10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 12
Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session
Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns
Rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

Last Update 3 minutes ago
Stock Market Live: Indian indices set to start on a weak note tracking global peers

Pranati Deva | Published: June 12, 2020 08:26 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking losses in Asia as well as US markets over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of reopening economies. SGX Nifty was also trading over 300 points lower, indicating a gap-down opening for Indian markets.

