indices from July 31 on account of the company's proposed voluntary delisting. In its place, HDFC Life Insurance Company will be included in the Nifty 50 index, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement. Apart from that, Vedanta will be excluded from Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty 100 and Nifty LargeMidcap 250 indices. SBI Cards and Payment Services would replace Vedanta in these indices
Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to close higher on Thursday for the second consecutive day supported by auto and IT stocks. Broad based buying was witnessed across sectors that led to the rally. At close, the Sensex ended 429 points or 1.21 percent higher to 35,843.70 while the Nifty index ended at 10,552, 122 points or 1.17 percent higher. Broader markets traded in-line with the benchmarks, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending 1.13 percent and 0.89 percent higher.
