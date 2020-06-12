Stock Market Live: Indian indices set to start on a weak note tracking global peers

Crucial day for banks in court



The Supreme Court will hear a crucial case on Friday: that of a home loan borrower, who wants the interest on his loan waived for six months when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks to grant moratorium on loans. The case is crucial for many reasons:



1. RBI says the grant of such a waiver can cost banks Rs 2 lakh crore. While profitability of all banks will be hit, some may be hit way too much, thus endangering their sustainability



2. The case is being decided without any representation from the most affected party - the depositor. Banks are intermediaries, who take deposits from savers and give it as loans to borrowers. From the interest paid by borrowers, they keep a portion for running the bank and pass on the rest as interest to the depositors. Hence in a case involving waiver of interest, the depositors’ interests need to be heard. More here