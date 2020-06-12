Stock Market Live: Indian indices set to start on a weak note tracking global peers

Crucial day for banks in court
The Supreme Court will hear a crucial case on Friday: that of a home loan borrower, who wants the interest on his loan waived for six months when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks to grant moratorium on loans. The case is crucial for many reasons:
1. RBI says the grant of such a waiver can cost banks Rs 2 lakh crore. While profitability of all banks will be hit, some may be hit way too much, thus endangering their sustainability
2. The case is being decided without any representation from the most affected party - the depositor. Banks are intermediaries, who take deposits from savers and give it as loans to borrowers. From the interest paid by borrowers, they keep a portion for running the bank and pass on the rest as interest to the depositors. Hence in a case involving waiver of interest, the depositors’ interests need to be heard. More here
SBI to divest 2.1% in SBI Life to comply with minimum public shareholding norms
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday approved to divest 2.1 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance through the offer for sale (OFS) route. In the notice to exchange, SBI proposes to sell more than 2 crore shares in SBI Life to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding of 25 percent. The floor price for the sale was fixed at Rs 725 per share and offers open on June 12. On Thursday, stock of SBI Life closed at Rs 741.45 down by 0.20% or Rs 1.50 on BSE. As on March 31, SBI held 57.60 percent in SBI Life Insurance. More Here
Wall Street plunges to close with biggest one-day loss since March 16
Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the US Federal Reserve. All three major US stock indexes lost well over 5%, posting their worst one-day percentage drops since March 16, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic. The Nasdaq snapped a three-day streak of record closing highs. The sell-off was broad, with all 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 falling from nearly 4% to well over 9%.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Thursday
Indian shares recorded their biggest 1-day fall in a month to end over 2 percent lower on Thursday, dragged by index heavyweight Reliance Industries and financial stocks post Supreme Court's hearing in the AGR case. The Sensex ended 708 points lower at 33,538, while the Nifty fell 214 points to settle at 9,902. Meanwhile, the sentiment was also weighed after the US Fed said kept rates near zero and indicated that it does not expect to raise them through 2022. Asian shares eased, while bonds rallied after the Fed’s outlook.
